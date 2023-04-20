Botoff Consulting Breaks New Ground for Europe and the UK with the Region's Inaugural 2022-2023 Family Office Compensation Survey; Comprehensive Report Includes Responses from 200 Participating Families

Botoff Consulting, a boutique compensation consulting services firm, is pleased to announce the release of our inaugural Family Office Compensation Survey: Europe and UK Report. This robust study, developed in collaboration with The Somers Partnership, focuses on 17 key positions typically found within family offices, whose compensation is likely to differ from market levels in general industry.

"Reliable compensation data for family offices in the UK and Europe has been hard to come by and, as a result, family offices in this region have struggled to accurately benchmark their compensation structure against other family offices of similar size and complexity," said Mark Somers, Founder of The Somers Partnership. "Trish Botoff and the team at Botoff Consulting are the foremost authority on family office compensation. Their meticulous attention to detail and thorough understanding of the family office sector and compensation, in particular, has resulted in a comprehensive report that will be invaluable to UK and European family offices as they set and review compensation packages for their staff."

The 2022-2023 Europe and UK Family Office Compensation Survey includes responses from 200 participating family offices and the professionals who work for them. This report presents survey findings and trends impacting compensation in family offices; compensation data reflects 2022 base salary, bonuses, and incentives.

"Organizations depend on reliable, trusted data to help shape compensation decisions and strategy. Botoff Consulting is committed to providing meaningful compensation resources, and the inaugural 2022-2023 Europe and UK Compensation Survey reflects this commitment," stated Trish Botoff, Founder and Managing Principal of Botoff Consulting. "Thank you to the survey participants, and we deeply appreciate The Somers Partnership team for their leadership, project support, and dedication to the family office industry. We are proud to continue to fill the once significant gap in data and develop best practices to empower clients to make informed, sustainable decisions."

This comprehensive report can be requested here or by emailing reports@botoffconsulting.com.

Botoff Consulting guides family offices and family business enterprises in designing compensation strategies aligned to the family's or organization's vision, goals, and performance. We are proud to be able to support the diverse, discrete, customized needs of our clients by leveraging our industry-leading proprietary data and market trends while incorporating best practices.

ABOUT BOTOFF CONSULTING

Founded in 2014, the firm provides compensation and related consulting services to family offices, family investment firms, and family business enterprises across industries and geographies. We continue to build and maintain the most expansive database of family office, family investment firm, and household and estate compensation data.

Our extensive expertise includes compensation benchmarking, strategy, and structure; benefits analysis and benchmarking; incentive plan design; performance management; compensation governance; board support; and litigation/expert witness support. We serve clients in the U.S. and globally. To learn more, please visit botoffconsulting.com.

ABOUT THE SOMERS PARTNERSHIP

Founded in 2005, The Somers Partnership is based in London and has grown to become one of the leading recruitment firms serving the global family office ecosystem. The Somers Partnership are the trusted human capital advisors to some of the largest and most private family offices. They recruit the most capable and talented C-Suite professionals for their clients to achieve compound talent, enabling them to future-proof their families and family offices. To learn more, please visit somerspartnership.com.

