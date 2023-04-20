100+ Companies Representing all Commodities

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 to be held at the Fairmont le Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, is pleased to announce that 100+ companies will participate at THE Event representing all commodities with a focus on critical metals. THE Agenda is now available along with information on Panels, Speakers, Participating Companies, and Initiatives.

Day I - June 19, 2023 - Explorers & Developers

Opening Keynote: Peter Marrone

Keynote: Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors

Panel: ESG - Lip Service or Reality?

Panel: THE Power Panel - Women Celebrating Industry Achievements

Keynote: Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media

Day II - June 20, 2023 - Critical Metals Day - Powered by National Bank Financial Markets

Opening Keynote: Elian Terner, Managing Director & Head, Global Mining & Metals Investment Banking, National Bank Financial

Panel: Energy & Renewables - Carbon Footprint Reality

Keynote: Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Ministre des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts

Panel: The Importance of Critical Metals in Quebec

Panel: Polarized Global Geopolitics & Opportunities in the Metals & Mining Sector

Keynote: Jeff Stibbard, CEO, JDS Group of Companies, Bridging the Mining Gap with Critical Metals

Closing Keynote: Gary Stanely, Office of Materials Industry, U.S. Department of Commerce & International Trade

Day III - June 21, 2023 - Producers, Royalty Companies & Developers

Keynote: Kelsey Gunderson, President & CEO, National Bank Financial

THE Student Sponsorship Awards, Sponsored by Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies

Panel: Do Royalties Rock or Not?

Closing Remarks: Joanne Jobin, Founder, THE Event

THE Event: Rings the Bell at the Market Open - THE Event is pleased to announce that during the conference it will ring the bell at the market open with Silver Sponsor, TMX Group. The market open will be broadcast by BNN and other TSX affiliated networks.

THE Student Sponsorship Sponsored by: Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies - 50 Students in the fields of mining, finance, engineering, metallurgy, earth/social sciences and/or other related mining courses will be hosted at THE Event. Go here for more information on THE Student Sponsorship. https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

About THE Event: Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, showcases the best of Canadian and global mining to international investors. THE Event will feature over 100 participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days. French and English simultaneous translation will be the standard for all speakers, panels, and presentations. A limited number of invitations will be sent to accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events. Information regarding THE Agenda, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

