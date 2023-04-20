SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today reported net income of $20.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $21.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, net income was $21.7 million for the quarter, or $0.37 per diluted common share.(1) This compares to adjusted net income of $26.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, which excluded a pre-tax loss on sale of securities of $7.7 million.(1)

First quarter highlights:

Diversified core deposit base with noninterest-bearing deposits representing 38% of average deposits and 36% at quarter end. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits comprised 27% of total deposits.

with noninterest-bearing deposits representing 38% of average deposits and 36% at quarter end. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits comprised 27% of total deposits. Significant available excess liquidity with immediately available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $4.0 billion, including $1.0 billion in cash. Available liquidity was 2.2 times the level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

with immediately available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $4.0 billion, including $1.0 billion in cash. Available liquidity was 2.2 times the level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Low unrealized losses in the securities portfolio, with unrealized losses of $46.8 million on AFS securities of $958.4 million, representing 3.8% of CET1 capital (1) .

in the securities portfolio, with unrealized losses of $46.8 million on AFS securities of $958.4 million, representing 3.8% of CET1 capital . High capital ratios (2) projected to remain well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks, including an estimated 14.06% total risk-based capital ratio, 11.66% Tier 1 capital ratio, 11.66% CET1 capital ratio and 9.71% Tier 1 leverage ratio.

projected to remain well above the regulatory thresholds for "well capitalized" banks, including an estimated 14.06% total risk-based capital ratio, 11.66% Tier 1 capital ratio, 11.66% CET1 capital ratio and 9.71% Tier 1 leverage ratio. Stable asset quality as total delinquent loans decreased 20%, or 25 bps, to 1.03% and classified assets also decreased 20%, or 33 bps, to 1.34% from the prior quarter. Total net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.22% of average loans. The ACL ratio remained relatively flat at 1.27% of total loans and 158% of nonperforming assets.

as total delinquent loans decreased 20%, or 25 bps, to 1.03% and classified assets also decreased 20%, or 33 bps, to 1.34% from the prior quarter. Total net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.22% of average loans. The ACL ratio remained relatively flat at 1.27% of total loans and 158% of nonperforming assets. Other performance highlights as follows: Return on average assets of 0.88% and adjusted return on average assets of 0.94% (1) Book value per share of $16.33, up from $16.26 Tangible common equity per share of $14.26, up from $14.19 (1) Repurchased $5.2 million of common stock through March 31 and $10.0 million total as of April 12 Increased the quarterly dividend 67% to $0.10 per share Net deposit outflow in the first quarter of only 2%

as follows:

Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, "The strength of the franchise and balance sheet we have built over the past four years has enabled us to effectively manage through the recent turmoil in the banking industry. As a true relationship-focused commercial bank, we are deeply connected to our clients through the expertise and services that we provide. As a result, our deposit base remained stable and resilient over the past several weeks with noninterest-bearing deposits averaging 38% for the quarter, and we experienced only a two-percent decline in the quarter in total deposits with seasonal outflows we typically see in the first quarter. We also had a net increase in commercial deposit accounts and our deposit pipeline of business accounts remains strong."

Mr. Wolff continued, "Additionally, the proactive steps we took over the past several quarters to manage and reposition our securities portfolio has resulted in low levels of unrealized losses despite the rapidly rising rate environment. With our high levels of capital and liquidity, alongside stable deposits, we opportunistically repurchased 1% of our shares through mid-April under our recently announced buy-back authorization. We remain focused on building shareholder value in the current environment by continuing to bring in new client relationships, optimizing liquidity sources, managing expenses, preserving credit quality, and effectively using our significant excess capital."

Raymond Rindone, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Banc of California, said, "Our total available primary and secondary liquidity was just over $4.0 billion or 2.2 times our uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, with $1.0 billion of cash at quarter end. While the deposit base has been largely stable since the recent banking industry disruption, we increased our level of overnight borrowings and added some short-term brokered deposits to increase our liquidity. While these actions had an impact on our level of profitability and net interest margin in the first quarter, we believe it was prudent from a risk management perspective. The short-term nature of this additional liquidity gives us flexibility to quickly make adjustments in our liability mix as market conditions evolve. In addition, we saw positive credit quality trends in the loan portfolio as noted by the decline in delinquencies and classified assets during the first quarter."

(1) Non-GAAP measures; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures' (2) Capital ratios are preliminary.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ($ in thousands) Total interest and dividend income $ 106,919 $ 104,112 $ 95,973 $ 88,418 $ 84,269 Total interest expense 33,866 23,895 16,565 10,119 7,828 Net interest income 73,053 80,217 79,408 78,299 76,441 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities available for sale - (7,708 ) - - 16 Other noninterest income 7,859 6,281 5,681 7,186 5,894 Total noninterest income 7,859 (1,427 ) 5,681 7,186 5,910 Total revenue 80,912 78,790 85,089 85,485 82,351 Total noninterest expense 51,239 48,203 50,962 48,612 46,596 Pre-tax / pre-provision income(1) 29,673 30,587 34,127 36,873 35,755 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,000 - - - (31,542 ) Income tax expense 7,395 9,068 9,931 10,161 18,785 Net income $ 20,278 $ 21,519 $ 24,196 $ 26,712 $ 48,512 Net income available to common stockholders(2) $ 20,278 $ 21,519 $ 24,196 $ 26,712 $ 43,345

(1) Non-GAAP Measure; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures' (2) Balance represents the net income available to common stockholders after subtracting preferred stock dividends and the impact of preferred stock redemption from net income. Refer to the Statements of Operations for additional detail on these amounts.

Net interest income

Q1-2023 vs Q4-2022

Net interest income decreased $7.2 million to $73.1 million for the first quarter due to a higher average balance and cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a higher average balance and yield on interest-earning assets. The net interest margin decreased 28 basis points to 3.41% for the first quarter as the average interest-earning assets yield increased 20 basis points and the cost of average total funding increased 51 basis points.

