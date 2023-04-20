Mullen Automotive, Inc.: Mullen Advanced Energy Operations Announces Major Energy Advancement

Applying Energy Management Module ('EMM') Technology to an Electrical Vehicle Significantly Increases Vehicle Range; US Provisional Patent Application Filed for EMM Technology

Previous testing includes EV range increases of 60-70%. U.S. patent application filed.





EMM sized specs are 6 X 4 in.

Previous vehicle testing, including that performed by Element Materials Technology, a global leader of testing, inspection and certification with over 200 testing labs worldwide, resulted in range increases of 60-70%.

BREA, Calif., April 20, 2023.) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announces test results of its recently acquired joint venture technology, greatly improving current EV performance by increasing EV vehicle range.

Element Materials Technology test results indicate that the Energy Management Module ("EMM") technology substantially increases the driving range and efficiency of any current EV battery.





Specific vehicle testing of a high-volume OEM electric vehicle by Element resulted in a calculated increase in range from 269 to 431 miles, which is a 60% increase in efficiency.





EMM technology was also tested by Mullen Automotive engineers on the Company's Class 1 EV Cargo Van at its Troy, Michigan, facility. Results showed more than a 75% increase in range for the 42-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which would be a calculated EPA estimated range of 186 miles at a very low added cost and mass.





EMM technology is being integrated into final stages of product development and is planned to be introduced in all Mullen commercial and consumer vehicle programs.





U.S. provisional patent application has been filed covering the technology.





Mullen Automotive owns 51% of MAEO, LLC and will consolidate the results of its operations in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN)





"We have tested EMM technology in various vehicle applications and have repeatedly seen significant improvements in range. I am extremely pleased to partner with Mullen for the commercialization and global availability of the EMM technology," said Lawrence Hardge, CEO of Global EVT.

"Seeing the previous EMM test results conducted by Element, along with Global EVT testing, and correlating that with testing by our engineers, we believe this technology is a perfect fit for Mullen's EV product lineup as well as the advancement in EV technology for the overall automotive industry," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "Mullen Advanced Energy Operations plans on licensing this technology to anyone who uses an electric vehicle."

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles ("EVs") that will be manufactured in two Company owned United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. The Mullen FIVE, the Company's first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' ("ELMS") assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

