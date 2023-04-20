Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
20.04.2023 | 14:10
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF WETTERI PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 APRIL 2023 SHARES

THE SHARES OF WETTERI PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION

The shares of Wetteri Plc have had observation status since 14 December 2022 on
the basis of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1
d). 

Wetteri Plc disclosed on 20 April 2023 that public tender offer had ended on 19
April 2023 and announced the preliminary results of the public tender offer. 

The grounds for the shares having observation status no longer exist.

The purpose of giving a security observation status is to alert the market to
special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or
security. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