The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 4.99% for the first quarter from 4.79% for the fourth quarter mainly due to higher yields on loans, securities and other interest-earning assets. The overall loan yield increased 15 basis points to 5.07% during the first quarter as a result of the impact of higher market interest rates and changes in portfolio mix. The loan yields include the impact of prepayment penalty fees, the net reversal or recapture of nonaccrual loan interest and accelerated discount accretion on the early payoff of purchased loans; these items increased the overall loan yield by 8 basis points in the first quarter and 6 basis points in the fourth quarter. The yield on securities increased 47 basis points to 4.66% due mostly to rate resets in the CLO portfolio and the positive impact of the investment portfolio repositioning during the fourth quarter to sell lower-yielding securities and reinvest the proceeds in higher-yielding securities.

The average cost of funds increased 51 basis points to 1.68% for the first quarter from 1.17% for the fourth quarter. This increase was due partially to the conservative strategy to hold extra liquidity toward the end of the quarter due to the operating environment. The increase in the average cost of funds was driven by the higher cost of average interest-bearing liabilities, which increased 66 basis points to 2.47% for the first quarter from 1.81% for the fourth quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased 64 basis points to 1.98% for the first quarter from 1.34% for the fourth quarter while the cost of average FHLB advances and FRB borrowings increased 46 basis points to 3.67% for the first quarter from 3.21% for the fourth quarter. The increase in the cost of these funding sources was due to the increase in higher cost borrowed funds and the impact of higher market interest rates as the average effective Federal Funds rate increased 86 basis points from 3.65% in the fourth quarter to 4.51% in the first quarter.

Average noninterest-bearing deposits were $279.8 million lower in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter, and average total deposits were $303.3 million lower for the linked quarter. Average noninterest-bearing deposits represented 38% of average total deposits for the first quarter, compared to 41% for the fourth quarter. The cost of average total deposits increased 43 basis points to 1.22% for the first quarter.

Average FHLB advances, FRB borrowings and other borrowings were $346.6 million higher in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter as wholesale funding sources were strategically utilized to further improve liquidity and manage funding costs.

Provision for credit losses

Q1-2023 vs Q4-2022

The provision for credit losses was $2.0 million for the first quarter and included a $2.5 million provision for credit losses related to loans, partially offset by a $500 thousand reversal of credit losses related to lower unfunded commitments. There was no provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter. The increase in provision for credit losses was due to an increase in specific reserves and deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook, partially offset by net charge-off activity, changes in the portfolio mix and a decrease in total loan balances.

Noninterest income

Q1-2023 vs Q4-2022

Noninterest income increased $9.3 million to $7.9 million for the first quarter due mainly to the previous quarter including a $7.7 million loss on the sale of investment securities, coupled with higher other income of $1.7 million. Other income included $1.1 million in recoveries of certain charged-off loans acquired in a previous business combination and higher income from equity investments of $750 thousand.

Noninterest expense

Q1-2023 vs Q4-2022

Noninterest expense increased $3.0 million to $51.2 million for the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter. The increase was due to (i) higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.8 million including $1.0 million of severance costs related to expense management and higher payroll taxes normally incurred during the first quarter, (ii) higher net loss in alternative energy partnership investments of $1.0 million, (iii) higher professional fees of $879 thousand, due to a $1.2 million increase in indemnified legal fees (net of recoveries) offset by a $370 thousand decrease in other professional fees, and (iv) higher regulatory assessments of $297 thousand as the FDIC increased assessment rates in the first quarter. These increases were partially offset by lower other expenses of $994 thousand due to ongoing expense management. Professional fees included net indemnified legal expenses of $380 thousand in the first quarter compared to net indemnified legal recoveries of $869 thousand in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted noninterest expense, which represents total operating costs(1), increased $777 thousand to $49.2 million for the first quarter compared to $48.5 million for the prior quarter. This increase was due to higher salaries and benefits of $1.8 million and regulatory assessments of $297 thousand, partially offset by lower professional fees of $370 thousand, and other expenses of $994 thousand.

(1) Non-GAAP measures; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'

Income taxes

Q1-2023 vs Q4-2022

Income tax expense totaled $7.4 million for the first quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.7% compared to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter and an effective tax rate of 29.6%. The effective tax rate for the full year 2023 is estimated to be 27% to 28%.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2023, total assets were $10.04 billion, which represented a linked-quarter increase of $841.9 million. The following table shows selected balance sheet line items as of the dates indicated:

Amount Change March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Q1-23 vs. Q4-22 Q1-23 vs. Q1-22 ($ in thousands) Securities held-to-maturity $ 328,520 $ 328,641 $ 328,757 $ 329,272 $ 329,381 $ (121 ) $ (861 ) Securities available-for-sale $ 958,427 $ 868,297 $ 847,565 $ 865,435 $ 898,775 $ 90,130 $ 59,652 Loans held-for-investment $ 7,054,380 $ 7,115,038 $ 7,289,320 $ 7,451,264 $ 7,451,573 $ (60,658 ) $ (397,193 ) Total assets $ 10,038,901 $ 9,197,016 $ 9,368,578 $ 9,502,113 $ 9,583,540 $ 841,885 $ 455,361 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,506,616 $ 2,809,328 $ 2,943,585 $ 2,826,599 $ 2,958,632 $ (302,712 ) $ (452,016 ) Total deposits $ 6,951,974 $ 7,120,921 $ 7,280,385 $ 7,558,683 $ 7,479,701 $ (168,947 ) $ (527,727 ) Borrowings (1) $ 2,007,665 $ 1,002,254 $ 1,011,767 $ 884,282 $ 1,020,842 $ 1,005,411 $ 986,823 Total liabilities $ 9,079,994 $ 8,237,398 $ 8,416,588 $ 8,552,983 $ 8,604,531 $ 842,596 $ 475,463 Total equity $ 958,907 $ 959,618 $ 951,990 $ 949,130 $ 979,009 $ (711 ) $ (20,102 )

(1) Represents FHLB advances and FRB borrowings, Other borrowings, and Long-term debt, net.

Investments

Securities held-to-maturity totaled $328.5 million at March 31, 2023 and included $214.3 million in agency securities and $114.2 million in municipal securities.

