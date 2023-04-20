PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--East West Bancorp, Inc. ("East West" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2023 net income was $322.4 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, up from $237.7 million, or $1.66 per diluted share in the prior year period. Year-over-year, earnings per share increased 37%. Total loans reached a record $48.9 billion as of March 31, 2023.

"East West's ability to consistently generate industry-leading profitability while maintaining above peer capital ratios are strengths in any business cycle. East West continued to deliver in the first quarter, despite the banking industry and market disruption that occurred in mid-March," stated Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of East West. "For the first quarter of 2023, we earned industry-leading returns of 2.0% on average assets and 22.9% on average tangible common equity1. Net interest margin was a healthy 3.96%, asset quality continued to be excellent with net charge-offs of 0.01% annualized. With our strong earnings, all capital ratios expanded, and our total capital ratio increased to 14.5%."

"Our balance sheet positions us to excel. Our loan portfolio is granular and well-diversified without significant concentration in any industry or sector. We have a strong, granular deposit franchise with over 550,000 deposit accounts spanning consumer, small business, non-profit and corporate customers. Our capital and liquidity are strong. We are steadfast in our positive outlook for East West's performance," concluded Ng.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year-over-Year Change ($ in millions, except per share data) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 $ % Total Loans $ 48,925 $ 43,491 $ 5,434 12.5 % Total Deposits 54,737 54,938 (201 ) (0.4 ) Total Revenue $ 660 $ 495 $ 164 33 % Adj. Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income2 466 320 145 45 Net Income 322 238 85 36 Adj. Net Income2 330 238 92 39 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.27 $ 1.66 $ 0.61 37 % Adj. Diluted Earnings per Share2 $ 2.32 $ 1.66 $ 0.66 40 % Return on Average Assets 2.01 % 1.56 % +45 bps Return on Average Common Equity 21.15 % 16.50 % +465 bps Return on Avg. Tang. Common Equity1 22.94 % 18.00 % +494 bps

_________________________ 1 Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 11. 2 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Tables 10 and 12.

BALANCE SHEET

Total Assets - Total assets reached a record $67.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $3.1 billion, or 5%, from $64.1 billion as of December 31, 2022.



First quarter 2023 average interest-earning assets of $61.5 billion were up $1.1 billion, or 2%, from $60.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Quarter-over-quarter, average loans grew $542.7 million and average interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks increased $465.9 million.



Strong Capital Levels - As of March 31, 2023, stockholders' equity was $6.3 billion, or $44.62 per share, up 5% quarter-over-quarter. The stockholders' equity to assets ratio was 9.38% as of March 31, 2023, an increase of five basis points quarter-over-quarter.



As of March 31, 2023, tangible book value3 per share was $41.28, up 6% quarter-over-quarter. The tangible common equity ratio3 was 8.74%, an increase of eight basis points quarter-over-quarter.



All of East West's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory requirements for well-capitalized institutions, as well as above regional and national bank averages. The common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio increased to 13.06%, and the total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.50%, as of March 31, 2023.



Total Loans - Total loans reached a record $48.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $696.8 million, or 1%, from $48.2 billion as of December 31, 2022. Year-over-year, total loans grew $5.4 billion, or 12%, from $43.5 billion as of March 31, 2022.



First quarter 2023 average loans of $48.1 billion grew $542.7 million, or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Average growth in residential mortgage and commercial real estate loans was partially offset by a modest decrease in average commercial & industrial loans.



Total Deposits - Total deposits were $54.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.2 billion, or 2%, from $56.0 billion as of December 31, 2022. Year-over-year, deposits declined $201.0 million, or 0.4%, from $54.9 billion as of March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 33% of our total deposits as of March 31, 2023.



First quarter 2023 average deposits of $55.0 billion were essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2022. During the first quarter, time deposits grew due to a successful branch-based CD campaign for the Lunar New Year. This was offset by declines in other deposit categories, which reflected customers seeking higher yields in a rising interest rate environment and the banking industry disruption in mid-March.



As of March 31, 2023, East West Bank's domestic deposits were $52.5 billion, of which insured or otherwise collateralized deposits were estimated at $29.6 billion. East West Bank's domestic uninsured deposit ratio improved to 44% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 50% as of December 31, 2022. Since the industry disruption in mid-March, the Company has worked with customers to expand their FDIC insurance coverage, primarily through the utilization of fully insured sweep programs. East West's borrowing capacity, cash and cash equivalents well exceed our uninsured deposit balances.



