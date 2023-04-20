Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: AGF A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue of new shares

The share capital of AGF A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 24 April 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010263722 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: AGF B -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 377,110,388 shares (DKK 94,277,597) -------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 74,802,738 (DKK 18,700,684.50) -------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 451,913,126 shares (DKK 112,978,281.50) -------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.576 -------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AGF B -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3393 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66