Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during third quarter of fiscal 2023:

May 21: Oppenheimer 24th Annual Israeli Conference

The David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv

Fireside chat + investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO

May 31: Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

The Palace Hotel, New York

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 6: Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference

The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

Fireside chat + investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 8: Baird 2023 Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

InterContinental New York Barclay, New York

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 13: Nasdaq London Investor Conference

Jefferies Office, London

Fireside chat + investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details will be available nearer the time at https://investors.amdocs.com.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022.

