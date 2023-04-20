Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023
WKN: A2JP7Q | ISIN: SE0011281757 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UX
Tradegate
20.04.23
13:52 Uhr
0,617 Euro
-0,025
-3,89 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2023 | 16:58
114 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New terms for bond loan issued by Midsummer AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (159/23)

The following bond loan issued by Midsummer AB (publ) will have a new last
trading date and maturity date. 

ISIN     New last trading date New maturity date
SE0012455772 2026-04-18       2026-04-25    


Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above
have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Midsummer AB
(publ) on April 06, 2023. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
