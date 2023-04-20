Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New terms for bond loan issued by Midsummer AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (159/23)

The following bond loan issued by Midsummer AB (publ) will have a new last trading date and maturity date. ISIN New last trading date New maturity date SE0012455772 2026-04-18 2026-04-25 Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Midsummer AB (publ) on April 06, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80 Nasdaq Stockholm AB