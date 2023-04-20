STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $216.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net (loss) available to common stockholders of $(20.2) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First quarter 2023 results include $56.6 million pre-tax ($42.3 million after tax), or $0.251 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger") and balance sheet repositioning. Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.491 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"Webster generated solid results during a challenging time for the banking industry," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Our diverse businesses, strong capital position, unique deposit profile, and solid risk management framework, allow our company to deliver for our clients in all operating environments."
Highlights for the first quarter of 2023:
- Revenue of $666.0 million.
- Period end loans and leases balance of $50.9 billion, up $1.2 billion or 2.3 percent linked quarter; 81 percent commercial loans and leases, 19 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 92 percent.
- Period end deposits balance of $55.3 billion, up $1.2 billion or 2.3 percent linked quarter.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $46.7 million.
- Charges related to the merger and balance sheet repositioning totaled $56.6 million.
- Return on average assets of 1.22 percent; adjusted 1.46 percent1.
- Return on average tangible common equity of 17.66 percent1; adjusted 20.98 percent1.
- Net interest margin of 3.66 percent, down 8 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.40 percent.
- Efficiency ratio of 41.64 percent1.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.15 percent1.
"Webster's financial prospects remain strong," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Along with core deposit growth, we took actions that provided ample liquidity and funding optionality going forward."
1 See Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 18.
Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2022
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At March 31, 2023, Commercial Banking had $41.3 billion in loans and leases and $18.3 billion in deposits.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$384,314
$287,069
33.9 %
Non-interest income
35,397
38,743
(8.6)
Operating revenue
419,711
325,812
28.8
Non-interest expense
108,509
89,240
(21.6)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$311,202
$236,572
31.5
Percent
At March 31,
Increase/
(In millions)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$41,287
$34,928
18.2 %
Deposits
18,298
21,528
(15.0)
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,670
2,692
(0.8)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $74.6 million, to $311.2 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue was partially attributable to the timing of the merger in the first quarter 2022. Net interest income increased $97.2 million, to $384.3 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan growth since the merger, and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income decreased $3.3 million, to $35.4 million, driven by decreases of $3.5 million in prepayment penalties, $1.2 million in cash management fees, and $0.6 million in fees from interest rate hedging activities; partially offset by $1.9 million of higher syndication fees. Non-interest expense increased $19.3 million, to $108.5 million, primarily resulting from $19.0 million of higher expenses due to the timing of the merger in the first quarter of 2022.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At March 31, 2023, HSA Bank had $12.1 billion in total footings comprising $8.3 billion in deposits and $3.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$71,730
$44,577
60.9 %
Non-interest income
24,067
26,958
(10.7)
Operating revenue
95,797
71,535
33.9
Non-interest expense
43,700
36,409
(20.0)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$52,097
$35,126
48.3
Percent
At March 31,
Increase/
(Dollars in millions)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,172
3,067
3.4 %
Deposits
$8,273
$7,805
6.0
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
3,776
3,761
0.4
Total footings
$12,049
$11,566
4.2
Pre-tax net revenue increased $17.0 million, to $52.1 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $27.2 million, to $71.7 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $2.9 million, to $24.1 million, primarily due to lower client account fees. Non-interest expense increased $7.3 million, to $43.7 million, primarily due to higher compensation and service contract expense related to account growth and the continued investment in our user experience build out.
Consumer Banking
Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 201 banking centers and 351 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, the Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At March 31, 2023, Consumer Banking had $9.6 billion in loans and $23.7 billion in deposits, as well as $7.8 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$210,583
$136,677
54.1 %
Non-interest income
25,959
27,901
(7.0)
Operating revenue
236,542
164,578
43.7
Non-interest expense
106,879
95,510
(11.9)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$129,663
$69,068
87.7
At March 31,
Percent
(In millions)
2023
2022
Increase
Loans
$9,617
$8,595
11.9 %
Deposits
23,698
24,150
(1.9)
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,750
8,096
(4.3)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $60.6 million, to $129.7 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was partially attributable to the merger in the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income increased $73.9 million, to $210.6 million, primarily driven by the merger and the impact of a higher rate environment on the value of deposits. Non-interest income decreased $1.9 million, to $26.0 million, driven by $3.6 million in lower net investment services income, which was attributable to the new outsourcing model adopted in 2022, partially offset by higher deposit related fee income. Non-interest expense increased $11.4 million, to $106.9 million, primarily driven by $12.9 million of incremental expenses due to the timing of the merger, partially offset by lower compensation-related expenses.
