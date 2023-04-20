IMCD N.V.: IMCD strengthens its minerals and chemicals portfolio for the coatings and paper industry with the acquisition of ACM AB

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (20 April 2023) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Sweden has acquired 100% of the share capital of ACM AB ("ACM"), a distributor of minerals and chemicals.

Established in 2007, ACM is mostly active within the coatings, adhesives, paper, plastics, rubber, and construction industries. Based in Sweden and serving a variety of industrial companies within the Nordic region, ACM generated a revenue of approx. EUR 13 million in 2022. The company has six employees that will become part of IMCD with this acquisition.

Sami Valkama, Managing Director IMCD Sweden, comments: "With this acquisition, IMCD Sweden expects to expand its activities within industrial applications. This is a significant growth and synergy opportunity for us, as ACM brings extensive knowledge, technical expertise, and strategically important partners. ACM's business concept is very similar to IMCD's and we are looking forward to serve our customers and principals with our strengthened organisation."

"As owners of ACM, we are pleased to continue our company's journey as part of IMCD and boost our capabilities to better serve our valued customers and suppliers. ACM has been serving the Swedish industry with chemicals and minerals for over 15 years. Optimal customer value based on our core values of Availability, Knowledge, and Commitment, has been fundamental to our business", said Bengt Wigermo, co-owner and Tommy Petersson, co-owner.

