Key Financial Data Key Highlights $ millions for all balance sheet and income statement items 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Stability: Period-end and average total deposits were flat compared to 4Q22; average core deposits decreased 1% as expected Strong credit quality; net charge-off ratio of 0.26%, 30-89 day early stage delinquencies of 0.26%, and NPA ratio of 0.51% ACL of 1.99%, an increase of 1 bp from 4Q22, including the (4) bps impact of ASU 2022-02

Profitability: Compared to 1Q22 Revenue increased 18%, PPNR(a) increased 34% (adjusted PPNR(a) increased 39%), and net income increased 13% Efficiency ratio(a) improved approximately 5 points, adjusted efficiency(a) of 58.6% improved approximately 6 points Tangible book value per share ex. AOCI(a) increased 7%

Growth: Generated consumer household growth of 3% compared to 1Q22 Continued to add new quality commercial relationships Announced the acquisition of Big Data Healthcare, furthering peer-leading digital payments and managed services offerings Income Statement Data Net income available to common shareholders $535 $699 $474 Net interest income (U.S. GAAP) 1,517 1,577 1,195 Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,522 1,582 1,198 Noninterest income 696 735 684 Noninterest expense 1,331 1,218 1,222 Per Share Data Earnings per share, basic $0.78 $1.01 $0.69 Earnings per share, diluted 0.78 1.01 0.68 Book value per share 23.87 22.26 26.33 Tangible book value per share(a) 16.41 14.83 19.54 Balance Sheet & Credit Quality Average portfolio loans and leases $122,812 $121,371 $113,467 Average deposits 160,645 161,061 168,662 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,245 ) (5,110 ) (1,096 ) Net charge-off ratio(b) 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.12 % Nonperforming asset ratio(c) 0.51 0.44 0.49 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.42 % 0.96 % Return on average common equity 13.7 18.8 10.0 Return on average tangible common equity(a) 20.5 29.2 13.4 CET1 capital(d)(e) 9.25 9.28 9.31 Net interest margin(a) 3.29 3.35 2.59 Efficiency(a) 60.0 52.6 64.9 Other than the Quarterly Financial Review tables beginning on page 14 of the earnings release, commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Regulation S-K that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, net interest rate spread, total revenue and the efficiency ratio are provided on an FTE basis.

CEO Commentary

Fifth Third delivered strong financial results in the first quarter of 2023. We have continued to navigate the uncertain economic environment well, including delivering solid deposit outcomes throughout the first quarter. Our results reflect the strength and resiliency of our balance sheet, disciplined credit risk management, and strong and diversified revenue streams.

We generated approximately nine points of year-over-year positive operating leverage in the quarter. We also extended our track record of strong organic growth, adding net new households in consumer and new quality relationships in commercial. Furthermore, we announced the acquisition of Big Data Healthcare, which will continue to accelerate our peer-leading digital payments and managed services offerings.

While the economic environment remains uncertain, Fifth Third has spent nearly a decade focused on positioning the bank to generate sustainable financial results. As we navigate the environment, we will follow our guiding principles of stability, profitability, and growth - in that order.

Lastly, we were honored to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the fourth time. We were one of only two banks in the U.S. to receive this award, reflecting our focus on positively impacting customers, communities, and employees, while also delivering strong and sustainable financial results for our shareholders.

-Tim Spence, President and CEO

Income Statement Highlights ($ in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change March December March 2023 2022 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Condensed Statements of Income Net interest income (NII)(a) $1,522 $1,582 $1,198 (4 )% 27 % Provision for credit losses 164 180 45 (9 )% 264 % Noninterest income 696 735 684 (5 )% 2 % Noninterest expense 1,331 1,218 1,222 9 % 9 % Income before income taxes(a) $723 $919 $615 (21 )% 18 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $5 $5 $3 - 67 % Applicable income tax expense 160 177 118 (10 )% 36 % Net income $558 $737 $494 (24 )% 13 % Dividends on preferred stock 23 38 20 (39 )% 15 % Net income available to common shareholders $535 $699 $474 (23 )% 13 % Earnings per share, diluted $0.78 $1.01 $0.68 (23 )% 15 %

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ®: FITB) today reported first quarter 2023 net income of $558 million compared to net income of $737 million in the prior quarter and $494 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $535 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $699 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $474 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s) - 1Q23 (after-tax impact(f); $ in millions, except per share data) Valuation of Visa total return swap (noninterest income) $(24 ) Restructuring severance expense (9 ) After-tax impact(f) of certain items $(33 ) Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s)1 $(0.05 ) Totals may not foot due to rounding; 1Diluted earnings per share impact reflects 689.566 million average diluted shares outstanding

