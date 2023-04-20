Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
19.04.23
12:10 Uhr
2,596 Euro
+0,014
+0,54 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5042,62817:32
0,0000,00017:30
PR Newswire
20.04.2023 | 16:00
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 20

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name LESLEY BIRSE
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionVEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED ON 18 MARCH 2021 UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL25,000shares vested & exercised
£2.2412,275 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 25,000 shares vested & exercised

12,275 shares sold at £2.24
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-19
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name CRAIG SHANAGHEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionVEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED ON 18 MARCH 2021 UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL25,000shares vested & exercised
£2.2412,275 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 25,000 shares vested & exercised

12,275 shares sold at £2.24
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-19
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name STEPHEN NICOL
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionVEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED ON 18 MARCH 2021 UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL15,000shares vested & exercised
£2.247,365 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 15,000 shares vested & exercised

7,365shares sold at £2.24
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-19
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.