Consolidated financial performance:
Current period performance, when compared to the first quarter of 2022, is impacted by the timing of the merger with Sterling Bancorp occurring on January 31, 2022 as the first quarter of 2022 does not represent a full quarter of combined earnings.
Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2022:
- Net interest income was $595.3 million compared to $394.2 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.66 percent compared to 3.21 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 175 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 139 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $66.1 billion and increased by $15.8 billion, or 31.3 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $50.1 billion and increased by $14.2 billion, or 39.5 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $54.8 billion and increased by $8.9 billion, or 19.4 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses reflects a $46.7 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $19.2 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision also reflects a decrease in the reserves on unfunded commitments of $1.7 million. The provision for credit losses also reflected an expense of $43.0 million in the prior quarter, and $188.8 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $24.5 million, compared to $20.2 million in the prior quarter, and $8.9 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.20 percent, compared to 0.17 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.10 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.21 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.20 percent at December 31, 2022, and 1.31 percent at March 31, 2022. The allowance represented 332 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at March 31, 2023, compared to 292 percent at December 31, 2022, and 229 percent at March 31, 2022.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2022:
- Total non-interest income was $70.8 million compared to $104.0 million, a decrease of $33.2 million. The decrease primarily reflects losses on the sale of securities, lower client hedging income and valuation marks, the outsourcing of the consumer investment services platform, lower client account fees, and lower prepayment and other loan related fees.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2022:
- Total non-interest expense was $332.5 million compared to $359.8 million, a decrease of $27.3 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $29.4 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges, compared to a net $104.4 million a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $47.7 million, which reflects a full quarter impact of the merger compared to two thirds impact a year ago. After adjusting for merger and strategic initiative charges and the full quarter impact of the merger, expenses increased modestly year-over-year. The modest increase reflects expense benefits from the merger and outsourcing of the consumer investments services platform, which were offset by an increase in intangible amortization and strategic investments including operating expenses associated with the Bend and interLINK acquisitions.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2022:
- Income tax expense (benefit) was $65.8 million compared to $(33.6) million, and the effective tax rate was 23.0 percent compared to an effective tax benefit rate of (66.7) percent. The tax benefit and effective tax benefit rate a year ago reflected the pre-tax loss recognized in that period.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $14.9 billion, compared to $14.5 billion at December 31, 2022, and $15.1 billion at March 31, 2022. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $766.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $864.5 million at December 31, 2022, and $328.4 million at March 31, 2022. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $742.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $803.4 million at December 31, 2022, and $270.8 million at March 31, 2022.
Loans and leases:
- Total loans and leases were $50.9 billion, compared to $49.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and $43.5 billion at March 31, 2022. Compared to December 31, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $0.3 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $0.9 billion, residential mortgages increased by $38.1 million, while consumer loans decreased by $61.2 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $3.4 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $2.9 billion, residential mortgages increased by $1.2 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $131.3 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $3.3 billion, compared to $4.7 billion in the prior quarter, and $2.6 billion a year ago. In addition, $2.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $3.5 million in the prior quarter, and $23.1 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $185.0 million, or 0.36 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $203.8 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022, and $248.1 million, or 0.57 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2022.
- Past due loans and leases were $44.2 million, compared to $73.7 million at December 31, 2022, and $71.5 million at March 31, 2022.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $55.3 billion, compared to $54.1 billion at December 31, 2022, and $54.4 billion at March 31, 2022. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 91.8 percent, compared to 92.3 percent at December 31, 2022, and 94.8 percent at March 31, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 92.1 percent at both March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, and 80.1 percent at March 31, 2022.
