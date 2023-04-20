Cognite advances suite of industry applications, enabling asset-heavy organizations to further leverage its Industrial DataOps Platform, Cognite Data Fusion, for Asset Performance Management use cases

Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, today announced Version 2.0 of its industry application suite Cognite Maintain, Cognite InField, and Cognite InRobot. The applications include advanced capabilities to address Asset Performance Management (APM) use cases across the domains of reliability, operations and maintenance. They provide out-of-the-box solutions that run on top of Cognite's Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion to accelerate value realization from APM investments for asset-heavy organizations across manufacturing, energy, and power and renewables.

"We believe that cross-data-source insights are much more valuable and impactful than siloed decision-making, and we built Cognite Data Fusion® and its industrial software applications to automate these kinds of actionable insights," says Moe Tanabian, Chief Product Officer, Cognite. "Our data liberation and contextualization tools allow our customers and partners to execute quickly and economically, saving valuable time and money. We are further enhancing these tools with advances in Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) capabilities, making Cognite the leading Generative AI-powered Industrial Data Cloud."

Cognite Maintain is an AI-enhanced planning application that optimizes efficiencies and reduces waste. Version 2.0 allows for reduced time spent on data manipulation, mining, analysis, validation and near-real-time surveillance, which enables optimization of assets through a variety of surveillance and optimization solutions. Cognite Maintain provides a collaborative, digital workspace where maintenance experts can operationalize value-add use cases. Current customers use Cognite Maintain to: define the best possible sequence of work based on key criteria, improve well model analytics, and increase cross-departmental awareness.

Cognite InField enables field workers to digitally create, schedule, and assign operator rounds and work order execution. Key Version 2.0 updates include: a new operational overview for team leads, the ability for operators to capture quality observations in the field, and a full redesign of the application for a more optimal user experience on both mobile and desktop devices. Cognite InField puts the power of digital innovation into the hands of experts, and it is used to digitalize operator rounds and replace paper-based data-gathering systems to drive quicker data analysis and improved reliability and energy efficiency.

Cognite InRobot enables a faster time-to-value for robotics initiatives in asset-heavy industries, and accelerates adoption of autonomous operations. Version 2.0 includes easier configuration and deployment of robots, as well as remote control, planning, and execution of robotics missions. With Cognite Data Fusion, robots become a valuable resource for continuous data enrichment and improvement, rather than physical, walking data silos. Current customers are transforming manual wind turbine inspections into opportunities to advance predictive maintenance efforts, improve safety and significantly reduce maintenance costs.

Version 2.0 of Cognite Maintain and Cognite InField will be available in the coming weeks and rolled out to Cognite Data Fusion customers. Cognite InRobot has been launched in beta and is available for select customers to participate in an early adopter program. For more information on Cognite's industry application suite: cognite.com/request-demo.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with a clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419006062/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Holford

Vice President, Global PR Cognite

Michelle.Holford@cognite.com