Conservative Liquidity Management - Cash and cash equivalents increased 70% to $5.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, up from $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. This increase in on-balance sheet liquidity was in response to the recent volatility in the banking industry and reflects East West's conservative liquidity management practices. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily funded with borrowings from the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") totaling $4.5 billion at a rate of 4.37% as of March 31, 2023.



As of March 31, 2023, East West Bank's borrowing capacity, plus cash and cash equivalents was $30.6 billion, equivalent to 134% of total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $22.8 billion. As of December 31, 2022, borrowing capacity, plus cash and cash equivalents was $26.4 billion, equivalent to 99% of total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

_________________________ 3 Tangible book value and the tangible common equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 11.

OPERATING RESULTS

First Quarter Earnings - First quarter 2023 net income was $322.4 million, a decrease of 4% from $336.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of 36% from $237.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $2.27, a decrease of 4% from $2.37 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of 37% from $1.66 per diluted share for the year-ago quarter.

First quarter 2023 adjusted net income4 was $329.5 million, and adjusted diluted EPS4 was $2.32, a decrease of 2% quarter-over-quarter for both metrics. Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023 included a $10.0 million (before tax) impairment loss on a subordinated debt security of a failed bank, which was $7.1 million after tax, or $0.05 per share.

First Quarter 2023 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income ("NII") totaled $599.9 million, a decrease of 1% from $605.5 million. Net interest margin ("NIM") of 3.96% declined two basis points from 3.98%.

The change in NII reflects day count in the first quarter (90 days) compared with the fourth quarter (92 days). Equalizing for day count, the 2% of quarter-over-quarter average earning asset growth more than offsets the two basis points of NIM contraction.

The change in NIM was primarily driven by a higher cost of interest-bearing deposits and changes in the deposit mix in favor of higher-cost deposits, partially offset by expanding earning asset yields.

The average loan yield was 6.14%, up 55 basis points from the fourth quarter. The average interest-earning asset yield was 5.51%, up 51 basis points from the fourth quarter.

The average cost of funds was 1.69%, up 58 basis points from the fourth quarter. The average cost of deposits was 1.60%, up 54 basis points.

The changes in yields and rates reflected rising benchmark interest rates.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $60.0 million in the first quarter, a decrease of $4.9 million, or 8%, from $64.9 million in the fourth quarter.

Fee income and net gains on sales of loans were $66.3 million, up slightly from $66.0 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting higher lending and wealth management fees. The quarterly change in foreign exchange ("FX") income reflected higher customer-driven FX fee income that was more than offset by an unfavorable change in mark-to-market adjustments on FX positions.

Interest rate contracts and other derivative income was $2.6 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter. The change reflected both growth in customer-driven revenue and a favorable change in mark-to-market adjustments.

_________________________ 4 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 12.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $218.4 million in the first quarter, compared with $257.1 million in the fourth quarter. First quarter noninterest expense consisted of $204.0 million of adjusted noninterest expense5, $10.1 million in amortization of tax credit and other investments, $0.4 million in amortization of core deposit intangibles, and $3.9 million in repurchase agreements' extinguishment cost.

Adjusted noninterest expense of $204.0 million increased $11.9 million, or 6%, from $192.1 million in the fourth quarter. The linked quarter change primarily reflected seasonal first quarter increase in compensation and employee benefits expense, and higher deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company prepaid $300 million of repurchase agreement funding, which had carried a rate of 6.74%.

Amortization of tax credit and other investments totaled $10.0 million in the first quarter, compared with $64.6 million in the fourth quarter. Quarter-over-quarter variability in the amortization of tax credits and other investments primarily reflects the impact of investments that close in a given period.

The efficiency ratio was 33.1% in the first quarter, compared with 38.3% in the fourth quarter and the adjusted efficiency ratio4 was 30.5% in the first quarter, compared with 28.7% in the fourth quarter.

TAX RELATED ITEMS

First quarter 2023 income tax expense was $99.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 23.5%. The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 was 20.1%.

ASSET QUALITY

The asset quality of our loan portfolio continues to be excellent. First quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was $20.0 million, compared with $25.0 million in fourth quarter 2022.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $619.9 million, or 1.27% of loans held-for-investment ("HFI"), as of March 31, 2023, compared with $595.6 million, or 1.24% of loans HFI, as of December 31, 2022.

First quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $0.6 million or annualized 0.01% of average loans HFI, down from net charge-offs of $10.1 million, or annualized 0.08% of average loans HFI, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The nonperforming assets ratio improved to 0.14% of total assets as of March 31, 2023, down from 0.16% as of December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets decreased $6.4 million, or 6%, quarter-over-quarter to $93.4 million as of March 31, 2023, down from $99.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

The criticized loans ratio increased one basis point quarter-over-quarter to 1.87% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2023, compared with 1.86% as of December 31, 2022. Criticized loans increased $18.1 million, or 2%, quarter-over-quarter to $914.1 million as of March 31, 2023, compared with $896.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

_________________________ 5 Adjusted noninterest expense and the adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 10.

CAPITAL STRENGTH

Capital levels for East West are strong and all capital ratios expanded quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The following table presents the regulatory capital metrics as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

EWBC Capital ($ in millions) March 31, 2023 (a) December 31, 2022 (a) March 31, 2022 (a) Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA") (b) $ 50,227 $ 50,037 $ 45,432 Risk-based capital ratios: CET1 capital ratio 13.06 % 12.68 % 12.55 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.06 % 12.68 % 12.55 % Total capital ratio 14.50 % 14.00 % 13.88 % Leverage ratio 10.02 % 9.80 % 9.26 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 8.74 % 8.66 % 8.47 %

(a) The Company has elected to use the 2020 Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) transition provision in the calculation of its March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios. The Company's March 31, 2023 regulatory capital ratios and RWA are preliminary. (b) Under regulatory guidelines, on-balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of several broad risk categories based on the nature of the obligor, or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of any collateral. The aggregate dollar value in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are aggregated for determining total RWA. (c) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 11.

DIVIDEND PAYOUT AND CAPITAL ACTIONS

East West's Board of Directors has declared second quarter 2023 dividends for the Company's common stock. The common stock cash dividend of $0.48 per share is payable on May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 1, 2023.

On March 3, 2020, East West's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of East West's common stock, of which $254 million remains available. East West did not repurchase any shares during the first quarter of 2023.

