Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM), announces today the signature of a distribution agreement with Kreglinger, a major player in the distribution of specialty ingredients, for all of its cosmetic ingredients for the United Kingdom market.

Founded in Antwerp in 1797, Kreglinger is one of the last independent specialty ingredient distribution companies in Europe. Its core activities include the promotion and distribution of specialty ingredients with applications in end markets as diverse as food, cosmetics and crop protection. The company also operates a cosmetics department that provides its customers with the most appropriate advice for the creation of new solutions thanks to its wide range of raw materials of natural and organic origin.

Groupe Berkem chose to partner with this well-known company to distribute its cosmetic ingredients in the United Kingdom, one of the most important markets in Europe, to manufacturers aiming to increase the naturalness of their products. The Group thus continues to strengthen its strategy of international expansion for the distribution of its products.

Éric MOUSSU, Vice President of Sales of Groupe Berkem, stated: "With this new agreement, Groupe Berkem pursues and strengthens its strategy of internationalization of its solutions for the cosmetics market. The United Kingdom is one of the three main markets for this industry in Europe and we are proud to partner with a group such as Kreglinger to distribute our ingredients in this country. We are confident that Kreglinger's experience and expertise will enable us to increase our market share in this very promising territory.

Wim ARNOUTS, CEO of Kreglinger, added: "We are pleased to be able to offer our Bristish customers Groupe Berkem's range of plant-based ingredients. This range should generate a strong interest among manufacturers in the cosmetics industry, which are constantly seeking innovation and are more than ever interested in benefiting from the virtues attributed to biobased products

ABOUT KREGLINGER

Kreglinger, created in 1797, is based in Antwerp and still 100% Belgian and fully family owned. With a very committed staff of 100, it covers a wide range of different activities in very diversified business segments. This includes the promotion and distribution of specialty ingredients, both natural and chemical, which find applications in Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceutical and Food supplements, Technical Industries, Crop Protection and Product Safety. The development of Kreglinger is, to a great extent, built upon its long-term partnerships with international suppliers each specialist in their own field. Kreglinger has represented some of its partners for more than 50 years. While the company continues to grow, it is very proud to be one of the last independent distribution companies for specialty ingredients and products in the European market. Our specialty distribution activities are closely linked to the logistics and forwarding services offered by Kreglinger logistics (Kregspedi).

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 3 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

Contacts:

Groupe Berkem

Olivier Fahy, Chairman and CEO

Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60

investisseurs@berkem.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

berkem@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau Antoine Pacquier

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

berkem@newcap.eu

Kreglinger

Grote Markt 7, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

Phone: 00 32 3 22 2 020

Info@Kreglinger.com

www.Kreglinger.com