

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is up over 47% at $2.43. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) is up over 42% at $2.52. MDxHealth SA (MDXH) is up over 20% at $4.04. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (DRMA) is up over 20% at $3.09. Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is up over 18% at $2.40. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) is up over 11% at $2.70. Calix, Inc. (CALX) is up over 12% at $54.30. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is up over 7% at $2.00. Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is up over 5% at $9.58.



In the Red



Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) is down over 38% at $3.46. Nokia Oyj (NOK) is down over 7% at $4.29. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is down over 6% at $168.10. F5, Inc. (FFIV) is down over 6% at $127.90.



