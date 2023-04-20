Magna International Inc.: Magna Celebrates a Production Milestone: 500,000 Mercedes G-Class Vehicles

A half a million G-Class vehicles have rolled out of Graz

Significant milestone in the long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz

Milestone reflects Magna's long history as leading contract manufacturer

GRAZ, Austria, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mercedes G-Class is one of the most iconic luxury SUVs globally and has been built by Magna since 1979. The legendary off-road vehicle entered its 44th year of production in Graz, Austria and has reached the historic mark of 500,000 produced vehicles.

"A half a million of this iconic vehicle is a significant milestone which underscores Magna's competencies as a highly flexible and experienced contract manufacturing partner. Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz has been one built on trust and collaboration which is reflected in the longevity of the program in our Graz facility," says Roland Prettner, Interim President of Magna Steyr.

Magna's carbon neutral state-of-the-art facility can accommodate vehicles with conventional, hybrid and electric powertrains, some on the same production line, providing versatility no other independent manufacturer can match. As one of the world's leading contract manufacturers, Magna is a key strategic partner for existing automakers and new entrants, who are in need of engineering, design, and manufacturing. Over the years, 31 different models have rolled off the production lines in various quantities, making a total of more than four million vehicles.

ABOUT MAGNA



Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 168,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 65+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 343 manufacturing operations and 88 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 29 countries.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG) please visit www.magna.com .

