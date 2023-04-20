

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending little changed for two consecutive sessions, stocks may come under pressure in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 0.7 percent.



A negative reaction to the latest earnings news from several big-name companies may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street.



Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are plunging by 8.1 percent in pre-market trading after the electric vehicle maker reported a steep drop in first quarter earnings amid disappointing profit margins.



Telecom giant AT&T (T) is also likely see initial weakness after reporting first quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates but weaker than expected revenues.



Shares of America Express (AXP) may also move to the downside after the credit card giant reported first quarter earnings that missed expectations.



Meanwhile, shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) may move to the upside after the tech giant reported better than expected first quarter earnings.



In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 15th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 245,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 240,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 240,000 from the 239,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at an accelerated rate in the month of April.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity slumped to a negative 31.3 in April from a negative 23.2 in March, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index rise to a negative 19.2.



With the unexpected decrease, the Philly Fed Index dropped to its lowest level since hitting a negative 43.2 in May 2020.



Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of March. Economists expect existing home sales to fall to an annual rate of 4.50 million in March from a rate of 4.58 million in February.



The Conference Board is also due to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of March. The leading economic index is expected to decrease by 0.4 percent in March after slipping by 0.3 percent in February.



After recovering from an early move to the downside, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session. The major averages spent much of the afternoon lingering near the unchanged line.



The major averages eventually closed little changed for the second straight session. While the Nasdaq crept up 3.81 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 12,157.23, the S&P 500 edged down 0.35 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,154.52 and the Dow dipped 79.62 points or 0.2 percent to 33,897.01.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.2 percent, while South Korea's Kospi fell by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slid by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.31 to $77.85 a barrel after tumbling $1.70 to $79.16 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after falling $12.40 to $2,007.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $13.60 to $2,020.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 134.23 yen versus the 134.72 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0969 compared to yesterday's $1.0955.