Securities available-for-sale increased $90.1 million during the first quarter to $958.4 million at March 31, 2023, due to purchases of $101.7 million, offset by principal payments of $6.2 million and an increase in unrealized net losses of $5.5 million. The unrealized net losses of $5.5 million were due to wider credit spreads within corporate debt securities, offset by improvement in the valuation of CLOs, agency CMOs, and non-agency residential MBS securities.

As of March 31, 2023, the securities available-for-sale portfolio included $479.6 million of CLOs, $177.1 million of agency securities, $176.0 million of corporate debt securities, $115.4 million of residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and $10.3 million of SBA securities. The CLO portfolio, which is comprised of AAA and AA-rated securities, represented 37% of the total securities portfolio and the carrying value included an unrealized net loss of $11.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to 40% of the total securities portfolio and an unrealized net loss of $15.6 million at December 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, securities held-to-maturity had aggregate unrealized net losses of $55.6 million, of which $15.5 million related to unrealized losses from the transfer of certain fixed-rate mortgage-backed securities and municipal securities from the available-for-sale portfolio to the held-to-maturity portfolio in the prior year. Securities available-for-sale had aggregate unrealized net losses of $46.8 million. These unrealized net losses related primarily to changes in overall interest rates and the resulting impact on valuations of mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, municipal securities and collateralized loan obligations and credit spreads within corporate debt securities.

Loans

The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ($ in thousands) Composition of loans Commercial real estate $ 1,302,277 $ 1,259,651 $ 1,240,927 $ 1,204,414 $ 1,163,381 Multifamily 1,678,300 1,689,943 1,698,455 1,572,308 1,397,761 Construction 260,167 243,553 236,495 228,341 225,153 Commercial and industrial 1,150,416 1,243,452 1,227,054 1,273,307 1,224,908 Commercial and industrial - warehouse lending 636,731 602,508 766,362 1,160,157 1,574,549 SBA 65,040 68,137 85,674 92,235 133,116 Total commercial loans 5,092,931 5,107,244 5,254,967 5,530,762 5,718,868 Single-family residential mortgage 1,877,114 1,920,806 1,947,652 1,832,279 1,637,307 Other consumer 84,335 86,988 86,701 88,223 95,398 Total consumer loans 1,961,449 2,007,794 2,034,353 1,920,502 1,732,705 Total gross loans $ 7,054,380 $ 7,115,038 $ 7,289,320 $ 7,451,264 $ 7,451,573 Composition percentage of loans Commercial real estate 18.5 % 17.7 % 17.0 % 16.2 % 15.6 % Multifamily 23.8 % 23.8 % 23.3 % 21.1 % 18.8 % Construction 3.7 % 3.4 % 3.2 % 3.1 % 3.0 % Commercial and industrial 16.3 % 17.5 % 16.8 % 17.1 % 16.4 % Commercial and industrial - warehouse lending 9.0 % 8.4 % 10.6 % 15.5 % 21.1 % SBA 0.9 % 1.0 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.8 % Total commercial loans 72.2 % 71.8 % 72.1 % 74.2 % 76.7 % Single-family residential mortgage 26.6 % 27.0 % 26.7 % 24.6 % 22.0 % Other consumer 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.3 % Total consumer loans 27.8 % 28.2 % 27.9 % 25.8 % 23.3 % Total gross loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Total loans ended the first quarter of 2023 at $7.05 billion, down $60.7 million from $7.12 billion at December 31, 2022, due mostly to a $88.1 million decrease in commercial loans, a $43.7 million decrease in single-family residential (SFR) loans, and a $3.1 million decrease in SBA loans, partially offset by a $42.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $34.2 million increase in warehouse lending balances. Loan fundings of $398.9 million in the first quarter included net warehouse advances of $34.2 million, offset by other loan paydowns and payoffs of $453.9 million.

Loan concentrations were well-diversified between products and industries. In particular, at March 31, 2023, the CRE portfolio of $1.30 billion had balances related to office loans of $359.8 million. This was comprised of general office of $273.7 million with a weighted average LTV of 54% and debt service coverage ratio of 1.6x and medical office of $86.1 million with a weighted average LTV of 58% and debt service coverage ratio of 1.7x.

Deposits

The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated:

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ($ in thousands) Composition of deposits Noninterest-bearing checking $ 2,506,616 $ 2,809,328 $ 2,943,585 $ 2,826,599 $ 2,958,632 Interest-bearing checking 1,862,003 1,947,247 1,921,816 2,359,857 2,395,329 Savings and money market 998,365 1,174,925 1,478,045 1,622,922 1,605,088 Non-brokered certificates of deposit 585,272 584,476 614,569 615,719 520,652 Brokered certificates of deposit 999,718 604,945 322,370 133,586 - Total deposits $ 6,951,974 $ 7,120,921 $ 7,280,385 $ 7,558,683 $ 7,479,701 Composition percentage of deposits Noninterest-bearing checking 36.1 % 39.5 % 40.4 % 37.4 % 39.6 % Interest-bearing checking 26.8 % 27.3 % 26.4 % 31.2 % 32.0 % Savings and money market 14.3 % 16.5 % 20.4 % 21.5 % 21.4 % Non-brokered certificates of deposit 8.4 % 8.2 % 8.4 % 8.1 % 7.0 % Brokered certificates of deposit 14.4 % 8.5 % 4.4 % 1.8 % - % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Total deposits decreased $168.9 million during the first quarter of 2023 to $6.95 billion at March 31, 2023, due mostly to lower noninterest-bearing checking balances of $302.7 million, savings and money market balances of $176.6 million and interest-bearing checking balances of $85.2 million, partially offset by higher certificate of deposit balances of $395.6 million. We continue to focus on growing granular relationship-based deposits and strategically replacing short-term wholesale funding as we actively manage our funding costs. We also executed a $300 million cash flow hedge during the quarter to further manage our interest rate risk and reduce our exposure to higher funding costs resulting from higher interest rates. Noninterest-bearing checking totaled $2.51 billion and represented 36% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared to $2.81 billion, or 40% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.

