

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.63 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.63 billion, or $2.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $6.06 billion from $5.86 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



