Leon Logothetis, author: DISCOVERY+ Star Leon Logothetis' New Book 'Go Be Brave': Empowering Mental Health & Self Confidence

24¾ Adventures to help the 50 Million Americans Experiencing Mental Health Issues

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Netflix and Discovery+ host Leon Logothetis will release his new book, Go Be Brave: 24¾ Adventures for a Fearless, Wise, and Truly Magnificent Life. The book encourages readers to fight for their voice and find ways to free themselves from unhealthy labels we tend to place on ourselves and society, including mental health stigmas, bullying, and trauma. His own journey of self-discovery inspires Logothetis' book as he learned to be brave in order to overcome mental health obstacles in his own life.

Go Be Brave

His book comes at a crucial time, with over 50 million Americans experiencing a mental health illness. "The key is to be brave," says Logothetis. "I want readers to know that it is OK not to be OK. It's OK not always to be strong. Through my years traveling around the world with no money to my name, relying solely on the kindness of strangers, I found that true bravery is when you know you need to ask for help. When we speak our truth."

Go Be Brave takes readers on 24¾ adventures, with bravery exercises to start becoming more confident and courageous, arming them with the bravery skills to make life what they intended it to be. Leon, who also struggled with years of bullying, trauma, along with mental health issues, serves as the tour guide throughout.

Why everyone should get mad: The five lessons of anger, towards understanding that anger is simply fear turned inside out.

Learn to say "yes" to adventure, and embrace saying "no" to things that don't serve you.

How finding a bravery buddy is the interpersonal connection we need to experience deep change.

Start writing in a "truth diary" - where you get a safe place to finally speak your truth.

Logothetis has made a successful career out of inspiring others around the world through his popular NETFLIX show, The Kindness Diaries (now airing on Discovery+). He believes that bravery isn't something you either have or don't have - it's something you can learn over time with practice and dedication. "It takes courage every day to step into the unknown and speak our truths," says Logothetis. "But if we do it together, we can all become brave emotional warriors."

Go Be Brave offers readers an opportunity for transformation by guiding them through steps towards embracing vulnerability and taking risks in order to live with joy rather than fear. By teaching readers how to be brave enough to confront their issues head-on, the book provides a path forward for those struggling with fear and doubt.

Logothetis hopes this book will serve as a beacon of hope for those who feel trapped - giving them back control over their lives by helping them see that they can conquer anything they set their minds on. With Go Be Brave, readers can begin the process of healing while finding strength within themselves along the way.

For more information on Leon Logothetis and his new book Go Be Brave, visit www.leonlogothetis.com.

About Leon Logothetis

Before Leon Logothetis became a global adventurer, TV host, motivational speaker, and best-selling author, he was living an uninspired and disconnected life as a broker in London. On the outside, it looked like he had it all. But inside, he was chronically depressed. He decided to do something radical about it - give it all up for a life on the road. He embarked on an adventure around the globe, fueled by the receiving and giving of kindness. For over a decade, he has traveled to over 100 countries and to every continent. He's documented his experiences through his best-selling books and TV shows. Leon has devoted his life to inspiring the world with his message of kindness and hope.

Contact Information

Paige Dungan

Literary Publicist

pdungan@thefrontporchcollective.co

479-856-4394

SOURCE: Leon Logothetis, author

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750198/DISCOVERY-Star-Leon-Logothetis-New-Book-Go-Be-Brave-Empowering-Mental-Health-Self-Confidence