- Total borrowings were $9.9 billion, compared to $7.7 billion at December 31, 2022, and $1.6 billion at March 31, 2022.
Capital:
- The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 10.94 percent and 17.66 percent, respectively, compared to (1.25) percent and (1.36) percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022.
- The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.55 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively, compared to 8.72 percent and 8.26 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.40 percent, compared to 11.46 percent at March 31, 2022.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $45.85 and $29.47, respectively, compared to $44.32 and $28.94, respectively, at March 31, 2022.
1 See Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 18.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $75 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Conference Call
A conference call covering Webster's first quarter 2023 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on April 20, 2023. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net income (loss)
|$
221,004
|$
244,751
|$
233,968
|$
182,311
|$
(16,747)
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
216,841
240,588
229,806
178,148
(20,178)
|Earnings (loss) per diluted common share
1.24
1.38
1.31
1.00
(0.14)
|Return on average assets
1.22
%
1.40
%
1.38
%
1.10
%
(0.12)
%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)
17.66
19.93
18.62
14.50
(1.36)
|Return on average common stockholders' equity
10.94
12.54
11.78
9.09
(1.25)
|Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
10.62
14.50
17.10
19.90
20.88
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|$
574,325
|$
571,499
|$
569,371
|Nonperforming assets
186,551
206,136
211,627
250,242
251,206
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.21
%
1.20
%
1.20
%
1.25
%
1.31
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.20
0.17
0.25
0.09
0.10
|Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.36
0.41
0.44
0.54
0.57
|Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.37
0.41
0.44
0.55
0.58
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
331.81
291.84
274.12
230.88
229.48
|Other ratios:
|Tangible equity (1)
7.55
%
7.79
%
7.70
%
8.12
%
8.72
%
|Tangible common equity (1)
7.15
7.38
7.27
7.68
8.26
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
10.91
11.23
11.35
11.65
12.05
|Total risk-based capital (2)
12.94
13.25
13.38
13.91
14.41
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
10.40
10.71
10.80
11.09
11.46
|Stockholders' equity / total assets
11.08
11.30
11.33
11.83
12.55
|Net interest margin
3.66
3.74
3.54
3.28
3.21
|Efficiency ratio (1)
41.64
40.27
41.17
45.25
48.73
|Equity and share related:
|Common equity
|$
8,010,315
|$
7,772,207
|$
7,542,431
|$
7,713,809
|$
7,893,156
|Book value per common share
45.85
44.67
43.32
43.82
44.32
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
29.47
29.07
27.69
28.31
28.94
|Common stock closing price
39.42
47.34
45.20
42.15
56.12
|Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
|Common shares issued and outstanding
174,712
174,008
174,116
176,041
178,102
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
172,766
172,522
173,868
175,845
147,394
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
172,883
172,699
173,944
175,895
147,533
|(1) See Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 18.
