MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc.: MCI Onehealth Provides Update on Ongoing Review of Strategic Alternatives

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI" or the "Company") (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, today provided an update on its ongoing review of strategic alternatives for the Company.

"We are pleased to provide this update on the progress we have made over the last few weeks to address some of MCI's recent challenges," said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of the Company. "Markets are difficult right now, and this has impacted on our ability to raise capital. Nevertheless, we are advancing a number of initiatives intended to stabilize the business in the short- to medium-term while we work towards a longer-term solution that we believe will maximize value for our stakeholders."

The Company announced earlier this month that its special committee (the "Special Committee"), comprised of two of its independent directors, is engaged in a process to evaluate and consider the Company's current financial condition, liquidity and operational challenges, as well as any possible financing, reorganization or restructuring alternatives that may be available to the Company. A summary of recent developments and initiatives implemented under the supervision of the Special Committee is set out below:

Exclusivity with Potential Strategic Investor: The Company has entered into an exclusivity arrangement with a large, multi-national strategic investor, selected by the Special Committee after reviewing a number of available options, to consider a potential business combination, sale of assets, strategic partnership or other transaction or series of transactions intended to address the Company's current financial and operational challenges and provide a path to longer term profitability. No binding commitments have been made with respect to a transaction at this time and there can be no assurance that any particular transaction or outcome will be reached, or that any such transaction or outcome can be implemented even if agreed upon with the investor. A further update on the status of these discussions will be provided in due course.



Headcount Reduction: The Company has strategically reduced its headcount in non-essential areas of the business, resulting in an overall reduction in personnel of approximately 10% since the beginning of the year.

Clinic Consolidation: In the last quarter of 2022, the Company completed the consolidation of five of its underperforming clinics in Ontario into its fourteen remaining clinics in that Province, with the aim of providing extended hours of operation, intensification of services and reduced overhead costs. The Company began realizing cost savings from the clinic consolidation in its first quarter of 2023 and expects those savings to become more pronounced over the course of the year.

Landlord Negotiations: The Company has successfully negotiated the termination of two leases for clinic locations no longer in use, improved payment terms with one of its landlords and is engaged in discussions with certain other landlords to reduce short term cash requirements.



The Company is continuing to take steps to reduce expenses and conserve capital in the short-term, including: Sale of Non-Core Assets : The Company has identified certain assets peripheral to its primary business lines which it expects can be sold in the short-term to increase available liquidity. The Company, with the assistance of its professional advisors, has commenced a targeted solicitation process to identify and canvass potential purchasers for these assets on an expedited basis.



: The Company has identified certain assets peripheral to its primary business lines which it expects can be sold in the short-term to increase available liquidity. The Company, with the assistance of its professional advisors, has commenced a targeted solicitation process to identify and canvass potential purchasers for these assets on an expedited basis. Financing Efforts: The Company is working with its professional advisors and key stakeholders to identify potential sources of additional debt financing on terms acceptable to the Company and its senior lenders. These efforts are ongoing and no binding commitments have been made with respect to a financing at this time. An update will be provided in due course.



The Special Committee is continuing to seek to identify and evaluate one or more potential transactions that would be in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders. Other than as described in this news release, the Company has not made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time. The Company cautions that there are no assurances that the evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in the approval or completion of any specific transaction or outcome and there is no certainty that the Company will be able to secure additional financing, or to secure it on terms favourable to the Company, or that its revenue growth and expense reduction strategies will be successful.

