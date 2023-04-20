Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Palmswap, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has launched the first decentralized exchange built on a dvAMM paradigm, enabling efficient and seamless on-chain trading of perpetual contracts. Palmswap V1 offers traders a very user-friendly and productive experience with up to 10x leverage, attracting both experienced traders and newcomers.



Palmswap's innovative approach to DeFi trading is centered around a non-custodial trading environment where customers never lose control of their funds. This is achieved through the use of a decentralized platform, where users no longer have to deposit money into a centralized exchange, and there is no longer a risk of losing or stealing money. The platform has undergone thorough security audits by blockchain security company Zokyo, ensuring the highest possible security and transparency standards for consumers.

Palmswap V1 also offers traders a full range of trading tools, including limit orders, market orders, stop loss orders, and take profit orders. Although the position size is currently limited due to the beta stage of the platform, traders still have access to all the tools they need to execute profitable trades.

The launch of Palmswap V1 represents a significant milestone for the DeFi ecosystem, giving users access to a secure, non-custodial trading platform with state-of-the-art trading capabilities. Palmswap is poised to significantly impact the DeFi market thanks to its innovative dvAMM architecture, 10x leverage, and robust security features.

During the Alpha Mainnet testing, Palmswap had 350 active testers with 35M in volume, 37 bugs submitted, and six new community ideas added to the backlog. Major suggestions related to chart tooling, improvements to the trading management UI, and the creation and modification of positions at the smart contract level were also incorporated into the future plans of Palmswap.

While Palmswap V1 has just launched, the team has already made great progress on V2 of the protocol, which is scheduled to launch at the end of Q2 this year. The new protocol will have a new trading engine with a unique synthetic architecture, zero price impact, and one-click trading. PALM token holders can generate cash flow by staking their tokens and receiving 30% of the trading fees.

The launch of Palmswap V1 represents a new chapter in the DeFi ecosystem, and the Palmswap team is proud to be leading the charge. To learn more about Palmswap V1 and its upcoming V2 release, please visit https://blog.palmswap.org/Palmswap-V2.

Media Contact Details:

Full Name: Bernd Stockl

Email: office@palmswap.org

Company Name: Palm Labs Inc.

Location: British Virgin Islands

Website: www.palmswap.org

