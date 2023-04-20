All of the leading countries for per capita solar and wind generation are in Europe except for Australia, which is generating more solar electricity per capita than any other country. Per capita, it is also a leading producer of wind energy.Unlike European countries, Australia is physically isolated from its neighbors and cannot share electricity across national boundaries. It is successfully coping alone with rapidly increasing levels of solar and wind and is finding it to be remarkably straightforward and cheap. Australia's location is similar to where 80% of the global population lives: at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...