|(2) Presented as preliminary for March 31, 2023, and actual for the remaining periods.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
201,683
|$
264,118
|$
240,435
|Interest-bearing deposits
2,232,388
575,825
552,778
|Securities:
|Available for sale
7,798,977
7,892,697
8,744,897
|Held to maturity, net
7,063,223
6,564,697
6,362,254
|Total securities, net
14,862,200
14,457,394
15,107,151
|Loans held for sale
210,724
1,991
17,970
|Loans and Leases:
|Commercial
20,775,893
20,484,806
17,386,139
|Commercial real estate
20,513,182
19,619,145
17,584,947
|Residential mortgages
8,001,563
7,963,420
6,798,199
|Consumer
1,635,885
1,697,055
1,767,200
|Total loans and leases
50,926,523
49,764,426
43,536,485
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(613,914)
(594,741)
(569,371)
|Loans and leases, net
50,312,609
49,169,685
42,967,114
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
584,724
445,900
206,123
|Premises and equipment, net
431,432
430,184
490,004
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,861,310
2,713,446
2,738,353
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,233,994
1,229,169
1,222,898
|Deferred tax asset, net
315,525
371,634
178,042
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,597,806
1,618,175
1,410,616
|Total Assets
|$
74,844,395
|$
71,277,521
|$
65,131,484
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
12,007,387
|$
12,974,975
|$
13,570,702
|Health savings accounts
8,272,507
7,944,892
7,804,858
|Interest-bearing checking
8,560,750
9,237,529
9,579,839
|Money market
14,203,858
11,062,652
11,964,649
|Savings
7,723,198
8,673,343
8,615,138
|Certificates of deposit
3,855,406
2,729,332
2,821,097
|Brokered certificates of deposit
674,373
1,431,617
-
|Total deposits
55,297,479
54,054,340
54,356,283
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
306,154
1,151,830
518,733
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
8,560,461
5,460,552
10,903
|Long-term debt
1,071,413
1,073,128
1,078,274
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,314,594
1,481,485
990,156
|Total liabilities
66,550,101
63,221,335
56,954,349
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,010,315
7,772,207
7,893,156
|Total stockholders' equity
8,294,294
8,056,186
8,177,135
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
74,844,395
|$
71,277,521
|$
65,131,484
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
716,356
|$
346,276
|Interest and dividends on securities
114,556
63,526
|Loans held for sale
16
26
|Total interest income
830,928
409,828
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
150,204
7,399
|Borrowings
85,441
8,181
|Total interest expense
235,645
15,580
|Net interest income
595,283
394,248
|Provision for credit losses
46,749
188,845
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
548,534
205,403
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
45,436
47,827
|Loan and lease related fees
23,005
22,679
|Wealth and investment services
6,587
10,597
|Mortgage banking activities
59
428
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,728
6,732
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(16,747)
-
|Other income
5,698
15,772
|Total non-interest income
70,766
104,035
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
173,200
184,002
|Occupancy
20,171
18,615
|Technology and equipment
44,366
55,401
|Marketing
3,476
3,509
|Professional and outside services
32,434
54,091
|Intangible assets amortization
9,497
6,387
|Loan workout expenses
606
680
|Deposit insurance
12,323
5,222
|Other expenses
36,394
31,878
|Total non-interest expense
332,467
359,785
|Income (loss) before income taxes
286,833
(50,347)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
65,829
(33,600)
|Net income (loss)
221,004
(16,747)
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,163)
(3,431)
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
216,841
|$
(20,178)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
172,883
147,533
|Earnings (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.24
|$
(0.14)
|Diluted
1.24
(0.14)
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
716,356
|$
642,784
|$
525,960
|$
431,538
|$
346,276
|Interest and dividends on securities
114,556
100,804
91,569
82,202
63,526
|Loans held for sale
16
5
40
7
26
|Total interest income
830,928
743,593
617,569
513,747
409,828
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
150,204
81,202
37,492
12,459
7,399
|Borrowings
85,441
60,016
29,074
14,628
8,181
|Total interest expense
235,645
141,218
66,566
27,087
15,580
|Net interest income
595,283
602,375
551,003
486,660
394,248
|Provision for credit losses
46,749
43,000
36,531
12,243
188,845
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
548,534
559,375
514,472
474,417
205,403
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
45,436
48,453
50,807
51,385
