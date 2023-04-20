Das Solar has achieved a world-record open-circuit voltage of 730 mV for an M10 n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell, with a power conversion efficiency of 26.24%, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Electrical Engineering.China's DAS Solar says it has achieved a world record open-circuit voltage of 730 mV for an n-type solar cell based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology, with a power conversion efficiency of 26.24%, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Electrical Engineering. The cell is based on TOPCon ...

