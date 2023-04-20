

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S Department of Defense has announced additional security assistance worth $325 million for Ukraine.



This includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS, artillery rounds, and anti-armor capabilities essential to strengthening Ukraine's fight against Russia on the battlefield.



The capabilities in this package include additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems; Anti-tank mines; Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing; Over 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition; Four logistics support vehicles; Precision aerial munitions; Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair; Port and harbor security equipment; and Spare parts and other field equipment.



Ukraine has received more hardware from other Western allies, including French armored vehicles, and another IRIS-T weapon system from Germany - a highly effective system for combating cruise missiles.



Additionally, Friday's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany is expected to make new announcements on concrete military support to Ukraine.



This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived in Kyiv for his first visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The NATO chief said at a news conference that the topic of Ukraine's membership in the military alliance and security guarantees will be 'high on the agenda' at the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania.



'Ukraine's future is in NATO. All allies agree on that,' Stoltenberg told reporters.