47,827
|Loan and lease related fees
23,005
25,632
26,769
27,907
22,679
|Wealth and investment services
6,587
7,017
11,419
11,244
10,597
|Mortgage banking activities
59
89
86
102
428
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,728
6,543
7,718
8,244
6,732
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(16,747)
(4,517)
(2,234)
-
-
|Other income
5,698
18,962
19,071
22,051
15,772
|Total non-interest income
70,766
102,179
113,636
120,933
104,035
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
173,200
177,979
173,983
187,656
184,002
|Occupancy
20,171
20,174
23,517
51,593
18,615
|Technology and equipment
44,366
44,202
45,283
41,498
55,401
|Marketing
3,476
5,570
3,918
3,441
3,509
|Professional and outside services
32,434
26,489
21,618
15,332
54,091
|Intangible assets amortization
9,497
8,240
8,511
8,802
6,387
|Loan workout expenses
606
606
580
732
680
|Deposit insurance
12,323
6,578
8,026
6,748
5,222
|Other expenses
36,394
58,552
44,635
42,425
31,878
|Total non-interest expense
332,467
348,390
330,071
358,227
359,785
|Income (loss) before income taxes
286,833
313,164
298,037
237,123
(50,347)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
65,829
68,413
64,069
54,812
(33,600)
|Net income (loss)
221,004
244,751
233,968
182,311
(16,747)
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,163)
(4,163)
(4,162)
(4,163)
(3,431)
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
216,841
|$
240,588
|$
229,806
|$
178,148
|$
(20,178)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
172,883
172,699
173,944
175,895
147,533
|Earnings (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.24
|$
1.38
|$
1.31
|$
1.00
|$
(0.14)
|Diluted
1.24
1.38
1.31
1.00
(0.14)
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
50,095,192
|$
725,543
5.80
%
|$
35,912,829
|$
349,417
3.90
%
|Investment securities (1)
14,633,245
105,974
2.79
13,421,543
67,269
2.02
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
459,375
4,910
4.34
166,357
821
2.00
|Interest-bearing deposits (2)
898,884
10,396
4.63
799,265
453
0.23
|Loans held for sale
4,630
16
1.39
17,918
26
0.58
|Total interest-earning assets
66,091,326
|$
846,839
5.08
%
50,317,912
|$
417,986
3.33
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
6,225,199
4,490,665
|Total Assets
|$
72,316,525
|$
54,808,577
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
12,629,928
|$
-
-
%
|$
11,263,282
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,292,450
3,027
0.15
7,759,465
1,087
0.06
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
29,853,370
123,048
1.67
24,316,436
5,019
0.08
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
4,024,472
24,129
2.43
2,544,286
1,293
0.21
|Total deposits
54,800,220
150,204
1.11
45,883,469
7,399
0.07
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
915,023
7,827
3.42
577,039
957
0.66
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
5,673,826
68,126
4.80
10,936
56
2.03
|Long-term debt (1)
1,072,252
9,488
3.65
896,310
7,168
3.34
|Total borrowings
7,661,101
85,441
4.48
1,484,285
8,181
2.26
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
62,461,321
|$
235,645
1.52
%
47,367,754
|$
15,580
0.13
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,639,528
749,333
|Total liabilities
64,100,849
48,117,087
|Preferred stock
283,979
236,121
|Common stockholders' equity
7,931,697
6,455,369
|Total stockholders' equity
8,215,676
6,691,490
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
72,316,525
|$
54,808,577
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
611,194
402,406
|Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(15,911)
(8,158)
|Net interest income
|$
595,283
|$
394,248
|Net interest margin
3.66
%
3.21
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
|(2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
19,015,366
|$
18,663,164
|$
17,807,234
|$
16,628,317
|$
15,578,594
|Asset-based lending
1,760,527
1,821,642
1,803,719
1,892,278
1,807,545
|Commercial real estate
20,513,182
19,619,145
18,862,619
18,141,670
17,584,947
|Residential mortgages
8,001,563
7,963,420
7,617,955
7,223,728
6,798,199
|Consumer
1,635,885
1,697,055
1,732,348
1,760,750
1,767,200
|Total Loan and Lease Balances
50,926,523
49,764,426
47,823,875
45,646,743
43,536,485
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(613,914)
(594,741)
(574,325)
(571,499)
(569,371)
|Loans and Leases, net
|$
50,312,609
|$
49,169,685
|$
47,249,550
|$
45,075,244
|$
42,967,114
|Loan and Lease Balances (average):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
18,670,917
|$
18,024,771
|$
16,780,780
|$
15,850,507
|$
12,568,454
|Asset-based lending
1,790,992
1,780,874
1,811,073
1,851,956
1,540,301
|Commercial real estate
19,970,326
19,234,292
18,503,077
17,756,151
13,732,925
|Residential mortgages
7,995,327
7,819,415
7,384,704
6,905,509
6,322,495
|Consumer
1,667,630
1,715,513
