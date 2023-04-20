Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Marks UN Chinese Language Day By Providing Access To Translations, Reports, Analyses, And Videos From Its Chinese Media Studies Project

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / In 2021, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) added Chinese to the languages it translates. Today, the MEMRI Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP) is marking UN Chinese Language Day with an offer of regular access to research providing a greater and more nuanced understanding of China, its culture and tradition, Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-led government, CCP ideology, and the CCP's regional and international aspirations. Interested parties can register for email updates at this link.

For the past 25 years, MEMRI has been bridging the language gap between the Arab and Muslim world and the West by providing continuous and timely translations in English and other Western languages to Western audiences, with a focus on the reality of the Middle East, from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, and Pashtu media. Over six years ago we added Russian, and a year and a half ago we added Chinese (both Mandarin and Cantonese).

Since its launch, the MEMRI CMSP has published 317 reports and 163 video clips. These clips have received over 3 million views on the MEMRI website and social media. You can view all the latest reports and analyses on the CMSP website and all the clips on the CMSP page on the MEMRI TV website.

Subjects Covered By The MEMRI CMSP

China-Russia Relations

China-Iran Relations

China's Influence In The Middle East

Chinese Communist Party

Anti-U.S. Statements

Military & Security Developments

Regional Relations

Reactions To World Events

International Relations

Threats To Taiwan's Independence

Human Rights Violations

Cartoons & Animated Videos

The CMSP translates speeches by a wide range of Chinese government and military officials, as well as statements by journalists from Chinese-language media, including social media.