Net Interest Income (FTE; $ in millions)(a) For the Three Months Ended % Change March December March 2023 2022 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Interest Income Interest income $2,218 $2,080 $1,292 7 % 72 % Interest expense 696 498 94 40 % 640 % Net interest income (NII) $1,522 $1,582 $1,198 (4 )% 27 % Average Yield/Rate Analysis bps Change Yield on interest-earning assets 4.80 % 4.40 % 2.79 % 40 201 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 2.18 % 1.56 % 0.33 % 62 185 Ratios Net interest rate spread 2.62 % 2.84 % 2.46 % (22 ) 16 Net interest margin (NIM) 3.29 % 3.35 % 2.59 % (6 ) 70

Compared to the prior quarter, NII decreased $60 million, or 4%, primarily reflecting a shift to a more defensive balance sheet position in light of the environment, the impact of lower day count, and seasonally strong investment portfolio income in the prior quarter, partially offset by improved loan yields from higher market rates and the repricing benefits on fixed-rate consumer loans, as well as commercial and consumer loan growth. Defensive actions undertaken during the quarter include carrying higher levels of cash and other short-term investments, not reinvesting securities portfolio cash flows, extending terms on FHLB advances and jumbo CDs, and raising deposit rates, which resulted in minimizing the use of overnight borrowings in the short-term wholesale funding portfolio and increasing the deposit mix shift from demand to interest-bearing accounts.

Compared to the prior quarter, NIM decreased 6 bps, primarily reflecting the aforementioned deposit dynamics, partially offset by higher loan yields and the impact of lower day count. NIM results were also impacted by the decision to carry elevated liquidity given the environment, with the combination of cash and due from banks and other short term investments reaching $13 billion by quarter-end, which was an increase of 6% compared to the prior quarter and an increase of 30% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, NII increased $324 million, or 27%, reflecting the net benefit of higher market rates, as well as growth in C&I loan balances and investment portfolio balances, partially offset by the deposit mix shift from demand to interest-bearing accounts and continued deposit repricing dynamics. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NIM increased 70 bps, reflecting the net benefit of higher market rates, growth in C&I loan balances and investment portfolio balances, and a decline in excess cash, partially offset by the aforementioned deposit dynamics and an increase in wholesale funding.

Noninterest Income ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change March December March 2023 2022 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $137 $140 $152 (2 )% (10 )% Commercial banking revenue 161 158 135 2 % 19 % Mortgage banking net revenue 69 63 52 10 % 33 % Wealth and asset management revenue 146 139 149 5 % (2 )% Card and processing revenue 100 103 97 (3 )% 3 % Leasing business revenue 57 58 62 (2 )% (8 )% Other noninterest income 22 72 52 (69 )% (58 )% Securities gains (losses), net 4 2 (14 ) 100 % NM Securities losses, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights - - (1 ) NM (100 )% Total noninterest income $696 $735 $684 (5 )% 2 %

Reported noninterest income decreased $39 million, or 5%, from the prior quarter, and increased $12 million, or 2%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below, including securities gains/losses which incorporate mark-to-market impacts from securities associated with non-qualified deferred compensation plans.

Noninterest Income excluding certain items ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended March December March % Change 2023 2022 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income excluding certain items Noninterest income (U.S. GAAP) $696 $735 $684 Valuation of Visa total return swap 31 38 11 Branch impairment charges - 6 - Securities (gains)/losses, net (4 ) (2 ) 14 Noninterest income excluding certain items(a) $723 $777 $709 (7 ) % 2 %

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items decreased $54 million, or 7%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items increased $14 million, or 2%.

Compared to the prior quarter, service charges on deposits decreased $3 million, or 2%, primarily reflecting the market interest rate related impact of higher earnings credits. Commercial banking revenue increased $3 million, or 2%, primarily reflecting higher loan syndication revenue and corporate bond fees, partially offset by lower M&A advisory revenue and client financial risk management revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $6 million, or 10%, primarily reflecting an increase in mortgage servicing revenue and a decrease in MSR asset decay. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $7 million, or 5%, primarily driven by seasonally strong tax-related private client service revenue combined with continued asset inflows. Card and processing revenue decreased $3 million, or 3%, driven by seasonally lower interchange revenue. The decline in other noninterest income was primarily driven by the recognition of tax receivable agreement revenue of $46 million in the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, service charges on deposits decreased $15 million, or 10%, primarily reflecting the market related impact of higher earnings credits and the elimination of consumer non-sufficient funds fees in July 2022. Commercial banking revenue increased $26 million, or 19%, primarily driven by increased loan syndication revenue, fixed income sales and trading revenue, and M&A advisory revenue, partially offset by a decrease in corporate bond fees. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $17 million, or 33%, reflecting a decrease in MSR asset decay and an increase in mortgage servicing revenue, partially offset by a decrease from MSR net valuation adjustments and lower gains on loan sales. Wealth and asset management revenue decreased $3 million, or 2%, primarily reflecting lower personal asset management revenue impacted by market valuations. Card and processing revenue increased $3 million, or 3%, driven by higher interchange revenue partially offset by higher rewards. Leasing business revenue decreased $5 million, or 8%, reflecting the disposition of LaSalle Solutions in April 2022.