1,750,044
1,756,575
1,748,654
|Total Loan and Lease Balances
|$
50,095,192
|$
48,574,865
|$
46,229,678
|$
44,120,698
|$
35,912,829
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Nonperforming loans and leases:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
86,537
|$
89,416
|$
80,002
|$
112,006
|$
108,460
|Asset-based lending
9,450
20,046
25,115
25,862
5,494
|Commercial real estate
35,832
41,580
49,054
49,935
74,581
|Residential mortgages
25,096
25,613
25,563
27,213
27,318
|Consumer
28,105
27,136
29,782
32,514
32,258
|Total nonperforming loans and leases
|$
185,020
|$
203,791
|$
209,516
|$
247,530
|$
248,111
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
153
|$
78
|$
-
|$
-
|$
-
|Residential mortgages
662
2,024
2,024
2,558
2,582
|Consumer
716
243
87
154
513
|Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|$
1,531
|$
2,345
|$
2,111
|$
2,712
|$
3,095
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
186,551
|$
206,136
|$
211,627
|$
250,242
|$
251,206
|Past due 30-89 days:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
9,645
|$
20,248
|$
17,440
|$
6,006
|$
8,025
|Asset-based lending
-
5,921
-
-
24,103
|Commercial real estate
17,115
26,147
6,050
25,587
20,533
|Residential mortgages
10,710
11,385
12,577
10,781
9,307
|Consumer
6,110
9,194
9,656
9,275
9,379
|Total past due 30-89 days
|$
43,580
|$
72,895
|$
45,723
|$
51,649
|$
71,347
|Past due 90 days or more and accruing
602
770
711
8
124
|Total past due loans and leases
|$
44,182
|$
73,665
|$
46,434
|$
51,657
|$
71,471
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
|$
594,741
|$
574,325
|$
571,499
|$
569,371
|$
301,187
|Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
5,873
-
-
-
-
|Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)
-
-
-
-
88,045
|Provision
37,821
40,649
31,352
11,728
189,068
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial portfolio
26,410
21,499
31,356
18,757
11,248
|Consumer portfolio
1,098
1,193
1,453
896
1,120
|Total charge-offs
27,508
22,692
32,809
19,653
12,368
|Recoveries:
|Commercial portfolio
1,574
895
1,413
7,765
1,364
|Consumer portfolio
1,413
1,564
2,870
2,288
2,075
|Total recoveries
2,987
2,459
4,283
10,053
3,439
|Total net charge-offs
24,521
20,233
28,526
9,600
8,929
|ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|$
574,325
|$
571,499
|$
569,371
|ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
26,051
27,707
25,329
20,149
19,640
|Total ACL, ending balance
|$
639,965
|$
622,448
|$
599,654
|$
591,648
|$
589,011
|(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger with Sterling in accordance with GAAP.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures1
|The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
|The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense
|$
332,467
|$
348,390
|$
330,071
|$
358,227
|$
359,785
|Less: Foreclosed property activity
(262)
(80)
(393)
(358)
(75)
|Intangible assets amortization
9,497
8,240
8,511
8,802
6,387
|Operating lease depreciation
1,884
2,021
2,115
2,425
1,632
|Strategic initiatives and other (1)
-
143
11,617
(152)
(4,140)
|Merger related
29,373
45,790
25,536
66,640
108,495
|Non-interest expense
|$
291,975
|$
292,276
|$
282,685
|$
280,870
|$
247,486
|Net interest income
|$
595,283
|$
602,375
|$
551,003
|$
486,660
|$
394,248
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
15,911
13,991
13,247
11,732
8,158
|Non-interest income
70,766
102,179
113,636
120,933
104,035
|Other income (2)
4,311
4,814
11,186
3,805
3,082
|Less: Operating lease depreciation
1,884
2,021
2,115
2,425
1,632
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(16,747)
(4,517)
(2,234)
-
-
|Other (3)
-
-
2,548
-
-
|Income
|$
701,134
|$
725,855
|$
686,643
|$
620,705
|$
507,891
|Efficiency ratio
41.64
%
40.27
%
41.17
%
45.25
%
48.73
%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity:
|Net income (loss)
|$
221,004
|$
244,751
|$
233,968
|$
182,311
|$
(16,747)
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
4,163
4,162
4,163
3,431
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
7,503
6,510
6,724
6,954
5,046
|Adjusted income (loss)
|$
224,344
|$
247,098
|$
236,530
|$
185,102
|$
(15,132)
|Adjusted income (loss), annualized basis
|$
897,376
|$
988,392
|$
946,120
|$
740,408
|$
(60,528)
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,215,676
|$
7,960,900
|$
8,090,044
|$
8,125,518
|$
6,691,490
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
236,121
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,849,673
2,716,981
2,725,200
2,733,827
2,007,266
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,082,024
|$
4,959,940
|$
5,080,865
|$
5,107,712
|$
4,448,103
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
17.66
%
19.93
%
18.62
%
14.50
%
(1.36)
%
|(1) The three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (included within other non-interest expense).
