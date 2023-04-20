STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $216.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net (loss) available to common stockholders of $(20.2) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First quarter 2023 results include $56.6 million pre-tax ($42.3 million after tax), or $0.251 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger") and balance sheet repositioning. Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.491 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Webster generated solid results during a challenging time for the banking industry," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Our diverse businesses, strong capital position, unique deposit profile, and solid risk management framework, allow our company to deliver for our clients in all operating environments."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2023:

Revenue of $666.0 million.

Period end loans and leases balance of $50.9 billion, up $1.2 billion or 2.3 percent linked quarter; 81 percent commercial loans and leases, 19 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 92 percent.

Period end deposits balance of $55.3 billion, up $1.2 billion or 2.3 percent linked quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled $46.7 million.

Charges related to the merger and balance sheet repositioning totaled $56.6 million.

Return on average assets of 1.22 percent; adjusted 1.46 percent 1 .

. Return on average tangible common equity of 17.66 percent 1 ; adjusted 20.98 percent 1 .

; adjusted 20.98 percent . Net interest margin of 3.66 percent, down 8 basis points from prior quarter.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.40 percent.

Efficiency ratio of 41.64 percent 1 .

. Tangible common equity ratio of 7.15 percent1.

"Webster's financial prospects remain strong," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Along with core deposit growth, we took actions that provided ample liquidity and funding optionality going forward."

1 See Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 18.

Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2022

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At March 31, 2023, Commercial Banking had $41.3 billion in loans and leases and $18.3 billion in deposits.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended March 31, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $384,314 $287,069 33.9 % Non-interest income 35,397 38,743 (8.6) Operating revenue 419,711 325,812 28.8 Non-interest expense 108,509 89,240 (21.6) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $311,202 $236,572 31.5 Percent At March 31, Increase/ (In millions) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Loans and leases $41,287 $34,928 18.2 % Deposits 18,298 21,528 (15.0) AUA / AUM (off balance sheet) 2,670 2,692 (0.8)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $74.6 million, to $311.2 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue was partially attributable to the timing of the merger in the first quarter 2022. Net interest income increased $97.2 million, to $384.3 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan growth since the merger, and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income decreased $3.3 million, to $35.4 million, driven by decreases of $3.5 million in prepayment penalties, $1.2 million in cash management fees, and $0.6 million in fees from interest rate hedging activities; partially offset by $1.9 million of higher syndication fees. Non-interest expense increased $19.3 million, to $108.5 million, primarily resulting from $19.0 million of higher expenses due to the timing of the merger in the first quarter of 2022.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At March 31, 2023, HSA Bank had $12.1 billion in total footings comprising $8.3 billion in deposits and $3.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended March 31, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $71,730 $44,577 60.9 % Non-interest income 24,067 26,958 (10.7) Operating revenue 95,797 71,535 33.9 Non-interest expense 43,700 36,409 (20.0) Pre-tax, net revenue $52,097 $35,126 48.3 Percent At March 31, Increase/ (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands) 3,172 3,067 3.4 % Deposits $8,273 $7,805 6.0 Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet) 3,776 3,761 0.4 Total footings $12,049 $11,566 4.2

Pre-tax net revenue increased $17.0 million, to $52.1 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $27.2 million, to $71.7 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $2.9 million, to $24.1 million, primarily due to lower client account fees. Non-interest expense increased $7.3 million, to $43.7 million, primarily due to higher compensation and service contract expense related to account growth and the continued investment in our user experience build out.