About East West

East West provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (Nasdaq: "EWBC") with total assets of $67.2 billion. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 120 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 1 March 31, 2023 % or Basis Point Change March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Assets Cash and due from banks $ 760,317 $ 534,980 $ 571,571 42.1 % 33.0 % Interest-bearing cash with banks 5,173,877 2,946,804 3,277,129 75.6 57.9 Cash and cash equivalents 5,934,194 3,481,784 3,848,700 70.4 54.2 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 10,249 139,021 816,125 (92.6 ) (98.7 ) Assets purchased under resale agreements ("resale agreements") 654,288 792,192 1,956,822 (17.4 ) (66.6 ) Available-for-sale ("AFS") debt securities (amortized cost of $7,072,240, $6,879,225 and $7,091,581) 6,300,868 6,034,993 6,729,431 4.4 (6.4 ) Held-to-maturity ("HTM") debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of 2,502,674, $2,455,171 and $2,815,968) 2,993,421 3,001,868 2,997,702 (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Loans held-for-sale ("HFS") 6,861 25,644 631 (73.2 ) NM Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") (net of allowance for loan losses of $619,893, $595,645 and $545,685) 48,298,155 47,606,785 42,944,997 1.5 12.5 Investments in qualified affordable housing partnerships, tax credit and other investments, net 741,354 763,256 607,985 (2.9 ) 21.9 Goodwill 465,697 465,697 465,697 - - Operating lease right-of-use assets 103,114 103,681 102,491 (0.5 ) 0.6 Other assets 1,736,697 1,697,229 1,770,875 2.3 (1.9 ) Total assets $ 67,244,898 $ 64,112,150 $ 62,241,456 4.9 % 8.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 54,737,402 $ 55,967,849 $ 54,938,361 (2.2 )% (0.4 )% Short-term borrowings 4,500,000 - - 100.0 100.0 FHLB advances - - 74,619 - (100.0 ) Assets sold under repurchase agreements ("repurchase agreements") - 300,000 300,000 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,467 152,400 152,227 0.0 0.2 Operating lease liabilities 112,676 111,931 109,656 0.7 2.8 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,433,022 1,595,358 963,137 (10.2 ) 48.8 Total liabilities 60,935,567 58,127,538 56,538,000 4.8 7.8 Stockholders' equity 6,309,331 5,984,612 5,703,456 5.4 10.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,244,898 $ 64,112,150 $ 62,241,456 4.9 % 8.0 % Book value per share $ 44.62 $ 42.46 $ 40.09 5.1 % 11.3 % Tangible book value (1) per share $ 41.28 $ 39.10 $ 36.76 5.6 12.3 Number of common shares at period-end 141,396 140,948 142,257 0.3 (0.6 ) Total stockholders' equity to assets ratio 9.38 % 9.33 % 9.16 % 5 bps 22 bps Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio (1) 8.74 % 8.66 % 8.47 % 8 bps 27 bps NM - Not meaningful. (1) Tangible book value and the TCE ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 11.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL LOANS AND DEPOSITS DETAIL ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 2 March 31, 2023 % Change Loans: March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Commercial: Commercial and industrial ("C&I") $ 15,641,840 $ 15,711,095 $ 14,838,134 (0.4 )% 5.4 % Commercial real estate ("CRE"): CRE 14,019,136 13,857,870 12,636,787 1.2 10.9 Multifamily residential 4,682,280 4,573,068 3,894,463 2.4 20.2 Construction and land 731,394 638,420 443,836 14.6 64.8 Total CRE 19,432,810 19,069,358 16,975,086 1.9 14.5 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 11,786,998 11,223,027 9,283,429 5.0 27.0 Home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") 1,988,881 2,122,655 2,266,634 (6.3 ) (12.3 ) Total residential mortgage 13,775,879 13,345,682 11,550,063 3.2 19.3 Other consumer 67,519 76,295 127,399 (11.5 ) (47.0 ) Total loans HFI (1) 48,918,048 48,202,430 43,490,682 1.5 12.5 Loans HFS 6,861 25,644 631 (73.2 ) NM Total loans (1) 48,924,909 48,228,074 43,491,313 1.4 12.5 Allowance for loan losses (619,893 ) (595,645 ) (545,685 ) 4.1 13.6 Net loans (1) $ 48,305,016 $ 47,632,429 $ 42,945,628 1.4 12.5 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 18,327,320 $ 21,051,090 $ 24,927,768 (12.9 )% (26.5 )% Interest-bearing checking 8,742,580 6,672,165 6,774,826 31.0 29.0 Money market 9,293,114 12,265,024 12,108,432 (24.2 ) (23.3 ) Savings 2,280,562 2,649,037 2,897,248 (13.9 ) (21.3 ) Time deposits 16,093,826 13,330,533 8,230,087 20.7 95.5 Total deposits $ 54,737,402 $ 55,967,849 $ 54,938,361 (2.2 )% (0.4 )% NM - Not meaningful. (1) Includes $(75.4) million, $(70.4) million and $(42.7) million of net deferred loan fees and net unamortized premiums as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 3 March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended % Change March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income $ 835,506 $ 761,212 $ 432,029 9.8 % 93.4 % Interest expense 235,645 155,705 16,416 51.3 NM Net interest income before provision for credit losses 599,861 605,507 415,613 (0.9 ) 44.3 Provision for credit losses 20,000 25,000 8,000 (20.0 ) 150.0 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 579,861 580,507 407,613 (0.1 ) 42.3 Noninterest income 59,978 64,927 79,743 (7.6 ) (24.8 ) Noninterest expense 218,447 257,110 189,450 (15.0 ) 15.3 Income before income taxes 421,392 388,324 297,906 8.5 41.5 Income tax expense 98,953 51,561 60,254 91.9 64.2 Net income $ 322,439 $ 336,763 $ 237,652 (4.3 )% 35.7 % Earnings per share ("EPS") - Basic $ 2.28 $ 2.39 $ 1.67 (4.4 )% 36.6 % - Diluted $ 2.27 $ 2.37 $ 1.66 (4.1 ) 36.9 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 141,112 140,947 142,025 0.1 % (0.6 )% - Diluted 141,913 142,138 143,223 (0.2 ) (0.9 ) March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended % Change March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 20,586 $ 19,339 $ 19,438 6.4 % 5.9 % Deposit account fees 21,703 22,112 20,315 (1.8 ) 6.8 Interest rate contracts and other derivative income (loss) 2,564 (638 ) 11,133 NM (77.0 ) Foreign exchange income 12,660 14,015 12,699 (9.7 ) (0.3 ) Wealth management fees 6,304 6,071 6,052 3.8 4.2 Net (losses) gains on sales of loans (22 ) 443 2,922 NM NM Net realized (losses) gains on AFS debt securities (10,000 ) 1,278 NM NM Other investment income 1,921 1,127 1,627 70.5 18.1 Other income 4,262 2,458 4,279 73.4 (0.4 ) Total noninterest income $ 59,978 $ 64,927 $ 79,743 (7.6 )% (24.8 )% Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 129,654 $ 120,422 $ 116,269 7.7 % 11.5 % Occupancy and equipment expense 15,587 15,648 15,464 (0.4 ) 0.8 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 7,910 4,930 4,717 60.4 67.7 Deposit account expense 9,609 8,437 4,693 13.9 104.8 Data processing 3,347 3,641 3,665 (8.1 ) (8.7 ) Computer software expense 7,360 7,504 7,294 (1.9 ) 0.9 Other operating expense 30,998 31,923 23,448 (2.9 ) 32.2 Amortization of tax credit and other investments 10,110 64,605 13,900 (84.4 ) (27.3 ) Repurchase agreements' extinguishment cost 3,872 - - 100.0 100.0 Total noninterest expense $ 218,447 $ 257,110 $ 189,450 (15.0 )% 15.3 % NM - Not meaningful.