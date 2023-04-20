DJ TUI AG: Admission Announcement

Further to the announcement on 18 April 2023, TUI AG (the Company) announces the expected admission of the New Shares in the United Kingdom.

All of the 328,910,448 New Shares were admitted to trading on the regulated market segment of the Hanover Stock Exchange on 20 April 2023 and are expected to be admitted to listing on the premium listing segment of the Official List and admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in the form of depositary interests at 08:00 BST on 24 April 2023. A prospectus (the German Prospectus) setting out the full details of the Offering, including a full timetable of key dates, has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) on 24 March 2023. For the purposes of the UK Admission, a separate prospectus (the UK Prospectus and together with the German Prospectus, the Prospectuses) has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA) on the same day. Both Prospectuses are available on the Company's website (https:// www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/capital-increase-march-2023). A copy of the German Prospectus is also available on the website of BaFin (www.bafin.de) and the website of the European Securities And Markets Authority (ESMA) (https:// registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/), and a copy of the UK Prospectus was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism). The information in this announcement should be read in conjunction with both Prospectuses.

Analyst & Investor Enquiries Nicola Gehrt, Group Director Investor Relations + 49 (0)511 566 1435 Adrian Bell, Senior Investor Relations Manager + 49 (0)511 566 2332 James Trimble, Investor Relations Manager + 44 (0)1582 315 293 Stefan Keese, Investor Relations Manager + 49 (0)511 566 1387 Media Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations + 49 (0)511 566 6024