Consumer Banking

Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 201 banking centers and 351 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, the Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At March 31, 2023, Consumer Banking had $9.6 billion in loans and $23.7 billion in deposits, as well as $7.8 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended March 31, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $210,583 $136,677 54.1 % Non-interest income 25,959 27,901 (7.0) Operating revenue 236,542 164,578 43.7 Non-interest expense 106,879 95,510 (11.9) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $129,663 $69,068 87.7 At March 31, Percent (In millions) 2023 2022 Increase Loans $9,617 $8,595 11.9 % Deposits 23,698 24,150 (1.9) AUA (off balance sheet) 7,750 8,096 (4.3)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $60.6 million, to $129.7 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was partially attributable to the merger in the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income increased $73.9 million, to $210.6 million, primarily driven by the merger and the impact of a higher rate environment on the value of deposits. Non-interest income decreased $1.9 million, to $26.0 million, driven by $3.6 million in lower net investment services income, which was attributable to the new outsourcing model adopted in 2022, partially offset by higher deposit related fee income. Non-interest expense increased $11.4 million, to $106.9 million, primarily driven by $12.9 million of incremental expenses due to the timing of the merger, partially offset by lower compensation-related expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Current period performance, when compared to the first quarter of 2022, is impacted by the timing of the merger with Sterling Bancorp occurring on January 31, 2022 as the first quarter of 2022 does not represent a full quarter of combined earnings.

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Net interest income was $595.3 million compared to $394.2 million.

Net interest margin was 3.66 percent compared to 3.21 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 175 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 139 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $66.1 billion and increased by $15.8 billion, or 31.3 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $50.1 billion and increased by $14.2 billion, or 39.5 percent.

Average deposits totaled $54.8 billion and increased by $8.9 billion, or 19.4 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses reflects a $46.7 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $19.2 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision also reflects a decrease in the reserves on unfunded commitments of $1.7 million. The provision for credit losses also reflected an expense of $43.0 million in the prior quarter, and $188.8 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were $24.5 million, compared to $20.2 million in the prior quarter, and $8.9 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.20 percent, compared to 0.17 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.10 percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.21 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.20 percent at December 31, 2022, and 1.31 percent at March 31, 2022. The allowance represented 332 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at March 31, 2023, compared to 292 percent at December 31, 2022, and 229 percent at March 31, 2022.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Total non-interest income was $70.8 million compared to $104.0 million, a decrease of $33.2 million. The decrease primarily reflects losses on the sale of securities, lower client hedging income and valuation marks, the outsourcing of the consumer investment services platform, lower client account fees, and lower prepayment and other loan related fees.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Total non-interest expense was $332.5 million compared to $359.8 million, a decrease of $27.3 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $29.4 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges, compared to a net $104.4 million a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $47.7 million, which reflects a full quarter impact of the merger compared to two thirds impact a year ago. After adjusting for merger and strategic initiative charges and the full quarter impact of the merger, expenses increased modestly year-over-year. The modest increase reflects expense benefits from the merger and outsourcing of the consumer investments services platform, which were offset by an increase in intangible amortization and strategic investments including operating expenses associated with the Bend and interLINK acquisitions.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Income tax expense (benefit) was $65.8 million compared to $(33.6) million, and the effective tax rate was 23.0 percent compared to an effective tax benefit rate of (66.7) percent. The tax benefit and effective tax benefit rate a year ago reflected the pre-tax loss recognized in that period.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $14.9 billion, compared to $14.5 billion at December 31, 2022, and $15.1 billion at March 31, 2022. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $766.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $864.5 million at December 31, 2022, and $328.4 million at March 31, 2022. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $742.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $803.4 million at December 31, 2022, and $270.8 million at March 31, 2022.

Loans and leases:

Total loans and leases were $50.9 billion, compared to $49.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and $43.5 billion at March 31, 2022. Compared to December 31, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $0.3 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $0.9 billion, residential mortgages increased by $38.1 million, while consumer loans decreased by $61.2 million.

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $3.4 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $2.9 billion, residential mortgages increased by $1.2 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $131.3 million.

Loan originations for the portfolio were $3.3 billion, compared to $4.7 billion in the prior quarter, and $2.6 billion a year ago. In addition, $2.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $3.5 million in the prior quarter, and $23.1 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $185.0 million, or 0.36 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $203.8 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022, and $248.1 million, or 0.57 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2022.

Past due loans and leases were $44.2 million, compared to $73.7 million at December 31, 2022, and $71.5 million at March 31, 2022.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $55.3 billion, compared to $54.1 billion at December 31, 2022, and $54.4 billion at March 31, 2022. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 91.8 percent, compared to 92.3 percent at December 31, 2022, and 94.8 percent at March 31, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 92.1 percent at both March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, and 80.1 percent at March 31, 2022.