Insured deposits of $4.77 billion and collateralized deposits of $314.6 million represented 73% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared to insured deposits of $3.93 billion and collateralized deposits of $343.9 million which represented 60% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

Debt

In light of current volatility in the market, we have proactively taken a number of liquidity-enhancing measures, including additional advances from FHLB and draws on available FRB facilities. Advances from the FHLB and FRB borrowings increased $1.01 billion during the first quarter to $1.73 billion at March 31, 2023. FHLB advances included (i) $325.0 million of overnight borrowings and (ii) $811.0 million in term advances with a weighted average life of 3.6 years and weighted average interest rate of 3.04%. We also utilized available capacity from the FRB through $600.0 million in overnight borrowings.

Equity

During the first quarter, total stockholders' equity decreased by $711 thousand to $958.9 million and tangible common equity(1) decreased by $250 thousand to $837.5 million at March 31, 2023. The decrease in total stockholders' equity for the first quarter resulted from net income of $20.3 million, partially offset by accumulated other comprehensive net loss (net of tax) from unrealized losses of $6.1 million from the cash flow hedge and $3.7 million from investment securities available-for-sale, dividends to common stockholders of $5.7 million and repurchases of common stock of $5.2 million. Book value per common share increased $0.07 during the first quarter to $16.33 as of March 31, 2023. Tangible common equity per share(1) also increased $0.07 during the first quarter to $14.26 as of March 31, 2023 due mostly to net income, offset by accumulated other comprehensive losses and dividends.

(1) Non-GAAP measures; refer to section 'Non-GAAP Measures'

Capital and Liquidity

Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 14.06% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.71% at March 31, 2023. The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Capital Ratios(1) Banc of California, Inc. Total risk-based capital ratio 14.06 % 14.21 % 13.86 % 13.69 % 13.79 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.66 % 11.80 % 11.43 % 11.29 % 11.40 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.66 % 11.80 % 11.43 % 11.29 % 11.40 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.71 % 9.70 % 9.52 % 9.58 % 9.72 % Banc of California, NA Total risk-based capital ratio 15.76 % 16.02 % 15.70 % 15.54 % 15.66 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.67 % 14.94 % 14.56 % 14.41 % 14.54 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.67 % 14.94 % 14.56 % 14.41 % 14.54 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(2) 12.22 % 12.25 % 12.12 % 12.27 % 12.38 %

(1) March 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary. (2) The interim capital relief related to the adoption of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard increased the Bank's leverage ratio by approximately 6 basis points at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents was $1.01 billion, an increase of $782.1 million from December 31, 2022 as we deployed a conservative strategy to hold extra liquidity due to the current operating environment. Combined with unpledged securities available-for-sale of $724.2 million and total available borrowing capacity of $2.29 billion, total liquid assets and unused borrowing capacity of $4.03 billion exceeded total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $1.87 billion by 215%.

Credit Quality

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Asset quality information and ratios ($ in thousands) Delinquent loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 35,581 $ 46,666 $ 38,694 $ 38,285 $ 27,067 90+ days delinquent 37,060 44,554 18,843 23,905 33,930 Total delinquent loans $ 72,641 $ 91,220 $ 57,537 $ 62,190 $ 60,997 Total delinquent loans to total loans 1.03 % 1.28 % 0.79 % 0.83 % 0.82 % Non-performing assets, excluding loans held-for-sale Non-accrual loans $ 56,545 $ 55,251 $ 42,674 $ 44,443 $ 54,529 90+ days delinquent and still accruing loans - - - - - Non-performing loans 56,545 55,251 42,674 44,443 54,529 Non-performing assets $ 56,545 $ 55,251 $ 42,674 $ 44,443 $ 54,529 ALL to non-performing loans 149.54 % 155.58 % 216.63 % 211.04 % 170.97 % Non-performing loans to total loans held-for-investment 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.73 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.56 % 0.60 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.57 %

At March 31, 2023, total delinquent loans were $72.6 million, and included SFR mortgages of $40.9 million, or 56.3% of total delinquent loans. During the first quarter, delinquent loans decreased $18.6 million due to total additions of $27.8 million, offset by cures of $35.9 million and amortization and other removals of $10.5 million. Additions to delinquent loans included $14.7 million of SFR mortgages, $10.8 million of commercial and industrial loans, and $2.3 million of other loans.

At March 31, 2023, non-performing loans were $56.5 million, and included (i) commercial loans of $26.3 million, (ii) SFR mortgages of $24.6 million, and (iii) $5.4 million of commercial loans in a current payment status, however are on nonaccrual based on other criteria. Excluding SFR mortgages, which are well secured with low loan-to-value ratios, non-performing loans decreased $2.2 million from the prior quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ($ in thousands) Allowance for loan losses (ALL) Balance at beginning of period $ 85,960 $ 92,444 $ 93,793 $ 93,226 $ 92,584 Loans charged off (3,949 ) (7,641 ) (912 ) (494 ) (231 ) Recoveries 49 57 63 1,561 32,215 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (3,900 ) (7,584 ) (849 ) 1,067 31,984 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 2,500 1,100 (500 ) (500 ) (31,342 ) Balance at end of period $ 84,560 $ 85,960 $ 92,444 $ 93,793 $ 93,226 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (RUC) Balance at beginning of period $ 5,305 $ 6,405 $ 5,905 $ 5,405 $ 5,605 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (500 ) (1,100 ) 500 500 (200 ) Balance at end of period 4,805 5,305 6,405 5,905 5,405 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 89,365 $ 91,265 $ 98,849 $ 99,698 $ 98,631 ALL to total loans 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.25 % ACL to total loans 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.34 % 1.32 % ACL to NPLs 158.04 % 165.18 % 231.64 % 224.33 % 180.88 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment 0.22 % 0.42 % 0.05 % (0.06 )% (1.76 )%

The allowance for credit losses, which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $89.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $91.3 million, or 1.28% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. ACL decreased by $1.9 million due to: (i) net charge offs of $3.9 million, of which $3.2 million related to commercial and industrial loans, (ii) $3.2 million from lower loan balances and changes in portfolio mix and (iii) $500 thousand lower RUC from lower unfunded commitments, partially offset by (iv) new specific reserves totaling $3.2 million, and (v) a $2.5 million increase in general reserves due mainly to the impact of the deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook. The ACL coverage of non-performing loans was 158% at March 31, 2023 compared to 165% at December 31, 2022.

