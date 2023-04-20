Sinn Power is offering new tiltable solar panels for vertical PV systems in nature reserves and water-protection areas. They are not anchored to the ground and use a pendulum weight to return to their proper positions when hit by strong winds.From pv magazine Germany Sinn Power, a German startup specializing in floating PV, has presented its new SKipp mobile, tiltable photovoltaic solution. The new product does not have to be anchored in the ground and is therefore particularly suitable for deployment in nature reserves and water-protection areas, where no ground anchoring or piling is permitted. ...