Total borrowings were $9.9 billion, compared to $7.7 billion at December 31, 2022, and $1.6 billion at March 31, 2022.

Capital:

The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 10.94 percent and 17.66 percent, respectively, compared to (1.25) percent and (1.36) percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022.

The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.55 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively, compared to 8.72 percent and 8.26 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.40 percent, compared to 11.46 percent at March 31, 2022.

Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $45.85 and $29.47, respectively, compared to $44.32 and $28.94, respectively, at March 31, 2022.

1 See Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 18.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $75 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's first quarter 2023 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on April 20, 2023. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) Webster's ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) Webster's ability to successfully execute its business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) Webster's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from planned strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on Webster and its customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; (7) changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which Webster and its subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of Webster's investment securities and goodwill; (9) inflation, changes in interest rates, and monetary fluctuations; (10) the replacement of and transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) Webster's ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by Webster's counterparties and vendors; (16) Webster's ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (19) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (20) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to Webster, including the impact of recently adopted accounting guidance; (21) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (22) Webster's ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from its business activities; and (23) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Income and performance ratios: Net income (loss) $ 221,004 $ 244,751 $ 233,968 $ 182,311 $ (16,747) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 216,841 240,588 229,806 178,148 (20,178) Earnings (loss) per diluted common share 1.24 1.38 1.31 1.00 (0.14) Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.38 % 1.10 % (0.12) % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) 17.66 19.93 18.62 14.50 (1.36) Return on average common stockholders' equity 10.94 12.54 11.78 9.09 (1.25) Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue 10.62 14.50 17.10 19.90 20.88 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 613,914 $ 594,741 $ 574,325 $ 571,499 $ 569,371 Nonperforming assets 186,551 206,136 211,627 250,242 251,206 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.25 % 1.31 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.20 0.17 0.25 0.09 0.10 Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.36 0.41 0.44 0.54 0.57 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.37 0.41 0.44 0.55 0.58 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases 331.81 291.84 274.12 230.88 229.48 Other ratios: Tangible equity (1) 7.55 % 7.79 % 7.70 % 8.12 % 8.72 % Tangible common equity (1) 7.15 7.38 7.27 7.68 8.26 Tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 10.91 11.23 11.35 11.65 12.05 Total risk-based capital (2) 12.94 13.25 13.38 13.91 14.41 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 10.40 10.71 10.80 11.09 11.46 Stockholders' equity / total assets 11.08 11.30 11.33 11.83 12.55 Net interest margin 3.66 3.74 3.54 3.28 3.21 Efficiency ratio (1) 41.64 40.27 41.17 45.25 48.73 Equity and share related: Common equity $ 8,010,315 $ 7,772,207 $ 7,542,431 $ 7,713,809 $ 7,893,156 Book value per common share 45.85 44.67 43.32 43.82 44.32 Tangible book value per common share (1) 29.47 29.07 27.69 28.31 28.94 Common stock closing price 39.42 47.34 45.20 42.15 56.12 Dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 Common shares issued and outstanding 174,712 174,008 174,116 176,041 178,102 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic 172,766 172,522 173,868 175,845 147,394 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 172,883 172,699 173,944 175,895 147,533 (1) See Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 18. (2) Presented as preliminary for March 31, 2023, and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 201,683 $ 264,118 $ 240,435 Interest-bearing deposits 2,232,388 575,825 552,778 Securities: Available for sale 7,798,977 7,892,697 8,744,897 Held to maturity, net 7,063,223 6,564,697 6,362,254 Total securities, net 14,862,200 14,457,394 15,107,151 Loans held for sale 210,724 1,991 17,970 Loans and Leases: Commercial 20,775,893 20,484,806 17,386,139 Commercial real estate 20,513,182 19,619,145 17,584,947 Residential mortgages 8,001,563 7,963,420 6,798,199 Consumer 1,635,885 1,697,055 1,767,200 Total loans and leases 50,926,523 49,764,426 43,536,485 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (613,914) (594,741) (569,371) Loans and leases, net 50,312,609 49,169,685 42,967,114 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 584,724 445,900 206,123 Premises and equipment, net 431,432 430,184 490,004 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,861,310 2,713,446 2,738,353 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,233,994 1,229,169 1,222,898 Deferred tax asset, net 315,525 371,634 178,042 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,597,806 1,618,175 1,410,616 Total Assets $ 74,844,395 $ 71,277,521 $ 65,131,484 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 12,007,387 $ 12,974,975 $ 13,570,702 Health savings accounts 8,272,507 7,944,892 7,804,858 Interest-bearing checking 8,560,750 9,237,529 9,579,839 Money market 14,203,858 11,062,652 11,964,649 Savings 7,723,198 8,673,343 8,615,138 Certificates of deposit 3,855,406 2,729,332 2,821,097 Brokered certificates of deposit 674,373 1,431,617 - Total deposits 55,297,479 54,054,340 54,356,283 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 306,154 1,151,830 518,733 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,560,461 5,460,552 10,903 Long-term debt 1,071,413 1,073,128 1,078,274 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,314,594 1,481,485 990,156 Total liabilities 66,550,101 63,221,335 56,954,349 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,010,315 7,772,207 7,893,156 Total stockholders' equity 8,294,294 8,056,186 8,177,135 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 74,844,395 $ 71,277,521 $ 65,131,484

