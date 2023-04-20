GPO Plus, Inc.: GPO Plus Announces its Technology Division, GPOX Labs, and the Launch of MSRP+, its "Multiple Site Replicating Platform", to Drive Growth

GPOX Labs powers technology, digital marketing, and product development for GPOPlus, and MSRP+ powers its eCommerce and distribution.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX), a leading product development, manufacturing, and distribution company for specialty retailers including convenience stores, gas stations, smoke and vape shops announced its technology division, GPOX Labs, and the launch of its proprietary software MSRP+.

GPOX Labs is the technology division of GPOPlus+ that powers its technological infrastructure, product development, and digital marketing to drive growth by improving operational efficiencies, developing innovative consumer products, and exploring new ways to connect with customers.

The completion of MSRP+ is a significant milestone for the Company's long term growth initiatives and will have an immediate impact on both online sales and its distribution business. MSRP+ helps GPOX optimize the Company's operations, reduce costs, improve the shopping experience, analyze market opportunities, and enhance its competitive edge.

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX, said "We are thrilled to officially announce GPOX Labs, which we see as a key component of our growth strategy. By centralizing our technology and digital marketing operations, we can streamline our processes and quickly deploy new technologies that will create additional revenue streams for GPO Plus. The MSRP+ software is a significant part of this effort as it frees up time from maintenance and development, allowing us to focus on marketing and generating sales. The real power of this proprietary technology lies in its ability to seamlessly connect to our existing sales funnels and available technology. We believe that GPOX Labs and MSRP+ will give us a significant competitive advantage and enable us to stay ahead of the curve in our industry."

GPOX Labs is committed to utilizing technology, digital marketing, and product development to drive growth and generate long-term value for the company and its shareholders.

GPO Plus (GPOX) is a product development, manufacturing, and distribution company which offers a diverse portfolio of high-quality innovative products sold directly to consumers and retailers. Our business is organized around four key areas: products (developing and manufacturing), distribution (getting our products to customers), marketing (promoting our products), and sales (selling our products to consumers and retailers). Our goal is to expand our product line and distribution reach to meet market demand and the needs of our customers.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your complimentary GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Labs

Website: www.GPOXLabs.com

Email: info@GPOXLabs.com

GPOX Shareholder Success Team+ Investor Relation Contacts:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

