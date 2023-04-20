Cannabis Community College Celebrates 4/20 With 'Baby Got Bud' Parody Video and Complimentary Courses

In celebration of 4/20, Cannabis Community College is providing its entire curriculum free of charge for anyone interested in cannabis education or certification to work in the legal market.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Today, leading cannabis education provider Cannabis Community College celebrates the cannabis holiday 4/20 by releasing the parody Baby Got Bud video by "Sir Toke-A-Lot." The organization is also giving away free cannabis courses and certifications on its platform until the month's end to empower tomorrow's industry professionals.

Cannabis Community College

LOGO

The entire curriculum is available free of charge by using the discount code 420FREE at checkout.

"We wanted to do something fun and different this year to help celebrate the growth of our industry and thought it would be effective to educate through a parody and to offer free education," said Christi McAdams, founder of Cannabis Community College.

Cannabis Community College (CCC) provides state-specific education enabling students to work in any sector of the legal cannabis industry. Its platform covers state compliance, regulations, standard operating procedures, and much more. All of the courses are taught by leading industry experts who lend their insider knowledge on a variety of topics.

CCC also assists students looking for jobs through its paid intern project. The college has already trained and helped place over 2,000 students nationwide and anticipates boosting that number considerably this year.

"Our industry offers unlimited growth potential to anyone with a good work ethic; therefore, we strive to educate and onboard as many people as we can reach," McAdams added. "Our focus isn't on making money - it's on changing people's lives."

Depending on the response, CCC may extend its free course offer indefinitely through the college's scholarship programs to guarantee quality cannabis education to anyone, regardless of financial ability.

For more information about Cannabis Community College, visit www.cannabiscommunitycollege.com.

Contact Information

Andrea Zavala

Public Relations

pr@cannabiscommunitycollege.com

(702) 844-9962

Rachelle Gordon

Journalist

rachelle@dankwords.com

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/819307792

SOURCE: Cannabis Community College

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750356/Cannabis-Community-College-Celebrates-420-With-Baby-Got-Bud-Parody-Video-and-Complimentary-Courses