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 716,356 $ 346,276 Interest and dividends on securities 114,556 63,526 Loans held for sale 16 26 Total interest income 830,928 409,828 Interest expense: Deposits 150,204 7,399 Borrowings 85,441 8,181 Total interest expense 235,645 15,580 Net interest income 595,283 394,248 Provision for credit losses 46,749 188,845 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 548,534 205,403 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 45,436 47,827 Loan and lease related fees 23,005 22,679 Wealth and investment services 6,587 10,597 Mortgage banking activities 59 428 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,728 6,732 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (16,747) - Other income 5,698 15,772 Total non-interest income 70,766 104,035 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 173,200 184,002 Occupancy 20,171 18,615 Technology and equipment 44,366 55,401 Marketing 3,476 3,509 Professional and outside services 32,434 54,091 Intangible assets amortization 9,497 6,387 Loan workout expenses 606 680 Deposit insurance 12,323 5,222 Other expenses 36,394 31,878 Total non-interest expense 332,467 359,785 Income (loss) before income taxes 286,833 (50,347) Income tax expense (benefit) 65,829 (33,600) Net income (loss) 221,004 (16,747) Preferred stock dividends (4,163) (3,431) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 216,841 $ (20,178) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 172,883 147,533 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.24 $ (0.14) Diluted 1.24 (0.14)

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 716,356 $ 642,784 $ 525,960 $ 431,538 $ 346,276 Interest and dividends on securities 114,556 100,804 91,569 82,202 63,526 Loans held for sale 16 5 40 7 26 Total interest income 830,928 743,593 617,569 513,747 409,828 Interest expense: Deposits 150,204 81,202 37,492 12,459 7,399 Borrowings 85,441 60,016 29,074 14,628 8,181 Total interest expense 235,645 141,218 66,566 27,087 15,580 Net interest income 595,283 602,375 551,003 486,660 394,248 Provision for credit losses 46,749 43,000 36,531 12,243 188,845 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 548,534 559,375 514,472 474,417 205,403 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 45,436 48,453 50,807 51,385 47,827 Loan and lease related fees 23,005 25,632 26,769 27,907 22,679 Wealth and investment services 6,587 7,017 11,419 11,244 10,597 Mortgage banking activities 59 89 86 102 428 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,728 6,543 7,718 8,244 6,732 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (16,747) (4,517) (2,234) - - Other income 5,698 18,962 19,071 22,051 15,772 Total non-interest income 70,766 102,179 113,636 120,933 104,035 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 173,200 177,979 173,983 187,656 184,002 Occupancy 20,171 20,174 23,517 51,593 18,615 Technology and equipment 44,366 44,202 45,283 41,498 55,401 Marketing 3,476 5,570 3,918 3,441 3,509 Professional and outside services 32,434 26,489 21,618 15,332 54,091 Intangible assets amortization 9,497 8,240 8,511 8,802 6,387 Loan workout expenses 606 606 580 732 680 Deposit insurance 12,323 6,578 8,026 6,748 5,222 Other expenses 36,394 58,552 44,635 42,425 31,878 Total non-interest expense 332,467 348,390 330,071 358,227 359,785 Income (loss) before income taxes 286,833 313,164 298,037 237,123 (50,347) Income tax expense (benefit) 65,829 68,413 64,069 54,812 (33,600) Net income (loss) 221,004 244,751 233,968 182,311 (16,747) Preferred stock dividends (4,163) (4,163) (4,162) (4,163) (3,431) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 216,841 $ 240,588 $ 229,806 $ 178,148 $ (20,178) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 172,883 172,699 173,944 175,895 147,533 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.24 $ 1.38 $ 1.31 $ 1.00 $ (0.14) Diluted 1.24 1.38 1.31 1.00 (0.14)

