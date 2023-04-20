India's Vivasvan Solar has designed a foldable solar structure mounted on a trolley. The system has mechanisms to prevent damage to the panels during transit and is especially useful for agricultural farms.From pv magazine India Vivasvan Solar, based in India, has created a foldable solar structure that can efficiently power water pumps for irrigation by easily moving within or between farms. The system, which consists of PV panels and a variable frequency drive, is mounted on a trolley. "In Sangli district, a farmer can have two-three sources of water for irrigation, such as a borewell, open ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...