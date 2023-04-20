Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Adaptiiv Medical Technologies Inc., (Adaptiiv), an FDA cleared medical device software company, will be participating in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 25 and 26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 25, 2023-Wednesday April 26, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre,

North Building 255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Alex Dunphy, CEO & Co-Founder will be speaking at 4:00PM ET on April 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Adaptiiv Medical Technologies Inc. management will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and reach out to the team.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About Adaptiiv Medical Technologies Inc.

Adaptiiv provides personalized medical devices for cancer treatment globally through the use of proprietary software and 3D printing. The company's software democratizes the design of medical devices which are digitally manufactured using the latest 3D printing technology and innovative materials. Adaptiiv On Demand is a platform as a service, powered by HP, enabling the healthcare community with access to personalized patient-specific medical devices that are shipped to clinics in 3 days. Through a partnership with global market share leader Varian, A Siemens Healthineers Company, Adaptiiv is the first Gold Tier Alliance Member of Varian's recently established 3cosystem. Adaptiiv's 3D printed medical devices provide a level of quality, precision, and accuracy which are clinically, operationally, and financially superior to the status quo. This ultimately ensures patients can receive personalized care on time and as planned.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For further information:

Rohit Seth

Director, Marketing

902-456-9202

info@adaptiiv.com