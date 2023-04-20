Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF WETTERI PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 APRIL 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF WETTERI PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION The shares of Wetteri Plc have had observation status since 14 December 2022 on the basis of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1 d). Wetteri Plc disclosed on 20 April 2023 that public tender offer had ended on 19 April 2023 and announced the preliminary results of the public tender offer. The grounds for the shares having observation status no longer exist. The purpose of giving a security observation status is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260