Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Shipwell Inc, a logistics and supply chain technology provider, today announced that its Shipwell TMS SuiteApp has achieved 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations optimize freight spending.





"NetSuite is a cloud leader and we are proud to achieve Built for NetSuite status," said Greg Price, CEO and founder, Shipwell. "NetSuite's integrated business system will allow our customers to connect their transportation management system to share real-time data, reduce manual processes, and improve reporting accuracy. With advanced data and analytics, customers can benefit from enhanced visibility into supply chain performance, improved shipment planning, optimized routes and costs, and informed decision making."

The Shipwell TMS SuiteApp enables businesses to improve fulfillment and shipping efficiencies with greater visibility and control over freight spending and carrier performance. Freight is a significant expense for many businesses and Shipwell helps optimize shipping and routing decisions to help reduce costs, increase profitability, and improve competitive shipping offerings.

"Supply chain planning is complex and it's important for businesses to prioritize efficiency," said Guido Haarmans, group vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for supply chain management and helps NetSuite customers manage freight costs while prioritizing optimal delivery experiences."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Shipwell TMS, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite . For more information about Shipwell TMS SuiteApp, please visit www.suiteapp.com .

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Shipwell

At Shipwell, we empower supply chains with increased efficiency and service effectiveness at scale. We extend functional coverage and accessibility, including capabilities previously out of the technical reach and affordability of most shippers today. Indeed, our solution combines everything shippers need, from transportation management and visibility to procurement, in a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform, so shippers can effectively operate, manage, and optimize the entire process seamlessly. Many industry experts have recognized Shipwell's traction in the market and have differentiated Shipwell as a leader in the logistics industry, including Gartner, Food Logistics, FreightWaves, Deloitte, and Forbes. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media contact

Karen Sage, Chief Marketing Officer

karen@shipwell.com

