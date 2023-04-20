Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2023 | 15:06
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMUV Bancorp Announces 2023 1st Quarter Financial Results & Notice of Annual Shareholder Meeting

EL CENTRO, CA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited First Quarter results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Net Income came in at $966,793. The net income number equaled $0.51 per share. Total Assets reached $293.1 MM. Total Deposits came in at $256.5 MM, an increase of just under $18 MM in the first quarter of 2023. Gross Loans were $224.9 MM.

We ended the first quarter 2023 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.77%. This is over two times the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. The new regulatory metric, Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL), was $2,421,467 at quarter end. Non-Accrual Loans and Past Due Loans remain very low at 0.79%. Both Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.

March 31, 2023 book value of the common stock was $15.02 per share (diluted). The common stock (CMUV) was trading at $13.67 as of March 31, 2023. ROAA for the quarter was 1.38% and ROAE came in at 11.92%

The CMUV Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place on May 18, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at 310 Main St., Brawley, CA 92227. We are very excited to welcome our shareholders to attend the meeting in person, if able. If you are unable to attend in person, please vote on-line or by mail. Your proxy card, Annual Report, and the audited financials are available for shareholder review and voting. Please take the opportunity to review and vote, as it is essential for us to have a proper quorum in order to conduct the appropriate business actions.

CONTACT:
Jon A Edney
7603521889
mediarelations@yourcvb.com



Shareholder Financial Summary
For Quarter End March 31, 2023
March 31,
2023 2022
ASSETS
Cash & Cash Equivalents$51,255,071 $67,836,030
Total Investments 7,288,854 $5,739,187
Gross Loans 224,962,070 $201,786,695
ACL (2,421,467) (2,358,877)
Total Earning Assets$281,084,528 $273,003,035
Other Assets 11,993,220 $11,715,660
TOTAL ASSETS$ 293,077,747 $ 284,718,695
LIABILITIES
Deposits$256,548,309 $248,519,168
Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations 2,000,000 $4,014,565
Other Liabilities 740,736 $1,084,095
TOTAL LIABILITIES$259,289,045 $253,617,828
SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY
Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings$32,821,909 $30,034,800
Net Income$966,793 $1,066,067
TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL$33,788,702 $31,100,867
TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY$ 293,077,747 $ 284,718,695
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE
Total Interest Income$3,612,054 $2,668,463
Total Interest Expense (769,690) (177,166)
NET INTEREST INCOME$2,842,364 $2,491,297
Total Other Non-Interest Income$244,364 $574,543
Total Non-Interest Expenses$(1,732,302)$(1,567,332)
Provision for Loan Loss (15,600) -
INCOME BEFORE TAXES$1,338,825 $1,498,508
Income Tax Expense$(372,032)$(431,715)
NET INCOME$966,793 $1,066,793
RATIOS
Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.38% 1.52%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 11.92% 14.38%
Earnings Per Share (Basic) - 1st Quarter / 4th Quarter Comparison$0.51 $0.57
Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD$0.51 $0.57
Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised) 1,877,351 1,857,831
Book Value (CVB - Bank)$18.00 $16.74
Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company)$15.02 $13.49