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 50,095,192 $ 725,543 5.80 % $ 35,912,829 $ 349,417 3.90 % Investment securities (1) 14,633,245 105,974 2.79 13,421,543 67,269 2.02 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 459,375 4,910 4.34 166,357 821 2.00 Interest-bearing deposits (2) 898,884 10,396 4.63 799,265 453 0.23 Loans held for sale 4,630 16 1.39 17,918 26 0.58 Total interest-earning assets 66,091,326 $ 846,839 5.08 % 50,317,912 $ 417,986 3.33 % Non-interest-earning assets 6,225,199 4,490,665 Total Assets $ 72,316,525 $ 54,808,577 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 12,629,928 $ - - % $ 11,263,282 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,292,450 3,027 0.15 7,759,465 1,087 0.06 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 29,853,370 123,048 1.67 24,316,436 5,019 0.08 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 4,024,472 24,129 2.43 2,544,286 1,293 0.21 Total deposits 54,800,220 150,204 1.11 45,883,469 7,399 0.07 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 915,023 7,827 3.42 577,039 957 0.66 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,673,826 68,126 4.80 10,936 56 2.03 Long-term debt (1) 1,072,252 9,488 3.65 896,310 7,168 3.34 Total borrowings 7,661,101 85,441 4.48 1,484,285 8,181 2.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 62,461,321 $ 235,645 1.52 % 47,367,754 $ 15,580 0.13 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,639,528 749,333 Total liabilities 64,100,849 48,117,087 Preferred stock 283,979 236,121 Common stockholders' equity 7,931,697 6,455,369 Total stockholders' equity 8,215,676 6,691,490 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 72,316,525 $ 54,808,577 Tax-equivalent net interest income 611,194 402,406 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (15,911) (8,158) Net interest income $ 595,283 $ 394,248 Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.21 % (1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded. (2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Loan and Lease Balances (actual): Commercial non-mortgage $ 19,015,366 $ 18,663,164 $ 17,807,234 $ 16,628,317 $ 15,578,594 Asset-based lending 1,760,527 1,821,642 1,803,719 1,892,278 1,807,545 Commercial real estate 20,513,182 19,619,145 18,862,619 18,141,670 17,584,947 Residential mortgages 8,001,563 7,963,420 7,617,955 7,223,728 6,798,199 Consumer 1,635,885 1,697,055 1,732,348 1,760,750 1,767,200 Total Loan and Lease Balances 50,926,523 49,764,426 47,823,875 45,646,743 43,536,485 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (613,914) (594,741) (574,325) (571,499) (569,371) Loans and Leases, net $ 50,312,609 $ 49,169,685 $ 47,249,550 $ 45,075,244 $ 42,967,114 Loan and Lease Balances (average): Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,670,917 $ 18,024,771 $ 16,780,780 $ 15,850,507 $ 12,568,454 Asset-based lending 1,790,992 1,780,874 1,811,073 1,851,956 1,540,301 Commercial real estate 19,970,326 19,234,292 18,503,077 17,756,151 13,732,925 Residential mortgages 7,995,327 7,819,415 7,384,704 6,905,509 6,322,495 Consumer 1,667,630 1,715,513 1,750,044 1,756,575 1,748,654 Total Loan and Lease Balances $ 50,095,192 $ 48,574,865 $ 46,229,678 $ 44,120,698 $ 35,912,829 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Nonperforming loans and leases: Commercial non-mortgage $ 86,537 $ 89,416 $ 80,002 $ 112,006 $ 108,460 Asset-based lending 9,450 20,046 25,115 25,862 5,494 Commercial real estate 35,832 41,580 49,054 49,935 74,581 Residential mortgages 25,096 25,613 25,563 27,213 27,318 Consumer 28,105 27,136 29,782 32,514 32,258 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 185,020 $ 203,791 $ 209,516 $ 247,530 $ 248,111 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets: Commercial non-mortgage $ 153 $ 78 $ - $ - $ - Residential mortgages 662 2,024 2,024 2,558 2,582 Consumer 716 243 87 154 513 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 1,531 $ 2,345 $ 2,111 $ 2,712 $ 3,095 Total nonperforming assets $ 186,551 $ 206,136 $ 211,627 $ 250,242 $ 251,206 Past due 30-89 days: Commercial non-mortgage $ 9,645 $ 20,248 $ 17,440 $ 6,006 $ 8,025 Asset-based lending - 5,921 - - 24,103 Commercial real estate 17,115 26,147 6,050 25,587 20,533 Residential mortgages 10,710 11,385 12,577 10,781 9,307 Consumer 6,110 9,194 9,656 9,275 9,379 Total past due 30-89 days $ 43,580 $ 72,895 $ 45,723 $ 51,649 $ 71,347 Past due 90 days or more and accruing 602 770 711 8 124 Total past due loans and leases $ 44,182 $ 73,665 $ 46,434 $ 51,657 $ 71,471

