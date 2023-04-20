Humectants Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 43.47 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Humectants Market By Type, By Source, By Application, By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Humectants Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Humectants Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 24.68 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43.47 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Browse in-depth TOC on "Humectants Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Growing Demand for Natural Humectants in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Driving Market Growth, says Industry Report

Humectants, a common source of moisturizing in various cosmetics products such as lotions, shampoos, and others, are witnessing a surge in demand due to their ability to keep the skin hydrated. A new industry report reveals that the humectants market is estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from the food and cosmetic industries.

Humectants are hygroscopic compounds that form a hydrogen bond with water molecules, making them able to attract and retain moisture. Natural humectants like aloe vera and honey are more beneficial as moisturizing agents than synthetic ones. The report suggests that the use of natural humectants is estimated to bring higher revenue due to their additional properties.

According to the report, the key drivers of the humectants market include their use in personal care, oral care products, and various cosmetics, along with the increasing purchasing power of the global population. The report also highlights the use of humectants in medicines and drugs to maintain their water content and ingredient solubility. In addition, humectants are added to water-soluble paints and cosmetics to increase their shelf life.

The report identifies key players in the market, including BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Wuhan Sanjiang Space Gude Biotech Co., Ltd, VMP Chemiekontor, Lubrizol, Lipo Chemicals, Corbion N.V., Batory Foods, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barentz, Brenntag AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Cargill. To gain a competitive edge, companies in the humectants market are focusing on product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, along with key development strategies. The market is expected to grow further in the coming years, thanks to the increasing demand for humectants due its wide applications.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Humectants Market into Type, Source, Application, And Geography.

Humectants Market, by Type

Sugar Alcohols



Glycerol



Glycols



Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAS)



Polysaccharides



Others

Humectants Market, by Source

Synthetic



Natural



Plant-Based



Animal-Based

Humectants Market, by Application

Food & Beverages



Bakery & Confectionery Products



Beverages



Functional & Nutritional Foods



Personal Care Products



Animal Feed



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Humectants Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