Noninterest Expense ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change March December March 2023 2022 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits $757 $655 $711 16 % 6 % Net occupancy expense 81 82 77 (1 )% 5 % Technology and communications 118 111 101 6 % 17 % Equipment expense 37 37 36 - 3 % Card and processing expense 22 21 19 5 % 16 % Leasing business expense 34 36 32 (6 )% 6 % Marketing expense 29 31 24 (6 )% 21 % Other noninterest expense 253 245 222 3 % 14 % Total noninterest expense $1,331 $1,218 $1,222 9 % 9 %

Reported noninterest expense increased $113 million, or 9%, from the prior quarter, and increased $109, or 9%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below, including restructuring severance expense reflecting proactive actions taken to reduce ongoing expenses given the operating environment.

Noninterest Expense excluding certain item(s) ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change March December March 2023 2022 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense excluding certain item(s) Noninterest expense (U.S. GAAP) $1,331 $1,218 $1,222 Restructuring severance expense (12 ) - - Noninterest expense excluding certain item(s)(a) $1,319 $1,218 $1,222 8 % 8 %

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items increased $101 million, or 8%, primarily reflecting a seasonal increase in compensation and benefits expense, the impact of the FDIC assessment to increase the deposit insurance fund, and technology and communications expenses related to continued modernization investments. Noninterest expense in the current quarter included a $12 million expense related to the impact of non-qualified deferred compensation mark-to-market compared to a $6 million expense in the prior quarter (which were largely offset in net securities gains through noninterest income).

Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items increased $97 million, or 8%, primarily reflecting higher technology and communications expense related to continued modernization investments, the aforementioned impact of the FDIC assessment, and expenses associated with Dividend Finance and Provide. The year-ago quarter included a $12 million benefit to noninterest expense related to non-qualified deferred compensation mark-to-market (which was largely offset in net securities losses through noninterest income).

Average Interest-Earning Assets ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change March December March 2023 2022 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Average Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $58,149 $57,646 $52,554 1 % 11 % Commercial mortgage loans 11,121 10,898 10,521 2 % 6 % Commercial construction loans 5,507 5,544 5,371 (1 )% 3 % Commercial leases 2,662 2,736 2,942 (3 )% (10 )% Total commercial loans and leases $77,439 $76,824 $71,388 1 % 8 % Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans $17,581 $17,577 $16,501 - 7 % Home equity 4,005 4,024 4,009 - - Indirect secured consumer loans 16,598 16,536 17,136 - (3 )% Credit card 1,780 1,795 1,691 (1 )% 5 % Other consumer loans 5,409 4,615 2,742 17 % 97 % Total consumer loans $45,373 $44,547 $42,079 2 % 8 % Total average portfolio loans and leases $122,812 $121,371 $113,467 1 % 8 % Memo: Average PPP loans $66 $158 $1,012 (58 )% (93 )% Average portfolio commercial and industrial loans - excl. PPP loans $58,083 $57,488 $51,542 1 % 13 % Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $56 $84 $18 (33 )% 211 % Consumer loans held for sale 747 1,411 3,677 (47 )% (80 )% Total average loans and leases held for sale $803 $1,495 $3,695 (46 )% (78 )% Total average loans and leases $123,615 $122,866 $117,162 1 % 6 % Securities (taxable and tax-exempt) $58,514 $58,489 $42,422 - 38 % Other short-term investments 5,278 6,285 28,310 (16 )% (81 )% Total average interest-earning assets $187,407 $187,640 $187,894 - -

Compared to the prior quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases increased 1%, reflecting an increase in both commercial and consumer portfolios. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases increased 1%, reflecting an increase in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan and commercial mortgage loan balances. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 2%, reflecting an increase in other consumer loan balances (primarily Dividend Finance).

Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases increased 8%, reflecting an increase in both commercial and consumer portfolios. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases increased 8%, primarily reflecting an increase in C&I loan and commercial mortgage loan balances, partially offset by a decrease in commercial lease balances. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 8%, as increases in balances of both other consumer loans (primarily Dividend Finance) and residential mortgage loans were partially offset by a decrease in indirect secured consumer loan balances.

Average loans and leases held for sale were $0.8 billion in the current quarter compared to $1.5 billion in the prior quarter and $3.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. Current quarter average loans and leases held for sale were impacted by a decline in residential mortgage balances.

Average securities (taxable and tax-exempt; amortized cost) of $59 billion in the current quarter were flat compared to the prior quarter and increased $16 billion, or 38%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Average other short-term investments (including interest-bearing cash) of $5 billion in the current quarter decreased $1 billion, or 16%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $23 billion, or 81%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases of $77 billion increased 1% compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting increases in C&I loan and commercial mortgage loan balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end commercial portfolio loans increased 6%, primarily reflecting increases in C&I loan and commercial mortgage loan balances, partially offset by a decrease in commercial lease balances. Period-end commercial revolving line utilization was 37%, compared to 37% in the prior quarter and 36% in the year-ago quarter.

Period-end consumer portfolio loans of $46 billion increased 1% compared to the prior quarter, reflecting an increase in other consumer loan balances (primarily Dividend Finance), partially offset by a decrease in credit card balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end consumer portfolio loans increased 6%, reflecting increases in other consumer loan balances (primarily Dividend Finance) and residential mortgage loan balances, partially offset by a decrease in indirect secured consumer loans.

Total period-end securities (taxable and tax-exempt; amortized cost) of $58 billion in the current quarter were stable compared to the prior quarter and increased $7 billion, or 14%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Period-end other short-term investments of $10 billion increased $1 billion, or 17%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $11 billion, or 52%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Average Deposits ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change March December March 2023 2022 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Average Deposits Demand $50,737 $54,550 $64,212 (7 )% (21 )% Interest checking 48,717 47,801 48,659 2 % - Savings 23,107 23,474 22,772 (2 )% 1 % Money market 28,420 28,713 30,263 (1 )% (6 )% Foreign office(g) 143 209 126 (32 )% 13 % Total transaction deposits $151,124 $154,747 $166,032 (2 )% (9 )% CDs $250,000 or less 5,173 2,748 2,376 88 % 118 % Total core deposits $156,297 $157,495 $168,408 (1 )% (7 )% CDs over $250,000 4,348 3,566 254 22 % NM Total average deposits $160,645 $161,061 $168,662 - (5 )%

Compared to the prior quarter, total average deposits were flat, as increases in certificates of deposit and interest checking balances were offset by a decline in demand deposit account balances. Average demand deposits represented 32% of total core deposits in the current quarter, compared to 35% in the prior quarter. Average consumer segment deposits were flat compared to the prior quarter, average commercial segment deposits decreased 2% due primarily to seasonality, and average wealth & asset management segment deposits increased 4% compared to the prior quarter. Period-end total deposits were flat compared to the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average deposits decreased 5%, reflecting the deliberate commercial deposit runoff in mid-2022. Period-end total deposits decreased 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The period end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 78% in the current quarter, compared to 76% in the prior quarter and 68% in the year-ago quarter. Estimated uninsured deposits were approximately $64.6 billion, or 40% of total deposits, as of quarter end.

Average Wholesale Funding ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change March December March 2023 2022 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Average Wholesale Funding CDs over $250,000 $4,348 $3,566 $254 22 % NM Federal funds purchased 487 264 259 84 % 88 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements 327 476 491 (31 )% (33 )% FHLB advances 4,803 5,489 - (12 )% NM Derivative collateral and other secured borrowings 245 225 399 9 % (39 )% Long-term debt 13,510 13,425 11,165 1 % 21 % Total average wholesale funding $23,720 $23,445 $12,568 1 % 89 %

Compared to the prior quarter, average wholesale funding increased 1%, primarily reflecting an increase in jumbo CD balances, partially offset by lower FHLB advances.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, average wholesale funding increased 89%, as earning assets were stable and core deposits declined (predominantly due to the deliberate commercial deposit runoff in mid-2022). The growth in wholesale funding was primarily attributed to increases in FHLB advances and jumbo CD balances, as well as long-term debt issuances throughout 2022.