The ACL methodology uses a nationally recognized, third-party model that includes many assumptions based on historical and peer loss data, current loan portfolio risk profile including risk ratings, and economic forecasts including macroeconomic variables released by the model provider during March 2023. The published forecasts consider the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, labor market constraints, inflation levels, global oil prices and changes in real estate values, among other factors.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,010,951 $ 228,896 $ 256,058 $ 243,064 $ 254,241 Securities held-to-maturity 328,520 328,641 328,757 329,272 329,381 Securities available-for-sale 958,427 868,297 847,565 865,435 898,775 Loans 7,054,380 7,115,038 7,289,320 7,451,264 7,451,573 Allowance for loan losses (84,560 ) (85,960 ) (92,444 ) (93,793 ) (93,226 ) Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock 70,334 57,092 54,428 51,489 51,456 Premises and equipment, net 108,087 107,345 107,728 108,523 109,593 Goodwill 114,312 114,312 114,312 95,127 95,127 Other intangible assets, net 7,065 7,526 8,081 4,677 4,990 Deferred income tax, net 54,450 50,518 56,376 54,455 51,516 Bank owned life insurance investment 128,022 127,122 126,199 125,326 124,516 Other assets 288,913 278,189 272,198 267,274 305,598 Total assets $ 10,038,901 $ 9,197,016 $ 9,368,578 $ 9,502,113 $ 9,583,540 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,506,616 $ 2,809,328 $ 2,943,585 $ 2,826,599 $ 2,958,632 Interest-bearing deposits 4,445,358 4,311,593 4,336,800 4,732,084 4,521,069 Total deposits 6,951,974 7,120,921 7,280,385 7,558,683 7,479,701 FHLB advances and FRB borrowings 1,732,670 727,348 727,021 511,695 556,374 Other borrowings - - 10,000 98,000 190,000 Long-term debt, net 274,995 274,906 274,746 274,587 274,468 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 120,355 114,223 124,436 110,018 103,988 Total liabilities 9,079,994 8,237,398 8,416,588 8,552,983 8,604,531 Commitments and contingent liabilities Common stock 653 651 652 647 646 Common stock, class B non-voting non-convertible 5 5 5 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 866,306 866,478 864,806 856,079 855,198 Retained earnings 263,524 248,988 231,084 210,471 187,457 Treasury stock (121,092 ) (115,907 ) (96,978 ) (84,013 ) (45,125 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (50,489 ) (40,597 ) (47,579 ) (34,059 ) (19,172 ) Total stockholders' equity 958,907 959,618 951,990 949,130 979,009 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,038,901 $ 9,197,016 $ 9,368,578 $ 9,502,113 $ 9,583,540

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 87,418 $ 88,717 $ 83,699 $ 78,895 $ 76,234 Securities 14,909 12,905 10,189 8,124 7,309 Other interest-earning assets 4,592 2,490 2,085 1,399 726 Total interest and dividend income 106,919 104,112 95,973 88,418 84,269 Interest expense Deposits 20,527 14,278 8,987 3,180 1,388 FHLB advances and FRB borrowings 9,648 5,528 3,558 3,114 2,953 Other interest-bearing liabilities 3,691 4,089 4,020 3,825 3,487 Total interest expense 33,866 23,895 16,565 10,119 7,828 Net interest income 73,053 80,217 79,408 78,299 76,441 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,000 - - - (31,542 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 71,053 80,217 79,408 78,299 107,983 Noninterest income Customer service fees 1,979 2,066 2,462 2,578 2,434 Loan servicing income 547 561 636 109 212 Income from bank owned life insurance 900 923 873 810 796 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities available for sale - (7,708 ) - - 16 All other income 4,433 2,731 1,710 3,689 2,452 Total noninterest income 7,859 (1,427 ) 5,681 7,186 5,910 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 29,656 27,812 27,997 28,264 28,987 Occupancy and equipment 5,526 5,740 5,796 5,741 5,637 Professional fees 4,072 3,193 3,957 4,001 2,839 Data processing 1,563 1,744 1,699 1,782 1,828 Regulatory assessments 1,202 905 925 1,021 775 Software and technology 3,274 3,197 3,659 2,747 2,700 Reversal of loan repurchase reserves (11 ) (17 ) (26 ) (490 ) (471 ) Amortization of intangible assets 461 555 396 313 441 Acquisition, integration and transaction costs - - 2,080 - - All other expense 3,878 4,466 3,975 4,190 3,702 Total noninterest expense before loss (gain) in alternative energy partnership investments 49,621 47,595 50,458 47,569 46,438 Loss in alternative energy partnership investments 1,618 608 504 1,043 158 Total noninterest expense 51,239 48,203 50,962 48,612 46,596 Income before income taxes 27,673 30,587 34,127 36,873 67,297 Income tax expense 7,395 9,068 9,931 10,161 18,785 Net income 20,278 21,519 24,196 26,712 48,512 Preferred stock dividends - - - - 1,420 Impact of preferred stock redemption - - - - 3,747 Net income available to common stockholders $ 20,278 $ 21,519 $ 24,196 $ 26,712 $ 43,345 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 0.43 $ 0.69 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 59,014,187 59,252,995 60,044,403 61,350,802 62,606,450 Diluted 59,206,619 59,725,283 60,492,460 61,600,615 62,906,003 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

