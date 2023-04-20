Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces have made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its annual financial report as at 31 December 2022.

The report includes in particular:

The declaration of the responsible person;

The management report;

The report on corporate governance;

The consolidated accounts (under IFRS);

The various reports of the statutory auditors;

The auditors' fees.

The report can be viewed on the Company's website (https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/investors/financial-informations/financial-reports/).

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