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 4 March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended % Change March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: C&I $ 15,400,996 $ 15,496,386 $ 14,271,902 (0.6 )% 7.9 % CRE: CRE 13,932,758 13,699,042 12,279,365 1.7 13.5 Multifamily residential 4,600,094 4,604,628 3,749,571 (0.1 ) 22.7 Construction and land 675,047 591,962 392,923 14.0 71.8 Total CRE 19,207,899 18,895,632 16,421,859 1.7 17.0 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 11,417,477 10,988,102 9,111,188 3.9 25.3 HELOCs 2,050,778 2,145,416 2,183,080 (4.4 ) (6.1 ) Total residential mortgage 13,468,255 13,133,518 11,294,268 2.5 19.2 Other consumer 72,687 81,596 124,389 (10.9 ) (41.6 ) Total loans (1) $ 48,149,837 $ 47,607,132 $ 42,112,418 1.1 % 14.3 % Interest-earning assets $ 61,483,533 $ 60,376,151 $ 58,692,366 1.8 % 4.8 % Total assets $ 65,113,604 $ 64,252,730 $ 61,758,048 1.3 % 5.4 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 19,709,980 $ 21,419,290 $ 23,432,746 (8.0 )% (15.9 )% Interest-bearing checking 6,493,865 6,543,349 6,648,065 (0.8 ) (2.3 ) Money market 11,260,715 12,197,782 12,913,336 (7.7 ) (12.8 ) Savings 2,436,587 2,747,166 2,930,309 (11.3 ) (16.8 ) Time deposits 15,052,762 12,076,193 8,100,890 24.6 85.8 Total deposits $ 54,953,909 $ 54,983,780 $ 54,025,346 (0.1 )% 1.7 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 36,814,685 $ 34,372,853 $ 31,218,479 7.1 % 17.9 % Stockholders' equity $ 6,183,324 $ 5,834,623 $ 5,842,615 6.0 % 5.8 % (1) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 5 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (1) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 3,449,626 $ 35,647 4.19 % $ 2,983,726 $ 23,986 3.19 % Resale agreements 688,778 4,503 2.65 % 833,170 6,062 2.89 % AFS debt securities 6,108,825 53,197 3.53 % 5,869,336 46,224 3.12 % HTM debt securities 2,995,677 12,734 1.72 % 3,004,412 12,747 1.68 % Loans (2) 48,149,837 728,386 6.14 % 47,607,132 671,323 5.59 % FHLB and FRB stock 90,790 1,039 4.64 % 78,375 870 4.40 % Total interest-earning assets 61,483,533 835,506 5.51 % 60,376,151 761,212 5.00 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 621,104 640,509 Allowance for loan losses (602,754 ) (583,271 ) Other assets 3,611,721 3,819,341 Total assets $ 65,113,604 $ 64,252,730 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 6,493,865 $ 23,174 1.45 % $ 6,543,349 $ 16,735 1.01 % Money market deposits 11,260,715 76,102 2.74 % 12,197,782 62,246 2.02 % Savings deposits 2,436,587 3,669 0.61 % 2,747,166 2,714 0.39 % Time deposits 15,052,762 113,849 3.07 % 12,076,193 65,772 2.16 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 811,551 8,825 4.41 % 47,142 374 3.15 % FHLB advances 500,000 6,430 5.22 % 40,178 225 2.22 % Repurchase agreements 106,785 1,052 4.00 % 568,520 5,507 3.84 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,420 2,544 6.77 % 152,523 2,132 5.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 36,814,685 235,645 2.60 % 34,372,853 155,705 1.80 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 19,709,980 21,419,290 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,405,615 2,625,964 Stockholders' equity 6,183,324 5,834,623 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 65,113,604 $ 64,252,730 Interest rate spread 2.91 % 3.20 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 599,861 3.96 % $ 605,507 3.98 % (1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 6 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (1) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 3,449,626 $ 35,647 4.19 % $ 4,466,012 $ 3,260 0.30 % Resale agreements 688,778 4,503 2.65 % 2,097,998 8,383 1.62 % AFS debt securities 6,108,825 53,197 3.53 % 7,969,795 34,469 1.75 % HTM debt securities 2,995,677 12,734 1.72 % 1,968,568 8,198 1.69 % Loans (2) 48,149,837 728,386 6.14 % 42,112,418 377,110 3.63 % FHLB and FRB stock 90,790 1,039 4.64 % 77,575 609 3.18 % Total interest-earning assets 61,483,533 835,506 5.51 % 58,692,366 432,029 2.99 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 621,104 641,882 Allowance for loan losses (602,754 ) (543,345 ) Other assets 3,611,721 2,967,145 Total assets $ 65,113,604 $ 61,758,048 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 6,493,865 $ 23,174 1.45 % $ 6,648,065 $ 1,402 0.09 % Money market deposits 11,260,715 76,102 2.74 % 12,913,336 3,203 0.10 % Savings deposits 2,436,587 3,669 0.61 % 2,930,309 1,704 0.24 % Time deposits 15,052,762 113,849 3.07 % 8,100,890 6,680 0.33 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 811,551 8,825 4.41 % 1,866 9 1.96 % FHLB advances 500,000 6,430 5.22 % 160,018 578 1.46 % Repurchase agreements 106,785 1,052 4.00 % 311,984 2,016 2.62 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,420 2,544 6.77 % 152,011 824 2.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 36,814,685 235,645 2.60 % 31,218,479 16,416 0.21 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 19,709,980 23,432,746 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,405,615 1,264,208 Stockholders' equity 6,183,324 5,842,615 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 65,113,604 $ 61,758,048 Interest rate spread 2.91 % 2.78 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 599,861 3.96 % $ 415,613 2.87 % (1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED RATIOS (unaudited) Table 7 March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended (1) Basis Point Change March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 2.01 % 2.08 % 1.56 % (7 ) bps 45 bps Adjusted return on average assets (2) 2.05 % 2.08 % 1.56 % (3 ) 49 Return on average common equity 21.15 % 22.90 % 16.50 % (175 ) 465 Adjusted return on average common equity (2) 21.61 % 22.90 % 16.50 % (129 ) 511 Return on average TCE (3) 22.94 % 24.96 % 18.00 % (202 ) 494 Adjusted return on average TCE (3) 23.44 % 24.96 % 18.00 % (152 ) 544 Interest rate spread 2.91 % 3.20 % 2.78 % (29 ) 13 Net interest margin 3.96 % 3.98 % 2.87 % (2 ) 109 Average loan yield 6.14 % 5.59 % 3.63 % 55 251 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.51 % 5.00 % 2.99 % 51 252 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.49 % 1.74 % 0.17 % 75 232 Average cost of deposits 1.60 % 1.06 % 0.10 % 54 150 Average cost of funds 1.69 % 1.11 % 0.12 % 58 157 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (4) 2.90 % 2.95 % 2.10 % (5 ) 80 Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (4) 1.27 % 1.19 % 1.15 % 8 12 Efficiency ratio 33.11 % 38.35 % 38.25 % (524 ) (514 ) Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 30.46 % 28.66 % 35.34 % 180 bps (488 ) bps