Banc of California, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Profitability and other ratios of consolidated operations Return on average assets (ROAA)(1) 0.88 % 0.92 % 1.02 % 1.15 % 2.09 % Adjusted ROAA(1)(2) 0.94 % 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.19 % 2.10 % Return on average equity(1) 8.18 % 8.63 % 9.99 % 11.05 % 18.74 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 9.46 % 10.02 % 11.33 % 12.42 % 20.27 % Pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)(2) 1.29 % 1.31 % 1.44 % 1.58 % 1.54 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)(2) 1.38 % 1.63 % 1.59 % 1.65 % 1.55 % Dividend payout ratio(3) 29.41 % 16.67 % 15.00 % 13.64 % 8.70 % Average loan yield 5.07 % 4.92 % 4.54 % 4.35 % 4.26 % Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.98 % 1.34 % 0.77 % 0.28 % 0.12 % Average cost of total deposits 1.22 % 0.79 % 0.47 % 0.17 % 0.08 % Net interest spread 2.52 % 2.98 % 3.13 % 3.30 % 3.29 % Net interest margin(1) 3.41 % 3.69 % 3.58 % 3.58 % 3.51 % Noninterest income to total revenue(4) 9.71 % (1.81 )% 6.68 % 8.41 % 7.18 % Adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue(2)(4) 9.71 % 7.26 % 6.68 % 8.41 % 7.16 % Noninterest expense to average total assets(1) 2.23 % 2.07 % 2.15 % 2.09 % 2.01 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1)(2) 2.14 % 2.08 % 2.00 % 2.02 % 2.01 % Efficiency ratio(2)(5) 63.33 % 61.18 % 59.89 % 56.87 % 56.58 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(2)(6) 60.86 % 56.03 % 55.66 % 55.11 % 56.53 % Average loans to average deposits 102.35 % 100.25 % 97.34 % 98.21 % 98.28 % Average securities to average total assets 13.93 % 13.19 % 12.70 % 13.02 % 13.76 % Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 10.78 % 10.69 % 10.21 % 10.38 % 11.18 %

(1) Ratio presented on an annualized basis. (2) Ratio determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See Non-GAAP measures section for reconciliation of the calculation. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing dividends declared per common share by basic earnings per common share. (4) Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and noninterest income. (5) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and noninterest income. (6) Ratio calculated by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and adjusted noninterest income.

Banc of California, Inc. Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Cost Paid (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Average Yield Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction $ 3,242,780 $ 37,066 4.64 % $ 3,223,614 $ 36,214 4.46 % $ 3,142,772 $ 34,269 4.33 % Commercial and industrial and SBA 1,765,299 29,544 6.79 % 1,909,144 31,492 6.54 % 2,151,511 29,296 5.40 % SFR mortgage 1,897,763 19,441 4.15 % 1,932,397 19,661 4.04 % 1,927,694 18,699 3.85 % Other consumer 84,786 1,308 6.26 % 86,273 1,335 6.14 % 87,335 1,331 6.05 % Loans held-for-sale 4,330 59 5.53 % 4,352 15 1.37 % 4,207 104 9.81 % Gross loans and leases 6,994,958 87,418 5.07 % 7,155,780 88,717 4.92 % 7,313,519 83,699 4.54 % Securities 1,297,640 14,909 4.66 % 1,221,147 12,905 4.19 % 1,194,942 10,189 3.38 % Other interest-earning assets 389,051 4,592 4.79 % 239,336 2,490 4.13 % 292,819 2,085 2.82 % Total interest-earning assets 8,681,649 106,919 4.99 % 8,616,263 104,112 4.79 % 8,801,280 95,973 4.33 % Allowance for loan losses (84,267 ) (91,606 ) (93,517 ) BOLI and noninterest-earning assets 719,827 732,654 700,977 Total assets $ 9,317,209 $ 9,257,311 $ 9,408,740 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking $ 1,951,618 $ 8,514 1.77 % $ 1,854,333 $ 4,998 1.07 % $ 2,285,071 $ 3,880 0.67 % Savings and money market 1,070,911 2,001 0.76 % 1,308,383 2,379 0.72 % 1,536,438 2,236 0.58 % Certificates of deposit 1,189,658 10,012 3.41 % 1,072,953 6,901 2.55 % 832,506 2,871 1.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,212,187 20,527 1.98 % 4,235,669 14,278 1.34 % 4,654,015 8,987 0.77 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings 1,067,125 9,648 3.67 % 684,177 5,528 3.21 % 482,842 3,558 2.92 % Other borrowings 4,773 57 4.84 % 41,075 414 4.00 % 70,431 412 2.32 % Long-term debt 274,939 3,634 5.36 % 274,812 3,675 5.31 % 274,665 3,608 5.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,559,024 33,866 2.47 % 5,235,733 23,895 1.81 % 5,481,953 16,565 1.20 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,617,973 2,897,755 2,855,220 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 135,418 134,409 110,761 Total liabilities 8,312,415 8,267,897 8,447,934 Total stockholders' equity 1,004,794 989,414 960,806 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,317,209 $ 9,257,311 $ 9,408,740 Net interest income/spread $ 73,053 2.52 % $ 80,217 2.98 % $ 79,408 3.13 % Net interest margin 3.41 % 3.69 % 3.58 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 156 % 165 % 161 % Total deposits $ 6,830,160 $ 20,527 1.22 % $ 7,133,424 $ 14,278 0.79 % $ 7,509,235 $ 8,987 0.47 % Total funding(1) $ 8,176,997 $ 33,866 1.68 % $ 8,133,488 $ 23,895 1.17 % $ 8,337,173 $ 16,565 0.79 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction $ 2,889,652 $ 31,290 4.34 % $ 2,850,811 $ 31,367 4.46 % Commercial and industrial and SBA 2,527,506 29,334 4.66 % 2,748,541 30,043 4.43 % SFR mortgage 1,755,719 16,795 3.84 % 1,562,478 13,273 3.45 % Other consumer 93,160 1,450 6.24 % 97,516 1,523 6.33 % Loans held-for-sale 3,618 26 2.88 % 3,428 28 3.31 % Gross loans and leases 7,269,655 78,895 4.35 % 7,262,774 76,234 4.26 % Securities 1,216,612 8,124 2.68 % 1,292,079 7,309 2.29 % Other interest-earning assets 295,715 1,399 1.90 % 265,339 726 1.11 % Total interest-earning assets 8,781,982 88,418 4.04 % 8,820,192 84,269 3.87 % Allowance for loan losses (94,217 ) (92,618 ) BOLI and noninterest-earning assets 654,931 664,731 Total assets $ 9,342,696 $ 9,392,305 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking $ 2,363,233 $ 1,457 0.25 % $ 2,409,262 $ 641 0.11 % Savings and money market 1,598,663 860 0.22 % 1,673,244 510 0.12 % Certificates of deposit 631,415 863 0.55 % 508,244 237 0.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,593,311 3,180 0.28 % 4,590,750 1,388 0.12 % FHLB advances 485,629 3,114 2.57 % 459,749 2,953 2.60 % Other borrowings 117,688 325 1.11 % 116,495 55 0.19 % Long-term debt 274,515 3,500 5.11 % 274,417 3,432 5.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,471,143 10,119 0.74 % 5,441,411 7,828 0.58 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,804,877 2,795,633 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 96,791 105,349 Total liabilities 8,372,811 8,342,393 Total stockholders' equity 969,885 1,049,912 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,342,696 $ 9,392,305 Net interest income/spread $ 78,299 3.30 % $ 76,441 3.29 % Net interest margin 3.58 % 3.51 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 161 % 162 % Total deposits $ 7,398,188 $ 3,180 0.17 % $ 7,386,383 $ 1,388 0.08 % Total funding(1) $ 8,276,020 $ 10,119 0.49 % $ 8,237,044 $ 7,828 0.39 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Banc of California, Inc.