|(2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
|(3) The three months ended September 30, 2022, is comprised of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Tangible equity:
|Stockholders' equity
|$
8,294,294
|$
8,056,186
|$
7,826,410
|$
7,997,788
|$
8,177,135
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,861,310
2,713,446
2,721,040
2,729,551
2,738,353
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,432,984
|$
5,342,740
|$
5,105,370
|$
5,268,237
|$
5,438,782
|Total assets
|$
74,844,395
|$
71,277,521
|$
69,052,566
|$
67,595,021
|$
65,131,484
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,861,310
2,713,446
2,721,040
2,729,551
2,738,353
|Tangible assets
|$
71,983,085
|$
68,564,075
|$
66,331,526
|$
64,865,470
|$
62,393,131
|Tangible equity
7.55
%
7.79
%
7.70
%
8.12
%
8.72
%
|Tangible common equity:
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,432,984
|$
5,342,740
|$
5,105,370
|$
5,268,237
|$
5,438,782
|Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,149,005
|$
5,058,761
|$
4,821,391
|$
4,984,258
|$
5,154,803
|Tangible assets
|$
71,983,085
|$
68,564,075
|$
66,331,526
|$
64,865,470
|$
62,393,131
|Tangible common equity
7.15
%
7.38
%
7.27
%
7.68
%
8.26
%
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,149,005
|$
5,058,761
|$
4,821,391
|$
4,984,258
|$
5,154,803
|Common shares outstanding
174,712
174,008
174,116
176,041
178,102
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
29.47
|$
29.07
|$
27.69
|$
28.31
|$
28.94
|Core deposits:
|Total deposits
|$
55,297,479
|$
54,054,340
|$
54,008,887
|$
53,077,157
|$
54,356,283
|Less: Certificates of deposit
3,855,406
2,729,332
2,311,484
2,554,102
2,821,097
|Brokered certificates of deposit
674,373
1,431,617
258,110
-
-
|Core deposits
|$
50,767,700
|$
49,893,391
|$
51,439,293
|$
50,523,055
|$
51,535,186
Three months
ended
March 31, 2023
|Adjusted ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
221,004
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
7,503
|Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected
15,288
|Merger related, tax-effected
26,956
|Adjusted income
|$
266,588
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
1,066,352
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,215,676
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,849,673
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,082,024
|Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
20.98
%
|Adjusted ROAA:
|Net income
|$
221,004
|Add: Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected
15,288
|Merger related, tax-effected
26,956
|Adjusted income
|$
263,248
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
1,052,992
|Average assets
|$
72,316,525
|Adjusted return on average assets
1.46
%
|GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
|Three months ended March 31, 2023
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Pre-Tax Income
|Net Income Available
to Common
Stockholders
|Diluted EPS
|Reported (GAAP)
|$
286.8
|$
216.8
|$
1.24
|Merger related expenses
36.1
27.0
0.16
|Strategic initiatives and other
20.5
15.3
0.09
|Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
343.4
|$
259.1
|$
1.49
