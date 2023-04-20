Expel Vulnerability Prioritization uses a risk-based model to identify vulnerabilities that pose the greatest organizational threats

Expel, the security operations provider that aims to make security easy to understand, use and improve, today announced Expel Vulnerability Prioritization, a new solution that highlights which vulnerabilities pose the greatest risk, so organizations can take immediate, informed action. The solution empowers security teams to understand their most urgent risk areas within their detection and response workflows for seamless investigation and remediation, and eliminates the need for teams to spend hours investigating vulnerabilities.

"Not all vulnerabilities were created equal-resource-constrained teams dealing with an ever-increasing list of things to patch and fix need the ability to identify the things that matter before they become active attacks," said Matt Peters, Chief Product Officer, Expel. "Expel Vulnerability Prioritization helps security teams identify risks using a model tailored to their organizations' internal environments and response capabilities, arming them with the right information to achieve better business outcomes."

Powered by Expel Workbench, our security operations platform, Expel Vulnerability Prioritization starts by integrating with third-party vulnerability management solutions to identify vulnerabilities. Coupled with Expel MDR, Expel Vulnerability Prioritization quickly assesses exploitability, evidence of real-world attacks, and intent from social platforms, and correlates that data with context from the customer's business and asset prioritization. Vulnerabilities requiring additional research escalate to a dedicated team of Expel analysts who perform further investigation to determine which vulnerabilities require immediate action.

By connecting the dots between vulnerability data and priority assets, Expel assesses risk and potential impact of vulnerabilities against external threat intelligence and what's being exploited in the wild. Customers get a prioritized list with recommendations on next steps for immediate action.

Along with the new vulnerability prioritization solution, Expel Workbench powers additional offerings such as its market-leading detection and response, threat hunting, and phishing solutions that combine to produce better security outcomes. These solutions enable customers to take a proactive approach to investigation and remediation, and eliminate critical risks early in the cybersecurity kill chain.

