Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2023 | 20:02
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Marks UN Chinese Language Day By Providing Access To Translations, Reports, Analyses, And Videos From Its Chinese Media Studies Project

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / In 2021, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) added Chinese to the languages it translates. Today, the MEMRI Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP) is marking UN Chinese Language Day with an offer of regular access to research providing a greater and more nuanced understanding of China, its culture and tradition, Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-led government, CCP ideology, and the CCP's regional and international aspirations. Interested parties can register for email updates at this link.

For the past 25 years, MEMRI has been bridging the language gap between the Arab and Muslim world and the West by providing continuous and timely translations in English and other Western languages to Western audiences, with a focus on the reality of the Middle East, from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, and Pashtu media. Over six years ago we added Russian, and a year and a half ago we added Chinese (both Mandarin and Cantonese).

Since its launch, the MEMRI CMSP has published 317 reports and 163 video clips. These clips have received over 3 million views on the MEMRI website and social media. You can view all the latest reports and analyses on the CMSP website and all the clips on the CMSP page on the MEMRI TV website.

Subjects Covered By The MEMRI CMSP

  • China-Russia Relations
  • China-Iran Relations
  • China's Influence In The Middle East
  • Chinese Communist Party
  • Anti-U.S. Statements
  • Military & Security Developments
  • Regional Relations
  • Reactions To World Events
  • International Relations
  • Threats To Taiwan's Independence
  • Human Rights Violations
  • Cartoons & Animated Videos

The CMSP translates speeches by a wide range of Chinese government and military officials, as well as statements by journalists from Chinese-language media, including social media.

Follow this link to receive email updates from the CMSP.

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750432/MEMRI-Marks-UN-Chinese-Language-Day-By-Providing-Access-To-Translations-Reports-Analyses-And-Videos-From-Its-Chinese-Media-Studies-Project-CMSP

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.