Credit Quality Summary ($ in millions) As of and For the Three Months Ended March December September June March 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (NPLs) $593 $515 $522 $539 $534 Repossessed property 8 6 6 6 5 OREO 22 18 18 14 27 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO (NPAs) $623 $539 $546 $559 $566 NPL ratio(h) 0.48 % 0.42 % 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.46 % NPA ratio(c) 0.51 % 0.44 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.49 % Portfolio loans and leases 30-89 days past due (accrual) $317 $364 $335 $294 $288 Portfolio loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual) 46 40 59 39 50 30-89 days past due as a % of portfolio loans and leases 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 90 days past due as a % of portfolio loans and leases 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL), beginning $2,194 $2,099 $2,014 $1,908 $1,892 Impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02 (49 ) - - - - Total net losses charged-off (78 ) (68 ) (62 ) (62 ) (34 ) Provision for loan and lease losses 148 163 147 168 50 ALLL, ending $2,215 $2,194 $2,099 $2,014 $1,908 Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning $216 $199 $188 $177 $182 Provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments 16 17 11 11 (5 ) Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending $232 $216 $199 $188 $177 Total allowance for credit losses (ACL) $2,447 $2,410 $2,298 $2,202 $2,085 ACL ratios: As a % of portfolio loans and leases 1.99 % 1.98 % 1.91 % 1.85 % 1.80 % As a % of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases 413 % 468 % 440 % 408 % 391 % As a % of nonperforming portfolio assets 393 % 447 % 420 % 394 % 369 % ALLL as a % of portfolio loans and leases 1.80 % 1.81 % 1.75 % 1.70 % 1.65 % Total losses charged-off $(110 ) $(103 ) $(104 ) $(90 ) $(64 ) Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off 32 35 42 28 30 Total net losses charged-off $(78 ) $(68 ) $(62 ) $(62 ) $(34 ) Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)(b) 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.12 % Commercial NCO ratio 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.05 % Consumer NCO ratio 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.25 %

Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases were $593 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPL ratio of 0.48%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPLs increased $78 million with the NPL ratio increasing 6 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPLs increased $59 million with the NPL ratio increasing 2 bps.

Nonperforming portfolio assets were $623 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPA ratio of 0.51%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPAs increased $84 million with the NPA ratio increasing 7 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPAs increased $57 million with the NPA ratio increasing 2 bps.

The provision for credit losses totaled $164 million in the current quarter. The allowance for credit loss ratio represented 1.99% of total portfolio loans and leases at quarter end, compared with 1.98% for the prior quarter end and 1.80% for the year-ago quarter end. In the current quarter, the allowance for credit losses represented 413% of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and 393% of nonperforming portfolio assets. The allowance for credit losses decreased by $49 million as a result of the adoption of ASU 2022-02, which changed the guidance for measuring expected credit losses on restructured loans. This adjustment to the ACL was applied through a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings.

Net charge-offs were $78 million in the current quarter, resulting in an NCO ratio of 0.26%. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs increased $10 million and the NCO ratio increased 4 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs increased $44 million and the NCO ratio increased 14 bps, reflecting a normalization from near-historically low net charge-offs in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Position As of and For the Three Months Ended March December September June March 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Capital Position Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a % of average assets 8.77 % 8.18 % 9.13 % 9.35 % 10.23 % Tangible equity(a) 8.39 % 8.31 % 8.18 % 8.05 % 7.98 % Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(a) 7.38 % 7.30 % 7.16 % 7.01 % 6.96 % Tangible common equity (including AOCI)(a) 5.49 % 5.00 % 4.75 % 5.82 % 6.48 % Regulatory Capital Ratios(d)(e) CET1 capital 9.25 % 9.28 % 9.14 % 8.95 % 9.31 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.49 % 10.53 % 10.40 % 10.23 % 10.63 % Total risk-based capital 12.60 % 12.79 % 12.64 % 12.47 % 12.93 % Leverage 8.67 % 8.56 % 8.44 % 8.30 % 8.32 %

The CET1 capital ratio was 9.25%, the Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.38% excluding AOCI, and 5.49% including AOCI. The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.49%, the Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.60%, and the Leverage ratio was 8.67%.

During the first quarter of 2023, Fifth Third repurchased approximately $200 million of its outstanding stock, which reduced common shares by approximately 5.6 million at quarter end.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.3% compared with 19.4% in the prior quarter and 19.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Release End Notes

(a) Non-GAAP measure; see discussion of non-GAAP reconciliation beginning on page 26 of the earnings release.

(b) Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases presented on an annualized basis.

(c) Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO.

(d) Regulatory capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the five-year transition provision option to phase in the effects of CECL on regulatory capital after its adoption on January 1, 2020.

(e) Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

(f) Assumes a 23% tax rate.

(g) Includes commercial customer Eurodollar sweep balances for which the Bank pays rates comparable to other commercial deposit accounts.

(h) Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases.

