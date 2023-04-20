Quebec City, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - OpSens (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, will be participating in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 25 and 26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 25, 2023-Wednesday April 26, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre,

North Building 255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Louis Laflamme will be speaking at 10:30 ET on April 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the OpSens management will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and reach out to the team.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About OpSens

OpSens focuses mainly on cardiology, offering an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 200,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada. OpSens has recently received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR). This unique guidewire is a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.OpSens' SavvyWire is on trend with a minimalist approach to TAVR and advances the procedure, allowing patients to leave the hospital earlier, sometimes the same day. The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVR market is currently estimated at over 200,000 procedures and is expected to reach 400,000 in 2027. OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For further information:

Marie-Claude Poitras

Communications

418.781.0333 x 3026

marie-claude.poitras@opsens.com