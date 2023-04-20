Paralel Distributors Brings New Technology and Deep Industry Experience to Fund Distribution

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Paralel Distributors is proud to announce the official launch of its Medallion Distribution Services for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Paralel Distributors was established by industry veterans in the registered fund distribution space. Prior to founding Paralel, Jeremy May spent 24 years leading one of the industry's largest third-party distributors. "There hasn't been anything new happening in the world of investment company underwriting and medallion distribution services in quite a while. We found that by assembling a team of elite industry veterans, giving them a blank sheet of paper, and then building an insight platform using the latest technology, you can change the entire value proposition for your clients," said May.

Bradley Swenson joined Paralel Distributors in 2022, after spending 17 years serving on the executive team with May at their prior firm. "We've not only built out the traditional statutory distribution services like advertising review, registered representative administration, and intermediary payments and due diligence, but are delivering those services in a new way that provides unique insight and transparency using our proprietary technology," said Swenson. "When coupled with Paralel's high touch service culture and deep industry experience, we have created an elevated standard of service to offer new and existing registered fund issuers."

The registered fund distribution landscape is growing increasingly complex and can be a challenge for new entrants to negotiate. "Whether an issuer is launching a new product or expanding into other channels of distribution, we know every marketing strategy is unique and may require a custom-tailored approach. Through our expansive intermediary relationships and supporting services, Paralel is well positioned to help firms successfully navigate mutual fund and ETF distribution," said Swenson.

About Paralel Distributors LLC

Paralel Distributors LLC is registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Paralel serves as principal underwriter and distributor to investment companies including, but not limited to, mutual funds and ETFs.

Paralel Distributors LLC is majority owned by Paralel Technologies LLC; a FinTech firm redefining the relationship between asset managers and their back office. The service combination creates a full-service fund administration, transfer agent and distribution solution.

