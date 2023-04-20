HempBoxVend & Displays will sell advertising on HempBox's digital screens

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - HempBox Vending, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO), today announced the signing of a joint venture agreement with Accel Media International, LLC. (AMI) one of the most prominent outdoor advertising companies in the USA. The soon-to-be-formed Nevada limited liability company, HempBoxVend & Displays, will be owned fifty percent by each party. The new joint venture company will advertise content throughout HempBox Vending's national network of kiosks, and AMI will provide ad sales and create advertising media.

AMI owns and brokers rights to an impressive 391,000 displays across America and Canada. AMI provides a range of advertising options, from billboard and interstate logos to transit and airport formats, helping local businesses and national brands extend their reach to diverse audiences daily. AMI offers more than just traditional out-of-home advertising solutions. It boasts of having the most significant digital billboard network in the United States, with approximately 4,400 displays.

Hempacco owns 600 smart vending kiosks that sell CBD and hemp consumer goods, skincare, and nutraceutical products. They have a large digital flat screen that acts as an advertising platform. It also serves as a unique piece of point-of-sale material inside a store, helping advertise Hempacco's private brands, selling advertising to others, and educating the consumer on how to use products. Advertising is one of the pillars of the HempBox Vending business model, so this joint venture makes perfect sense. Advertisers are always looking to promote their products innovatively. This partnership offers an excellent opportunity to expand clients' advertisement choices.





President and CEO of Accel Media International, LLC., Vince Caruso, states, "I'm excited for the jointly owned JV company with HempBox Vending. The opportunity to expand advertisement outlets into kiosk locations is an excellent way for ads to be displayed. Industry advertisers are constantly looking for new ways to promote products and brands. I believe kiosks streaming ads can enhance advertisers' promotions of products and services."

"We are fired up to partner with Accel Media. We value their experience and know-how dealing with advertising on billboards all over the USA and especially in Times Square," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "It is an opportune time to partner with Accel Media as we roll out our HempBox Vending kiosks nationwide."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

About HempBox Vending

HempBox Vending offers a kiosk solution for smart vending technology to sell quickly moving consumer goods, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, CBD, hemp, herb, and spice smokables.

About Accel Media InternationalAccel Media International company was formed in October 2019 to provide Out-Of-Home packages that include subway digital, street level, massive static, and digital billboards. AMI operates placements in six markets and packages in addition to long-form broadcast interviews with assorted partners nationwide, including the New to The Street business show.

