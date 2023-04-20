ThinkMarkets expands further in Asia-Pacific with New Zealand entity

LONDON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkMarkets, the multi award-winning global online trading provider has announced today that it will be expanding further across the Asia-Pacific region with the launch of its services in New Zealand, offering CFDs (Contracts for Difference) on forex, indices, commodities, equities, cryptocurrencies and more to New Zealand residents.

Regulated by the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA), clients will be able to trade over 4,000 financial instruments on the award-winning, feature rich, proprietary ThinkTrader platform, available on mobile, web and desktop with both light and dark mode options.

The launch of services into New Zealand follows the firms successful launch last year in another key market in the APAC region, Japan.

Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder, commented: "We are delighted to expand into a brand-new regulated market in New Zealand. After our highly successful launch in Japan in 2022, ThinkMarkets remains committed to expand its services to multiple regulated markets worldwide with our award-winning ThinkTrader trading platform."

The company has been highly active in enhancing its product and services over the last 12 months, most recently relaunching Traders Gym, a proprietary tool that enables clients to test their trading strategies on real life historical data within a simulated market environment, exclusively on the ThinkTrader platform.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online trading provider established in 2010 offering clients the ability to trade over 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities and more.

The company has 450,000 global clients and holds 9 regulatory licenses from the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), Cayman Island Monetary Authority (CIMA), Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC), Financial Conduct Authority, UK (FCA), Financial Services Authority, Seychelles (FSA), Financial Services Conduct Authority, South Africa (FSCA), Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC), Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) and the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

Clients can gain access to three trading platforms, the ThinkMarkets proprietary multi award-winning ThinkTrader platform and both MT4 and MT5 platforms. All platforms are available on mobile, web and desktop.

ThinkMarkets has 11 global offices including London, Tokyo, Chicago, Melbourne, Limassol, Dubai, Sofia and Johannesburg.

The company is the official trading partner of Liverpool football club.

For further information visit: www.thinkmarkets.com/nz

Media relations contact

David Hodge

CMO

Email: pr@thinkmarkets.com

+44 203 514 2374

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thinkmarkets-expands-further-in-asia-pacific-with-new-zealand-entity-301802980.html