WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name LESLEY BIRSE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED ON 18 MARCH 2021 UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 25,000shares vested & exercised £2.24 12,275 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 25,000 shares vested & exercised



12,275 shares sold at £2.24 e) Date of the transaction 2023-04-19 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name CRAIG SHANAGHEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED ON 18 MARCH 2021 UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 25,000shares vested & exercised £2.24 12,275 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 25,000 shares vested & exercised



12,275 shares sold at £2.24 e) Date of the transaction 2023-04-19 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them