Consolidated Operations

Non-GAAP Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Under Item 10(e) of SEC Regulation S-K, public companies disclosing financial measures in filings with the SEC that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a statement of the reasons why the company's management believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations and, to the extent material, a statement of the additional purposes, if any, for which the company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measure.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity per share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets, pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) income, adjusted PTPP income, PTPP income ROAA, adjusted PTPP income ROAA, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted return on average assets (ROAA), adjusted common equity tier 1 (CET 1) and adjusted CET1 ratios constitute supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in its analysis of the Company's performance.

Tangible assets and tangible equity are calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets and total equity. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting preferred stock, as applicable, from tangible equity. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing net income available to common stockholders, after adjustment for amortization of intangible assets, by average tangible common equity. Banking regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution.

PTPP income is calculated by adding net interest income and noninterest income (total revenue) and subtracting noninterest expense. Adjusted PTPP income is calculated by adding net interest income and adjusted noninterest income (adjusted total revenue) and subtracting adjusted noninterest expense. PTPP income ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized PTPP income by average assets. Adjusted PTPP income ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted PTPP income by average assets. Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue. Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted noninterest expense by adjusted total revenue.

Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting net income for tax-effected noninterest income and noninterest expense adjustments and the tax impact from the exercise of stock appreciation rights for the periods indicated. Adjusted ROAA is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted net income by average assets. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is calculated by removing the impact of preferred stock redemptions from adjusted net income. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income available to common stockholders by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

Common equity tier 1 and the common equity tier 1 ratio are defined by regulatory capital rules. Adjusted CET 1 is calculated by subtracting net unrealized losses on securities from CET 1 capital. Adjusted CET 1 ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted CET 1 by total risk-weighted assets. Adjusted CET 1 ratio, assuming AFS losses realized, is calculated by dividing CET 1 capital amount after adjusting for the net unrealized losses on AFS securities, by total risk-weighted assets. Adjusted CET 1 ratio, assuming HTM losses realized, is calculated by dividing CET 1 capital after adjusting for the net unrealized losses on HTM securities, by total risk-weighted assets. Adjusted CET 1 and adjusted CET 1 ratios are provided to reflect management's assessment of capital impacts from net unrealized losses on securities. Capital amounts and ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary.

Management believes the presentation of these financial measures adjusting the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results and operating performance of the Company. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio Total assets $ 10,038,901 $ 9,197,016 $ 9,368,578 $ 9,502,113 $ 9,583,540 Less goodwill (114,312 ) (114,312 ) (114,312 ) (95,127 ) (95,127 ) Less other intangible assets (7,065 ) (7,526 ) (8,081 ) (4,677 ) (4,990 ) Tangible assets(1) $ 9,917,524 $ 9,075,178 $ 9,246,185 $ 9,402,309 $ 9,483,423 Total stockholders' equity $ 958,907 $ 959,618 $ 951,990 $ 949,130 $ 979,009 Less goodwill (114,312 ) (114,312 ) (114,312 ) (95,127 ) (95,127 ) Less other intangible assets (7,065 ) (7,526 ) (8,081 ) (4,677 ) (4,990 ) Tangible common equity(1) 837,530 837,780 829,597 849,326 878,892 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.55 % 10.43 % 10.16 % 9.99 % 10.22 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.44 % 9.23 % 8.97 % 9.03 % 9.27 % Common shares outstanding 58,237,303 58,544,534 59,679,558 59,985,736 62,077,312 Class B non-voting non-convertible common shares outstanding 477,321 477,321 477,321 477,321 477,321 Total common shares outstanding 58,714,624 59,021,855 60,156,879 60,463,057 62,554,633 Book value per common share $ 16.33 $ 16.26 $ 15.83 $ 15.70 $ 15.65 Tangible common equity per share(1) $ 14.26 $ 14.19 $ 13.79 $ 14.05 $ 14.05

