Bitget Celebrates Dogeday

VICTORIA, Seychelles , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, leading crypto exchange is celebrating Dogeday, an unofficial holiday celebrated annually on April 20th by followers and traders of Dogecoin , a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a joke based on the popular Doge meme. The crypto was originally generated with no inherent use case to poke funs at the crypto market but has since become a legitimate player in the cryptocurrency space.

The day is called Dogeday, but Dogecoin does not have any actual milestones related to this day. In fact, April 20th has been designated the unofficial holiday for weed beforehand, and it is said that the Dogecoin community chose this day to be Dogeday just for the sake of funsies, fully embracing the jokester and lighthearted spirit of the OG memecoin.

The holiday has gained popularity in recent years, largely due to the rise of Dogecoin. While Dogeday is not an officially recognized holiday, social media platforms are usually inundated with memes, messages, and videos bearing the hashtags Dogeday and DogeDay420 on April 20th, as enthusiasts take to the internet to celebrate.

Dogecoin, the Mama of All Memecoins

The rise of Dogecoin also led to the birth of "memecoin," a term used to describe cryptocurrencies that are created based on internet memes, have no intrinsic use case, and are supported by zealous online traders and followers. Memecoins have become increasingly popular in the cryptocurrency space, with coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon (ELON), and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) gaining traction in a short period of time.

Despite the irony of memecoins, they have become a legitimate part of the cryptocurrency landscape, with some investors seeing them as a way to make quick profits. However, it's important to remember that investing in cryptocurrencies, especially memecoins, can be highly speculative as well as risky, so they should be approached with caution.

As Dogeday approaches, let's take a moment to honor the cultural phenomenon that is Dogecoin. Whether you're a cryptocurrency enthusiast or not, Dogeday is a time to relax, not take things seriously, and have some fun together. For Dogeday 2023, Bitget will celebrate the day by hosting a meme creation campaign, and the winners will be rewarded a total of $500 worth of DOGE! Let's paws and celebrate!

