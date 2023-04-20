Guggenheim Securities to Expand Investment Banking Business in Europe

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Pieter-Jan (PJ) Bouten and Jonathan Dann will join the firm as Senior Managing Directors as part of an expansion of its London-based investment banking business. Also joining the firm as part of the initial expansion are Managing Director Achille Del Pizzo and Vice President Charlie Evans. The combined team will join the firm's global Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) Investment Banking practice and will focus on advising UK- and European-based companies in the telecom and digital infrastructure sectors. Achille Del Pizzo and Charlie Evans will join Guggenheim in May having both served as senior members of Greenhill & Co.'s Telecom & Digital Infrastructure investment banking team. They will be followed by PJ Bouten and Jonathan Dann in the summer.

Mr. Bouten joins with more than two decades of TMT investment banking experience. He most recently served as Global Head of Telecom and Digital Infrastructure, and previously as Head of Greenhill UK and member of the Greenhill Global Management Committee. He joined Greenhill in 2001.

Mr. Dann joins from Greenhill where he served as a Head of European Telecom & Digital Infrastructure. Prior to Greenhill, Mr. Dann led the equity research coverage of telecommunications companies at RBC, Barclays, Bear Stearns and JP Morgan.

"This investment represents a core component of our growth strategy," said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. "We intend to leverage our strong track record in cross-border M&A, deep sector expertise and comprehensive financing capabilities to provide value to European clients. PJ, Jonathan, Achille and Charlie have built a highly respected digital infrastructure franchise in Europe which combined with our strong US-based team, creates the industry-leading global platform in the sector. We are excited for the team to lead the expansion of our business in Europe."

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartn ers. com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim's professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