(1) Annualized except for efficiency ratio. (2) Adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 12. (3) Return on average TCE and adjusted return on average TCE are non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 11. (4) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio, adjusted noninterest expense/average assets and the adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 10.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES & OFF-BALANCE SHEET CREDIT EXPOSURES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 8 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2022 $ 371,700 $ 182,346 $ 40,039 $ 1,560 $ 595,645 Impact of ASU 2022-02 adoption 5,683 343 2 - 6,028 Allowance for loan losses, January 1, 2023 $ 377,383 $ 182,689 $ 40,041 $ 1,560 $ 601,673 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans (a) (678 ) 6,021 13,022 155 18,520 Gross charge-offs (1,900 ) (6 ) (91 ) (40 ) (2,037 ) Gross recoveries 1,211 211 6 - 1,428 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (689 ) 205 (85 ) (40 ) (609 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 309 - - - 309 Allowance for loan losses, March 31, 2023 $ 376,325 $ 188,915 $ 52,978 $ 1,675 $ 619,893 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2022 $ 371,749 $ 178,487 $ 30,587 $ 1,694 $ 582,517 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans (a) (263 ) 13,790 9,363 (118 ) 22,772 Gross charge-offs (416 ) (10,804 ) - (16 ) (11,236 ) Gross recoveries 136 873 89 - 1,098 Total (charge-offs) net recoveries (280 ) (9,931 ) 89 (16 ) (10,138 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 494 - - - 494 Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2022 $ 371,700 $ 182,346 $ 40,039 $ 1,560 $ 595,645 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2021 $ 338,252 $ 180,808 $ 20,595 $ 1,924 $ 541,579 Provision for credit losses on loans (a) 9,262 1,658 1,225 107 12,252 Gross charge-offs (11,188 ) (399 ) - (46 ) (11,633 ) Gross recoveries 3,002 229 138 - 3,369 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (8,186 ) (170 ) 138 (46 ) (8,264 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 118 - - - 118 Allowance for loan losses, March 31, 2022 $ 339,446 $ 182,296 $ 21,958 $ 1,985 $ 545,685

