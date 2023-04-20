Leading enterprise SaaS provider responds to growing demand in Canada, enabling local data storage.

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming how businesses manage risk, today announced that the company is now providing local data hosting capabilities to enterprises based in Canada. The move helps Canadian customers keep up with security and privacy regulations such as PIPEDA, as well as corporate policies that require business data to be stored and processed within the geographical region.

A rapidly growing number of Canadian companies now rely on AuditBoard's modern connected risk platform for managing their audit (including NI 52-109), risk, and compliance programs. These local hosting capabilities will empower this expanding population of Canadian customers to exercise control over where their data is stored.

"At MDA, we have really appreciated how easy and intuitive AuditBoard is to use. The platform has enabled us to have all of our risk considerations in a single tool creating a single source of truth," said Scott Page, Director of Internal Audit at MDA. "Now that AuditBoard is hosting data locally in Canada, we know that we will have local access to our important data."

"The expansion of our data hosting capabilities is in direct response to the rising demand from Canadian businesses with requirements that include adhering to local data residency restrictions," said Richard Marcus, Head of Information Security at AuditBoard. "We're pleased to now serve this need for organizations across Canada."

This latest AuditBoard capability marks another milestone in the company's rapid and continuous growth. AuditBoard recently surpassed $150 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as accelerating demand for its award-winning solutions continues to drive explosive growth. Today, more than 40% of the Fortune 500 now leverage AuditBoard to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance programs.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 40% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fourth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit AuditBoard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005074/en/

Contacts:

Mila Taylor

press@auditboard.com