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 594,741 $ 574,325 $ 571,499 $ 569,371 $ 301,187 Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 5,873 - - - - Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1) - - - - 88,045 Provision 37,821 40,649 31,352 11,728 189,068 Charge-offs: Commercial portfolio 26,410 21,499 31,356 18,757 11,248 Consumer portfolio 1,098 1,193 1,453 896 1,120 Total charge-offs 27,508 22,692 32,809 19,653 12,368 Recoveries: Commercial portfolio 1,574 895 1,413 7,765 1,364 Consumer portfolio 1,413 1,564 2,870 2,288 2,075 Total recoveries 2,987 2,459 4,283 10,053 3,439 Total net charge-offs 24,521 20,233 28,526 9,600 8,929 ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 613,914 $ 594,741 $ 574,325 $ 571,499 $ 569,371 ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance 26,051 27,707 25,329 20,149 19,640 Total ACL, ending balance $ 639,965 $ 622,448 $ 599,654 $ 591,648 $ 589,011 (1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger with Sterling in accordance with GAAP.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures1 The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently. The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP. At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 332,467 $ 348,390 $ 330,071 $ 358,227 $ 359,785 Less: Foreclosed property activity (262) (80) (393) (358) (75) Intangible assets amortization 9,497 8,240 8,511 8,802 6,387 Operating lease depreciation 1,884 2,021 2,115 2,425 1,632 Strategic initiatives and other (1) - 143 11,617 (152) (4,140) Merger related 29,373 45,790 25,536 66,640 108,495 Non-interest expense $ 291,975 $ 292,276 $ 282,685 $ 280,870 $ 247,486 Net interest income $ 595,283 $ 602,375 $ 551,003 $ 486,660 $ 394,248 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 15,911 13,991 13,247 11,732 8,158 Non-interest income 70,766 102,179 113,636 120,933 104,035 Other income (2) 4,311 4,814 11,186 3,805 3,082 Less: Operating lease depreciation 1,884 2,021 2,115 2,425 1,632 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (16,747) (4,517) (2,234) - - Other (3) - - 2,548 - - Income $ 701,134 $ 725,855 $ 686,643 $ 620,705 $ 507,891 Efficiency ratio 41.64 % 40.27 % 41.17 % 45.25 % 48.73 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity: Net income (loss) $ 221,004 $ 244,751 $ 233,968 $ 182,311 $ (16,747) Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,163 4,163 4,162 4,163 3,431 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 7,503 6,510 6,724 6,954 5,046 Adjusted income (loss) $ 224,344 $ 247,098 $ 236,530 $ 185,102 $ (15,132) Adjusted income (loss), annualized basis $ 897,376 $ 988,392 $ 946,120 $ 740,408 $ (60,528) Average stockholders' equity $ 8,215,676 $ 7,960,900 $ 8,090,044 $ 8,125,518 $ 6,691,490 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 236,121 Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,849,673 2,716,981 2,725,200 2,733,827 2,007,266 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,082,024 $ 4,959,940 $ 5,080,865 $ 5,107,712 $ 4,448,103 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 17.66 % 19.93 % 18.62 % 14.50 % (1.36) % (1) The three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (included within other non-interest expense). (2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments. (3) The