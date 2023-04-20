

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee rose against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Thursday, as regional shares snapped a three-session losing streak and closed marginally higher.



The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex settled 64.55 points, or 0.11 percent, higher at 59,632.35 while the broader NSE Nifty index inched up 5.70 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 17,624.45.



The Indian rupee edged up to 82.08 against the greenback, off an early more than 2-week low of 82.31. Next near term resistance for the currency is likely seen around the 81.00 level.