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES & OFF-BALANCE SHEET CREDIT EXPOSURES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 8 (continued) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Unfunded Credit Facilities Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, beginning of period (1) $ 26,264 $ 24,041 $ 27,514 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded credit commitments (b) 1,480 2,228 (4,252 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (3 ) (5 ) - Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, end of period (1) $ 27,741 $ 26,264 $ 23,262 Provision for credit losses (a)+(b) $ 20,000 $ 25,000 $ 8,000 (1) Included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CRITICIZED LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 9 Criticized Loans March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Special mention loans $ 461,356 $ 468,471 $ 402,704 Classified loans 452,715 427,509 430,633 Total criticized loans (1) $ 914,071 $ 895,980 $ 833,337 Nonperforming Assets March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial: C&I $ 43,747 $ 50,428 $ 51,773 Total CRE 19,427 23,413 9,827 Consumer: Total residential mortgage 29,585 25,586 23,197 Other consumer 366 99 37 Total nonaccrual loans 93,125 99,526 84,834 Other real estate owned, net 270 270 - Other nonperforming assets - - 9,548 Total nonperforming assets $ 93,395 $ 99,796 $ 94,382 Credit Quality Ratios March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans HFI 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Special mention loans to loans HFI 0.94 % 0.97 % 0.93 % Classified loans to loans HFI 0.93 % 0.89 % 0.99 % Criticized loans to loans HFI 1.87 % 1.86 % 1.92 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Nonaccrual loans to loans HFI 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.20 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.27 % 1.24 % 1.25 % (1) Excludes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 10 The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Adjusted efficiency ratio represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by adjusted revenue. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio represents total adjusted revenue less adjusted noninterest expense, divided by average total assets. Adjusted revenue excludes the write-off of an AFS debt security. Adjusted noninterest expense excludes the amortization of tax credit and other investments, the amortization of core deposit intangibles and the repurchase agreements' extinguishment cost. Management believes that the measures and ratios presented below provide clarity to financial statement users regarding the ongoing performance of the Company and allow comparability to prior periods. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net interest income before provision for credit losses (a) $ 599,861 $ 605,507 $ 415,613 Total noninterest income 59,978 64,927 79,743 Total revenue (b) $ 659,839 $ 670,434 $ 495,356 Noninterest income 59,978 64,927 79,743 Add: Write-off of AFS debt security 10,000 Adjusted noninterest income (c) 69,978 64,927 79,743 Adjusted revenue (a)+(c) = (d) $ 669,839 $ 670,434 $ 495,356 Total noninterest expense (e) $ 218,447 $ 257,110 $ 189,450 Less: Amortization of tax credit and other investments (10,110 ) (64,605 ) (13,900 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles (441 ) (381 ) (511 ) Repurchase agreements' extinguishment cost (3,872 ) Adjusted noninterest expense (f) $ 204,024 $ 192,124 $ 175,039 Efficiency ratio (e)/(b) 33.11 % 38.35 % 38.25 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (f)/(d) 30.46 % 28.66 % 35.34 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (d)-(f) = (g) $ 465,815 $ 478,310 $ 320,317 Average total assets (h) $ 65,113,604 $ 64,252,730 $ 61,758,048 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (1) (g)/(h) 2.90 % 2.95 % 2.10 % Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (1) (f)/(h) 1.27 % 1.19 % 1.15 % (1) Annualized.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 11 The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. TCE and TCE ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. TCE and tangible assets represent stockholders' equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion. March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Stockholders' equity (a) $ 6,309,331 $ 5,984,612 $ 5,703,456 Less: Goodwill (465,697 ) (465,697 ) (465,697 ) Other intangible assets (1) (7,201 ) (7,998 ) (9,044 ) TCE (b) $ 5,836,433 $ 5,510,917 $ 5,228,715 Total assets (c) $ 67,244,898 $ 64,112,150 $ 62,241,456 Less: Goodwill (465,697 ) (465,697 ) (465,697 ) Other intangible assets (1) (7,201 ) (7,998 ) (9,044 ) Tangible assets (d) $ 66,772,000 $ 63,638,455 $ 61,766,715 Total stockholders' equity to assets ratio (a)/(c) 9.38 % 9.33 % 9.16 % TCE ratio (b)/(d) 8.74 % 8.66 % 8.47 %

