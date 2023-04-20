DJ NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

TUI AG (TUI) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 20-Apr-2023 / 13:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stefan Heinemann 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a) Member of the Supervisory Board Initial notification/Amendment b) Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor TUI AG a) Name 529900SL2WSPV293B552 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary registered shares instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: DE000TUAG505 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary registered shares by exercising Subscription b) Rights pursuant to the capital increase rights issue Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 5.55 EUR 2,287 shares

Aggregated volume: 12,692.85 EUR

2023-04-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

