Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915119 | ISIN: GB0022569080 | Ticker-Symbol: AOS
Tradegate
20.04.23
09:30 Uhr
84,38 Euro
-1,38
-1,61 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMDOCS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMDOCS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,0086,5014:49
84,0686,1814:49
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2023 | 14:02
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during third quarter of fiscal 2023:

May 21: Oppenheimer 24th Annual Israeli Conference

The David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO

May 31: Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

The Palace Hotel, New York
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 6: Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference

The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 8: Baird 2023 Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

InterContinental New York Barclay, New York
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 13: Nasdaq London Investor Conference

Jefferies Office, London
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details will be available nearer the time at https://investors.amdocs.com.

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about Amdocs Investor Relations
  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Follow us onTwitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750229/Amdocs-Releases-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-2023-Investor-Conference-Schedule

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.