Return on average TCE represents tangible net income divided by average TCE. Adjusted return on average TCE represents adjusted tangible net income divided by average TCE. Tangible net income excludes the after-tax impacts of the amortization of core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing assets. Adjusted tangible net income excludes the after-tax impacts of the tangible net income adjustments and the write-off of an AFS debt security. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net income (e) $ 322,439 $ 336,763 $ 237,652 Add: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 441 381 511 Amortization of mortgage servicing assets 356 329 392 Tax effect of amortization adjustments (2) (233 ) (209 ) (260 ) Tangible net income (f) $ 323,003 $ 337,264 $ 238,295 Add: Write-off of AFS debt security 10,000 Tax effect of write-off (2) (2,929 ) Adjusted tangible net income (g) $ 330,074 $ 337,264 $ 238,295 Average stockholders' equity (h) $ 6,183,324 $ 5,834,623 $ 5,842,615 Less: Average goodwill (465,697 ) (465,697 ) (465,697 ) Average other intangible assets (1) (7,696 ) (8,378 ) (9,207 ) Average TCE (i) $ 5,709,931 $ 5,360,548 $ 5,367,711 Return on average common equity (3) (e)/(h) 21.15 % 22.90 % 16.50 % Return on average TCE (3) (f)/(i) 22.94 % 24.96 % 18.00 % Adjusted return on average TCE (3) (g)/(i) 23.44 % 24.96 % 18.00 %

(1) Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing assets. (2) Applied statutory tax rate of 29.29%, 29.37% and 28.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. (3) Annualized.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ and shares in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) Table 12 During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $10.0 million pre-tax impairment write-off of an AFS debt security. Management believes that presenting the computations of the adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average common equity that adjust for the above discussed non-recurring items provide clarity to financial statement users regarding the ongoing performance of the Company and allows comparability to prior periods. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net income (a) $ 322,439 $ 336,763 $ 237,652 Add: Write-off of AFS debt security 10,000 - - Tax effect of write-off (1) (2,929 ) - - Adjusted net income (b) $ 329,510 $ 336,763 $ 237,652 Diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding 141,913 142,138 143,223 Diluted EPS $ 2.27 $ 2.37 $ 1.66 Add: Write-off of AFS debt security 0.05 - - Adjusted diluted EPS $ 2.32 $ 2.37 $ 1.66 Average total assets (c) $ 65,113,604 $ 64,252,730 $ 61,758,048 Average stockholders' equity (d) $ 6,183,324 $ 5,834,623 $ 5,842,615 Return on average assets (2) (a)/(c) 2.01 % 2.08 % 1.56 % Adjusted return on average assets (2) (b)/(c) 2.05 % 2.08 % 1.56 % Return on average common equity (2) (a)/(d) 21.15 % 22.90 % 16.50 % Adjusted return on average common equity (2) (b)/(d) 21.61 % 22.90 % 16.50 %

(1) Applied statutory tax rate of 29.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (2) Annualized.