(1) Non-GAAP measure.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Return on tangible common equity Average total stockholders' equity $ 1,004,794 $ 989,414 $ 960,806 $ 969,885 $ 1,049,912 Less average preferred stock - - - - (75,965 ) Average common stockholders' equity 1,004,794 989,414 960,806 969,885 973,947 Less average goodwill (114,312 ) (114,312 ) (98,916 ) (95,127 ) (94,307 ) Less average other intangible assets (7,355 ) (7,869 ) (4,570 ) (4,869 ) (6,224 ) Average tangible common equity(1) $ 883,127 $ 867,233 $ 857,320 $ 869,889 $ 873,416 Net income available to common stockholders $ 20,278 $ 21,519 $ 24,196 $ 26,712 $ 43,345 Add amortization of intangible assets 461 555 396 313 441 Less tax effect on amortization of intangible assets(2) (136 ) (164 ) (117 ) (93 ) (130 ) Net income available to common stockholders after adjustments for intangible assets(1) $ 20,603 $ 21,910 $ 24,475 $ 26,932 $ 43,656 Return on average equity 8.18 % 8.63 % 9.99 % 11.05 % 18.74 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 9.46 % 10.02 % 11.33 % 12.42 % 20.27 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. (2) Adjustments shown at a statutory tax rate of 29.6%.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Adjusted noninterest income Total noninterest income $ 7,859 $ (1,427 ) $ 5,681 $ 7,186 $ 5,910 Noninterest income adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities available for sale - 7,708 - - (16 ) Adjusted noninterest income(1) $ 7,859 $ 6,281 $ 5,681 $ 7,186 $ 5,894 Adjusted noninterest expense Total noninterest expense $ 51,239 $ 48,203 $ 50,962 $ 48,612 $ 46,596 Noninterest expense adjustments: Indemnified legal recoveries (fees) (380 ) 869 (1,017 ) (455 ) 106 Acquisition, integration and transaction costs - - (2,080 ) - - Noninterest expense adjustments before (loss) gain in alternative energy partnership investments (380 ) 869 (3,097 ) (455 ) 106 (Loss) gain in alternative energy partnership investments (1,618 ) (608 ) (504 ) (1,043 ) (158 ) Total noninterest expense adjustments (1,998 ) 261 (3,601 ) (1,498 ) (52 ) Adjusted noninterest expense(1) $ 49,241 $ 48,464 $ 47,361 $ 47,114 $ 46,544 Average assets $ 9,317,209 $ 9,257,311 $ 9,408,740 $ 9,342,696 $ 9,392,305 Noninterest income to total revenue(1) 9.71 % (1.81 )% 6.68 % 8.41 % 7.18 % Adjusted noninterest income to adjusted total revenue(1) 9.71 % 7.26 % 6.68 % 8.41 % 7.16 % Noninterest expense to average total assets(2) 2.23 % 2.07 % 2.15 % 2.09 % 2.01 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1)(2) 2.14 % 2.08 % 2.00 % 2.02 % 2.01 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. (2) Ratio presented on an annualized basis.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income Net interest income $ 73,053 $ 80,217 $ 79,408 $ 78,299 $ 76,441 Noninterest income 7,859 (1,427 ) 5,681 7,186 5,910 Total revenue 80,912 78,790 85,089 85,485 82,351 Noninterest expense 51,239 48,203 50,962 48,612 46,596 Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) $ 29,673 $ 30,587 $ 34,127 $ 36,873 $ 35,755 Total revenue $ 80,912 $ 78,790 $ 85,089 $ 85,485 $ 82,351 Total noninterest income adjustments - 7,708 - - (16 ) Adjusted total revenue(1) 80,912 86,498 85,089 85,485 82,335 Noninterest expense 51,239 48,203 50,962 48,612 46,596 Total noninterest expense adjustments (1,998 ) 261 (3,601 ) (1,498 ) (52 ) Adjusted noninterest expense(1) 49,241 48,464 47,361 47,114 46,544 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(1) $ 31,671 $ 38,034 $ 37,728 $ 38,371 $ 35,791 Average assets $ 9,317,209 $ 9,257,311 $ 9,408,740 $ 9,342,696 $ 9,392,305 Pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)(2) 1.29 % 1.31 % 1.44 % 1.58 % 1.54 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)(2) 1.38 % 1.63 % 1.59 % 1.65 % 1.55 % Efficiency ratio(1)(2) 63.33 % 61.18 % 59.89 % 56.87 % 56.58 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2) 60.86 % 56.03 % 55.66 % 55.11 % 56.53 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. (2) Ratio presented on an annualized basis.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Adjusted net income Net income (1)(2)(3) $ 20,278 $ 21,519 $ 24,196 $ 26,712 $ 48,512 Adjustments: Noninterest income adjustments - 7,708 - - (16 ) Noninterest expense adjustments 1,998 (261 ) 3,601 1,498 52 Tax impact of adjustments above(3) (591 ) (2,202 ) (1,065 ) (443 ) (11 ) Adjustments to net income 1,407 5,245 2,536 1,055 25 Adjusted net income(2)(4) $ 21,685 $ 26,764 $ 26,732 $ 27,767 $ 48,537 Average assets $ 9,317,209 $ 9,257,311 $ 9,408,740 $ 9,342,696 $ 9,392,305 ROAA(5) 0.88 % 0.92 % 1.02 % 1.15 % 2.09 % Adjusted ROAA(4)(5) 0.94 % 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.19 % 2.10 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders Net income available to common stockholders $ 20,278 $ 21,519 $ 24,196 $ 26,712 $ 43,345 Adjustments to net income 1,407 5,245 2,536 1,055 25 Adjustments for impact of preferred stock redemption - - - - 3,747 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders(4) $ 21,685 $ 26,764 $ 26,732 $ 27,767 $ 47,117 Average diluted common shares 59,206,619 59,725,283 60,492,460 61,600,615 62,906,003 Diluted EPS $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 0.43 $ 0.69 Adjusted diluted EPS(4)(6) $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ 0.75

(1) Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 includes a $7.7 million pre-tax loss on sale of securities. (2) Net income and adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes a $31.3 million pre-tax reversal of credit losses due to the recovery from the settlement of a previously charged-off loan; there is no similar recovery in any of the other periods presented. The Bank previously recognized a $35.1 million charge-off for this loan during the third quarter of 2019. (3) Tax impact of adjustments shown at a statutory tax rate of 29.6%. (4) Non-GAAP measure. (5) Ratio presented on an annualized basis. (6) Represents adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by average diluted common shares.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 Adjusted Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital(1) CET 1 capital(2) $ 893,648 Less unrealized loss on AFS securities, net of tax (33,687 ) Less unrealized loss on HTM securities, net of tax (40,036 ) Adjusted CET 1 capital(3) $ 819,925 Unrealized loss on AFS securities, net of tax, to CET 1 capital 3.77 % Unrealized loss on HTM securities, net of tax, to CET 1 capital 4.48 % Total risk-weighted assets(2) $ 7,665,451 CET 1 ratio(2) 11.66 % Adjusted CET 1 ratio, assuming AFS losses realized(3) 11.22 % Adjusted CET 1 ratio, assuming AFS and HTM losses realized(3) 10.70 %

(1) March 31, 2023 presented to reflect management's assessment of capital impact from net unrealized losses on securities. Tax rate of 28.0% used for calculation purposes. (2) March 31, 2023 capital and capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Non-GAAP measure.

