Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
20.04.2023
How Increased Access to STEM Education Can Curb Nigeria's Teeming Youth Unemployment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / IBM

Originally published by Rave News Online

Frustrated by the lack of an enabling environment, millions of Nigerian youths have assumed the responsibility of lifting themselves out of poverty as they scout for opportunities to build skills in STEM and make themselves employable in Nigeria's growing tech ecosystem. One of these youths is Clinton Chidubem Amam, a 22-year-old graphics designer, whose curiosity transformed him from undesirable to undeniable.

His transformation began in November 2022, when Homeless Entrepreneur, a private non-profit organisation whose mission is to empower people out of poverty, enrolled him on a course on IBM SkillsBuild, a free education program focused on underrepresented communities that helps adult learners, high school and university students, and faculty develop valuable new skills and access career opportunities.

With IBM SkillsBuild, Clinton was able to learn and develop the necessary skills needed for a technology-driven world, assuming the status of a sought-after talent and lifting himself out of poverty in the process.

Continue reading here

