Donnerstag, 20.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
WKN: 925542 | ISIN: DK0010263722 | Ticker-Symbol: 5IN
Frankfurt
20.04.23
15:27 Uhr
0,066 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
20.04.2023 | 14:46
101 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: AGF A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue of new shares

The share capital of AGF A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 24 April 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010263722              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         AGF B                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 377,110,388 shares (DKK 94,277,597)  
--------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        74,802,738 (DKK 18,700,684.50)     
--------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  451,913,126 shares (DKK 112,978,281.50)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 0.576               
--------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.25                
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      AGF B                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3393                  
--------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
