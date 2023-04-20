Noname Security Partners with Fastest-Growing Software Company Wiz To Secure Cloud APIs and Advance Cyber Resilience

New integration launches strategic partnership to secure modern cloud infrastructure, applications, and innovations

LONDON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noname Security , the leading provider of complete and proactive API security, today announced its partnership with Wiz , the leading cloud security platform and world's fastest-growing software company, to help customers improve security posture by enabling complete visibility, context, and control of infrastructure hosting mission-critical and highly sensitive APIs to minimize and remediate risk.

According to Battery Venture's March 2023 State of Cloud Software Spending , cloud infrastructure, data warehouse, and enterprise security investments are top spending priorities for CXOs in 2023, followed closely by automation, which has significantly increased in priority from Q3 2022 to Q1 2023. With the rise in enterprise security and automation investments comes a reliance on APIs, that power modern applications and provide the connective tissue to tie the digitised world together.

Noname's API Security Platform is a modern and flexible solution that ties together all the critical capabilities in API security in one platform. Wiz's cloud security platform connects in minutes to scan the full cloud environment without agents, finds toxic combinations of exposure that represent real risk and delivers accurate risk prioritisation. Noname Security collects and processes findings from Wiz and displays them on the Noname platform to provide customers with the most comprehensive view of an organisation's APIs. Together, Noname Security and Wiz enable complete visibility, context, and control of infrastructure hosting mission-critical and highly sensitive APIs to minimise and remediate risk.

"While APIs enable business, they require proper build, deployment, and maintenance to ensure viable security," said Aner Morag, Vice President of Technology of Noname Security. "Wiz is a clear leader in cloud security and is the fastest-growing software company ever due to the company's success in protecting and servicing hundreds of the world's leading organisations. We're proud to partner with their team to provide customers with visibility and intelligence across their API ecosystem to find, build, and maintain secure APIs throughout the entire lifecycle."

With this partnership, customers of Wiz and Noname Security will be able to:

Proactively Improve Security Posture

See the full picture - Easily discover mission-critical infrastructure and APIs.

- Easily discover mission-critical infrastructure and APIs. Increase situational awareness - Gain complete visibility into API and infrastructure interactions.

- Gain complete visibility into API and infrastructure interactions. Identify toxic combinations of real risk and attack paths - Customers using Wiz and Noname gain more context about their APIs and the infrastructure components they interact with.

- Customers using Wiz and Noname gain more context about their APIs and the infrastructure components they interact with. Turn insights into action - Custom workflows from Noname let you take infrastructure insights from Wiz and fix issues before they're exploited.

Find and Fix Breaches Faster

Rapid integration - Easily connect with Wiz to see even more context.

- Easily connect with Wiz to see even more context. Prioritise risks - Accurately prioritise risk to stop data exfiltration.

- Accurately prioritise risk to stop data exfiltration. Deeper investigation - Analyse attacker behavior, identify attack paths, and focus remediation efforts.

- Analyse attacker behavior, identify attack paths, and focus remediation efforts. Take action immediately, automatically - Integrations to the rest of your infrastructure for automatic remediation, including updating WAF policies, creating tickets, and flagging issues for additional investigation.

Ensure Compliance

Monitor APIs - Stay compliant with industry standards, data privacy laws, and other requirements, including PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and more.

- Stay compliant with industry standards, data privacy laws, and other requirements, including PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and more. Identify sensitive data with data classification - Understand which APIs handle sensitive data and which infrastructure components they connect with.

- Understand which APIs handle sensitive data and which infrastructure components they connect with. Data Residency - Keep sensitive data in-country with data residency monitoring

- Keep sensitive data in-country with data residency monitoring Policy Enforcement - Create custom policies to ensure continuous compliance with changing rules, regulations, and requirements.

"Together, Noname Security and Wiz provide security, application and cloud technology teams with complete visibility into their entire API ecosystem to ensure confidentiality, integrity, context and availability while also reducing time to market and increasing application uptime," said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management at Wiz. "We are proud to combine Wiz's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform with Noname Security's API security platform to provide customers with full cyber-risk coverage."

The Noname API Security Platform is the only solution that covers the entire API security lifecycle, from Discovery through Posture Management , Runtime Protection , and Testing . It increases security team effectiveness by arming them with the easiest, fastest, and most flexible tool to protect their APIs. With Noname, security teams can perform deep investigations on potential vulnerabilities, remediate issues based on actionable intelligence, stop attacks, and optimise processes every step of the way.

To learn more about Noname's API Security Platform, please visit: https://nonamesecurity.com/ .

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope - Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Protection, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organisations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world, scaling from $1M to $100M ARR in 18 months. Wiz enables hundreds of organisations worldwide, including 35 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io/ for more information.

