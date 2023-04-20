Ms. Lee will oversee all aspects of member experience for the Chief community of 20,000 executive leaders

Chief, the private membership network created to connect and support executive leaders, announces the appointment of Sujean Lee as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, Ms. Lee will leverage her deep expertise in omnichannel consumer strategy to lead Chief's member experience and oversee the curation of services and offerings for its community of 20,000 leaders, effective April 24, 2023.

"Delivering an outstanding experience for our members throughout their journey is our highest priority," said Carolyn Childers, Co-Founder and CEO, Chief. "Given our mission, it was crucial that we find the right person to lead all aspects of the member experience. With Sujean's appointment, we're thrilled to welcome a dynamic and proven leader to make even greater strides."

Ms. Lee has extensive experience serving in executive leadership roles for leading global consumer brands. Most recently, Ms. Lee was Chief Experience Officer at Hypebeast, a global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, where she led brand experience and the company's omnichannel growth strategy. Prior to that, she served as Chief Operating Officer of Milk Bar, and previously held senior roles at Chobani and The White House.

"I understand first-hand the career challenges that women continue to face, and believe deeply in Chief's mission to support the advancement of women's leadership," said Ms. Lee. "As one of Chief's founding members, I've personally experienced the value of the community. I am excited to engage with the membership and together with the amazing team create impactful experiences and meaningful connections that advance Chief's powerful mission."

About Chief

Chief is a private membership network designed to connect and support women executive leaders. Launched in 2019, Chief's mission is to change the face of leadership. Chief has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and its community includes 20,000 executive members across the U.S. and UK. Learn more at chief.com.