three months ended September 30, 2022, is comprised of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Tangible equity: Stockholders' equity $ 8,294,294 $ 8,056,186 $ 7,826,410 $ 7,997,788 $ 8,177,135 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,861,310 2,713,446 2,721,040 2,729,551 2,738,353 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,432,984 $ 5,342,740 $ 5,105,370 $ 5,268,237 $ 5,438,782 Total assets $ 74,844,395 $ 71,277,521 $ 69,052,566 $ 67,595,021 $ 65,131,484 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,861,310 2,713,446 2,721,040 2,729,551 2,738,353 Tangible assets $ 71,983,085 $ 68,564,075 $ 66,331,526 $ 64,865,470 $ 62,393,131 Tangible equity 7.55 % 7.79 % 7.70 % 8.12 % 8.72 % Tangible common equity: Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,432,984 $ 5,342,740 $ 5,105,370 $ 5,268,237 $ 5,438,782 Less: Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,149,005 $ 5,058,761 $ 4,821,391 $ 4,984,258 $ 5,154,803 Tangible assets $ 71,983,085 $ 68,564,075 $ 66,331,526 $ 64,865,470 $ 62,393,131 Tangible common equity 7.15 % 7.38 % 7.27 % 7.68 % 8.26 % Tangible book value per common share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,149,005 $ 5,058,761 $ 4,821,391 $ 4,984,258 $ 5,154,803 Common shares outstanding 174,712 174,008 174,116 176,041 178,102 Tangible book value per common share $ 29.47 $ 29.07 $ 27.69 $ 28.31 $ 28.94 Core deposits: Total deposits $ 55,297,479 $ 54,054,340 $ 54,008,887 $ 53,077,157 $ 54,356,283 Less: Certificates of deposit 3,855,406 2,729,332 2,311,484 2,554,102 2,821,097 Brokered certificates of deposit 674,373 1,431,617 258,110 - - Core deposits $ 50,767,700 $ 49,893,391 $ 51,439,293 $ 50,523,055 $ 51,535,186 Three months ended March 31, 2023 Adjusted ROATCE: Net income $ 221,004 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,163 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 7,503 Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected 15,288 Merger related, tax-effected 26,956 Adjusted income $ 266,588 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 1,066,352 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,215,676 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,849,673 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,082,024 Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 20.98 % Adjusted ROAA: Net income $ 221,004 Add: Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected 15,288 Merger related, tax-effected 26,956 Adjusted income $ 263,248 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 1,052,992 Average assets $ 72,316,525 Adjusted return on average assets 1.46 % GAAP to adjusted reconciliation: Three months ended March 31, 2023 (In millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Income Net Income Available

to Common

Stockholders Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 286.8 $ 216.8 $ 1.24 Merger related expenses 36.1 27.0 0.16 Strategic initiatives and other 20.5 15.3 0.09 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 343.4 $ 259.1 $ 1.49

Contacts

Media Contact

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610

acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact

Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646

eharmon@websterbank.com