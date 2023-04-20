Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada lithium claims, intellectual property, & pending patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following lithium project update.

We are happy to report that the final three additional drill holes have been completed, with all intersecting similar green claystone as reported on August 18, 2022. Lithium concentrations for all the drill hole data will be compared upon receipt of all assay numbers. A further 280 samples for the final remaining holes have been submitted to ALS for assay.

Summary from 2023 Drilling Program:

We were successful in outlining a broad area of green claystone ranging from 15 feet to 130 feet below surface. The thickness of the green claystone horizon varies from 50' to 195' in thickness. The thickest part of the deposit is still open to the west for over 800 feet, and to the Southwest for over 1,200 feet to the respective property boundaries. We estimate the green claystone deposit is still open to the east. All twelve holes ended in claystone and are open at depth. 12 holes were drilled for a total of 3,352 feet. 553 samples have been submitted for assay from the 2023 drilling program.

2023 Third Phase Drill Holes completed and reported today:

HOLE # From ft To ft Claystone Horizon Color Comments DH23-11 0 53 Overburden 53 97 Green claystone 97 105 Ash tuff 105 150 Green claystone 150 161 Ash tuff 161 217 Green claystone 217 225 Ash tuff 224 280 Green claystone 280 305 Ash tuff 305 316 Green claystone 316 335 Dark gray claystone 335 341 Green claystone EOH DH23-10 0 68 Overburden 68 193 Green claystone 193 206 Dark gray clay 206 219 Tan, Gray, Green claystone 219 304 Dark green claystone EOH DH23-02 0 73 Overburden 73 197 Tan/green claystone 197 234 Tan/ dark green claystone 234 251 Dark green, black claystone EOH

Observations from 2023 Drilling Program

Below the complete list of the 2023 drill hole intercepts and claystone intercept widths

HOLE # From ft To ft Interval in ft Claystone Horizon color Comments DH23-01 0 400 Hole Depth Interval 49 217 169 Green Interval 237 400 163 Dark green, black EOH DH23-02 0 251 Hole Depth Interval 73 197 124 Tan/ green claystone Interval 197 234 37 Tan/green/gray claystone Interval 234 251 17 Dark green, black EOH HOLE # From ft To ft Interval in ft Claystone Horizon color Comments DH23-03 0 300 Hole Depth Interval 27 61 34 Tan Interval 99 183 84 Green Interval 183 300 117 Dark green, black EOH DH23-04 0 286 Hole Depth Interval 114 268 154 Green Interval 276 286 10 Tan EOH DH23-05 0 352 Hole Depth Interval 130 195 65 Green Interval 221 255 34 Green Interval 255 320 65 Green and ash tuff Interval 320 352 32 Green and Tan EOH DH23-06 0 137 Hole Depth Interval 37 87 50 Green Interval 87 137 50 Black with ash intervals EOH DH23-07 0 181 Hole Depth Interval 46 105 59 Green Interval 113 124 11 Green Interval 124 181 57 Dark green EOH DH23-08 0 247 Hole Depth Interval 35 165 130 Green Interval 165 179 14 Dark green, black interval 179 207 28 Green interval 207 247 40 Dark green, black EOH DH23-09 0 317 Overburden Hole Depth Interval 100 295 195 Green Interval 295 317 22 Dark green, black EOH DH23-10 0 304 304 Hole Depth Interval 68 219 151 Green, gray or tan Interval 219 304 85 Dark green, gray EOH DH23-11 0 341 Hole Depth Interval 53 97 44 Green Interval 105 150 45 Green Interval 161 217 56 Green Interval 224 280 56 Green Interval 305 316 11 Green Interval 316 335 19 Dark Gray Interval 335 341 6 Green EOH DH23-12 0 237 Hole Depth Interval 15 111 96 Green Interval 129 147 18 Green Interval 147 181 34 Dark green, black Interval 181 196 15 Green Interval 196 237 41 Dark green, black EOH





Inaugural 43-101 report

Upon completion of the 2023 drilling program (and once all assays are received), the Company will commission the writing of an inaugural 43-101 report for the West Tonopah Project, which covers 1,760 acres.

"I am extremely pleased with every hole in the 2023 drilling program intersecting what is believed to be the higher-grade lithium hosted green claystone horizon thus far. We look forward to a steady stream of news and advancements in 2023," stated President Robert McAllister.

For additional project details please visit our website at https://enertopia.com/.

The Qualified Person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Randy Henkle, P. Geol. a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

On April 17 and April 18, I, Randy Henkle, QP for this project visited the project and observed drilling and sampling operations at DH23 -02. I also visited the sample storage facility for the project. All drilling and sampling operations that I observed were in compliance with CIMM Best Practice procedures.

All samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nev., for analysis by ME-ICP61 plus Lithium. standards were inserted into the sample sequences at random intervals.

About Enertopia

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States and Canada under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, potential and financing of its mining or technology projects, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements., foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes in the interest rates on borrowings; hedging activities; changes in commodity prices; changes in the investments and expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which Enertopia Corporation operates. There can be no assurance that the drilling will result in an economic deposit or have any positive impact on Enertopia. There can be no assurance that the four pending patents will become patents and have a positive impact on Enertopia. The User should refer to the risk disclosures set out in the periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by Enertopia Corporation from time to time with regulatory authorities.

The OTC and CSE have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163004